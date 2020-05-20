Religion briefs

Art show canceled

WEST MILTON — The Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton has canceled its 14th Annual Art Show for 2020. It has been rescheduled for July 30, 2021 through August 1, 2021. They appreciate those who have participated and attended in the past and look forward to seeing you in 2021.

Breakfast offered

TROY — First United Methodist Church continues to offer a Sunday morning breakfast to the community. The breakfast is offered every Sunday from 8:30-10 a.m. and organizers are currently serving take-out breakfasts to anyone in the community. Participants are asked to use the First Place entrance facing Franklin Street.

True Life services

TROY – Join True Life Community Church in the month of May as their discover their potential legacy of life. It’s about learning from the past, living in the present, and building for the future. They will explore how Jesus has marked your life and therefore how you relate to others. The church will provide video updates each Friday, at 2 p.m., and Sunday sermons, at noon each week, which will be available through the website www.tlctroy.com. True Life Community Church will live stream its service on Facebook at 10 a.m. Call (937) 332-0041 for more information.

St. Patrick Catholic Church services

TROY — Stream Mass every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and each weekday at 7:30 a.m. at www.transfigurationcatholicchurch.org/streamspot. Visit their Parish website www.stpattroy.org for more information and to find their schedule for the week listed under COVID-19 Response. Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. and weekday Mass at 7:45 a.m. with Fr. Samala Michael will be on his Facebook page.