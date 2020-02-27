Religion briefs

True Life services

TROY – True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the new sermon series: “Dangerous Prayers.”

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s service.

Next Steps immediately follows their Sunday service in the Coffee House. Pastors and staff are available for any spiritual movement revealed by God such as the need for prayer, salvation, baptism, or your desire to serve and invest in His kingdom.

Legacy Youth grades six through 12 are held on Sundays between 6-7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays between 6:30-8 p.m.

24 Hours of Prayer will be held March 21-22 from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Prayer group to meet

TROY — St. John’s United Church of Christ’s Contemplative Prayer Group will meet between 6:30-8 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays at The Gathering Place, 126 S. Walnut Street. The next meeting will be held on March 3.

The prayer group meets twice a month and practices a contemplative prayer process called Centering Prayer. Their prayer time is followed by a Circle of Trust based on the work of Quaker author and teacher Parker J. Palmer.

St. Mary’s to hold fish fries

PIQUA — St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, Piqua, will be hold a series of six Lenten fish fries from 5-7 p.m. on Fridays continuing each Friday through April 3.

Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte.

Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over); $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs available for $8. The school is handicapped accessible.

Soup Supper and Study Conversations

PIQUA — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood Street, Piqua, will host five Wednesday Soup Suppers beginning at 6 p.m., followed by Bible Study Conversations based on Good Friday lessons. Soup Suppers begin Wednesday, March 4, and run through Wednesday, April 1. The community is invited. The church is handicap accessible from the Downing Street parking lot entrance.

Fish fries to be held

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Church, 6925 U.S. Route 36, Covington, will be holding four fish fries this year. The next three fish fries during Lent will be held on March 6, March 20, and April 3 from 4:30-7 p.m. Their dinners will have their traditional tasty fish, their popular green beans, applesauce, and a roll. The cost is $7 and coffee is included. Desserts and drinks are extra.

Inscribed for a Blessing to be held

PIQUA — On Saturday, March 7, from 1-2:30 p.m., Congregation Anshe Emeth, the Jewish synagogue in Piqua will offer a class for the community in their continuing yearly educational program of “Judaism 101.” This year’s program is “Inscribed for a Blessing.”

Centuries ago, in the Middle Ages, Christian holy texts were handwritten by specially trained scribes. Similarly, there is a scribal culture in Judaism, which has continued to this day. In this class, they will learn about Soferim (Jewish Scribes), how they write, and the tools they use. They will also discuss what kinds of texts are written by Soferim and explore the shapes of some of the Hebrew letters. The class will be led by their Rabbinic Intern, Caroline Sim.

Caroline is a fifth-year rabbinical student at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC) in Cincinnati. She grew up in the suburbs of Cincinnati and will be ordained in May. Caroline earned her BA in English, French, and European Studies at the Ohio State University, where she graduated Summa cum Laude with honors. She completed a Graduate Certificate in Judaic Studies at the University of Cincinnati before becoming a student at HUC.

The class will be held at Congregation Anshe Emeth, 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua, www.ansheemeth.org, a Reform Jewish congregation formed in 1858 serving Greenville, Piqua, Sidney, Troy, Tipp City and surrounding areas. The goal is to share information, not impose beliefs. There is no charge for the class, however, reservations would be appreciated to allow for sufficient seating, to Steve 937-726-2116 or sshuchat@cleanall.com.

St. Patrick’s to hold Women’s Retreat

TROY — St. Patrick Catholic Church, 409 E. Main St., Troy, will be holding a Women’s Retreat between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. The theme will be “Daughters of the King.”

All are invited to this retreat, which will be presented by Susan Conroy, who comes from South Portland, Maine. Conroy has worked with St. Mother Teresa and developed a friendship with her. Conroy’s first book, “Mother Teresa’s Lessons of Love & Secrets of Sanctity,” was written with Mother Teresa’s own blessing and approval. Besides being an author of several books, Conroy has also hosted series on EWTN and travels across the United States and other countries to speak of her experiences and share her faith.

This Ladies Day with the Lord will begin at 9:30 a.m. with registration and a continental breakfast. Conroy’s talk will begin at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided followed by an afternoon presentation. At 3 p.m., go home strengthened by the Lord. There will be special gifts and door prizes, too.

The cost is $35. Checks can be made out to St. Patrick Church. Call Pat Smith to reserve a spot at (937) 287-3270, ext 105.

St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School and Worship

TROY — On Sunday, March 8, set your clocks for Daylight Savings and join St. John’s UCC for Adult Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. in the cafe to discuss a relevant topic for today’s world. Worship and communion will then begin at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome here at 130 South Walnut Street.

PAC meeting to be held

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches (PAC) is holding spotlight representations of different departments and entities in the city of Piqua that are available to help local churches.PAC is inviting local churches to be part of this series.

Their next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on March 9 at the Piqua Church of the Brethren, 525 Boal Avenue.

This meeting will feature presentations from Indian Nation Channel 5’s Manager AJ Ganger; Media Director Becky Smith and advertising representative Kris McConnell, both of the Miami Valley Today; and Peter Bath, DMin, MBA, VP KHN Missions and Ministry of the Kettering Health Network.

For more information, contact Paul Green at preacher1green@yahoo.com or (937) 703-8205.

Support group to host cancer alliance

TROY — The St Patrick Cancer Support Group will host the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 East Water St., Troy.

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance is committed to improving the quality of life for individuals battling cancer through exercise, nutrition, and faith. They provide free exercise programs and nutritional guidance to help relieve some of the side effects related to various types of cancer treatments.

They also come alongside of cancer patients to help them emotionally sort through all that they go through during the cancer treatment process. They do this by partnering with hospitals and cancer centers to provide research and evidence-based programs.

Taylor Sage, clinical exercise coordinator, will be the speaker giving more insight and information on Maple Tree.

Anyone dealing with cancer, in remission, family member, caregiver or anyone interested in learning more are invited to join them for this informational session of St. Patrick Cancer Support Group.

The St. Patrick Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month and is open to all.

Women’s Day Retreat to be held

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, will be holding a “Grace Filled Peace” Women’s Day Retreat between 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Bible Study will be led by Kristen Zimmann. There will be time for prayer stations, praise and worship as well.

This is a free event and open to the community, but registration is required. Please call the church office at (937) 667-3110 to register.

Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Participants are invited to bring a salad or dessert to share for lunch.