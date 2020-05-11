Religion briefs

God’s Table offered

PIQUA — In light of the pandemic and keeping all as safe as possible, God’s Table, a free of charge lunch ministry at Piqua’s Westminster Presbyterian Church, will be serving 150 bag lunches on a first come, first served basis on Saturday, May 16, starting at 11:30 a.m. They will be providing curbside service as you pull through the parking lot entrance, located on the Caldwell Street side of the church. Lunch will consist of a turkey sandwich, chips, apple and cookie. The church is located at 325 W. Ash St, Piqua, and can be contacted at (937) 773-0564.

Breakfast offered

TROY — First United Methodist Church continues to offer a Sunday morning breakfast to the community.

The breakfast is offered every Sunday from 8:30-10 a.m. and organizers are currently serving take-out breakfasts to anyone in the community.

Participants are asked to use the First Place entrance facing Franklin Street.

True Life services

TROY – Join True Life Community Church in the month of May as they discover their potential legacy of life. It’s about learning from the past, living in the present, and building for the future. They will explore how Jesus has marked your life and, therefore, how you relate to others. True Life Community Church will live stream its service on Facebook at 10 a.m. The church will provide video updates each Friday, at 2 p.m., and Sunday sermons, at noon each week, which will be available through the website www.tlctroy.com.

St. Patrick Catholic Church services

TROY — Stream Mass every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and each weekday at 7:30 a.m. at www.transfigurationcatholicchurch.org/streamspot. Visit their Parish website www.stpattroy.org for more information.

Like and Follow St. Patrick Catholic Church on Facebook for more announcements.

Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. and weekday Mass at 7:45 a.m. with Fr. Samala Michael will be on his Facebook page.

Go to their Parish website www.stpattroy.org to find their schedule for the week listed under COVID-19 Response. This schedule will also show when Adoration will be offered in the parking lot and Drive Up Confession. Check schedule for prayer time in the evenings and Story Time with Fr. E at Fr. Eric Bowman’s Facebook page.