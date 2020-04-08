Religion briefs

True Life services

TROY – True Life Community Church is announcing its Easter sermon series, “30 Days to Live,” which will be streamed live on Facebook each Sunday at 10 a.m.

Troy Life Community Church of Troy has canceled all in-person events and services until further notice. The church will provide video updates each Friday, at 2 p.m., and Sunday sermons, at noon each week, which will be available through the website www.tlctroy.com.

You can connect with TLC online at www.tlctroy.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 for more information.

Live streaming services offered

MIAMI COUNTY — A number of local churches are streaming their services online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Valley Church, with campuses in Troy and Piqua, will hold services on Sunday via Facebook Live at 9:15 and 11 a.m. These recorded services are available to view anytime during the week, and can also be viewed on the church’s website, at www.thevalley.church.

Troy United Methodist Church has canceled all in-person services until further notice, but the church will offer two services each Sunday, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., via Facebook Live. Each Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., a video prayer time will be live-streamed.

Fields of Grace Worship Center, in Covington, instead of having in-person services for Easter, there will be recorded sermons for church members to view online, as well as regular services via live-stream every Sunday, at 9 a.m., which can be accessed by visiting the church’s website, at www.fieldsofgrace.org, or Facebook page.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in West Milton, is providing online church services, which are posted to the church’s Facebook page and on YouTube.

Ginghamsburg Church, in Tipp City, is offering online worship services at ginghamsburg.churchonline.org on Saturday, April 11, at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and also on Sunday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. For more information, find Ginghamsburg Church on Facebook or visit its website at ginghamsburg.org.

First Lutheran Church, in Troy; Brandt United Methodist Church, in Tipp City; Troy’s Church of the Brethren; Victory Baptist Church in Piqua; St. John’s United Church of Christ, in Troy; First Baptist Church in Troy; and First Presbyterian Church, in Troy, are all offering online video worship services for members via Facebook.

Submit your worship services

MIAMI COUNTY — Didn’t see your church listed above? Submit your church services and how they will be accessible, such if they will be streamed online on Facebook or posted to your church’s website, to swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or submit a news tip at www.tdn-net.com/formnewstip or www.dailycall.com/formnewstip.