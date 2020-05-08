Religion briefs

St. Patrick Catholic Church services

TROY — This Sunday, May 10, all Mothers can go to St. Patrick Catholic Church Parking lot, located at 409 E. Main St. in Troy, at 1 p.m. for a special Mother’s Blessing while remaining in your car.

Go to their Parish website www.stpattroy.org to find their schedule for the week listed under COVID-19 Response.

This schedule will also show when Adoration will be offered in the parking lot and Drive Up Confession.

You will also be able to stream Mass every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and each weekday at 7:30 a.m. with Pastor Fr. Eric Bowman from this site.

Like and Follow St. Patrick Catholic Church on Facebook for more announcements.

Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. and weekday Mass at 7:45 a.m. with Fr. Samala Michael will be on his Facebook page.

Check schedule for prayer time in the evenings and Story Time with Fr. E at Fr. Eric Bowman on his Facebook page.

God’s Table offered

PIQUA — In light of the pandemic and keeping all as safe as possible, God’s Table, a free of charge lunch ministry at Piqua’s Westminster Presbyterian Church, will be serving 150 bag lunches on a first come, first served basis on Saturday, May 16, starting at 11:30 a.m. They will be providing curbside service as you pull through the parking lot entrance, located on the Caldwell Street side of the church. Lunch will consist of a turkey sandwich, chips, apple and cookie. The church is located at 325 W. Ash St, Piqua, and can be contacted at (937) 773-0564.

Breakfast offered

TROY — First United Methodist Church continues to offer a Sunday morning breakfast to the community.

The breakfast is offered every Sunday from 8:30-10 a.m. and organizers are currently serving take-out breakfasts to anyone in the community.

Participants are asked to use the First Place entrance facing Franklin Street.

True Life services

TROY — True Life Community Church’s sermon this Sunday will be “A Life of Victory through the Power of the Resurrection.” True Life Community Church will live stream its service on Facebook at 10 a.m.