Religion briefs

Book sale set

TROY — First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy, will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22.

First UCC’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team has hardback and paperback books including fiction, non-fiction, cooking and children’s books. Hardback books are $1 each or three for $2.50. Paperback are 50 cents each or three for a $1.

Beginning at 2 p.m., there will be a dollar-a-bag going out of business sale.

Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

All proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

St. Paul’s youth hosting dinner

PIQUA — The public is invited to a “Fat Tuesday” Pancake Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 5-7 p.m. sponsored by the Youth of St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church of Piqua.

“Fat Tuesday” refers to the day prior to Ash Wednesday, the start of the holy Lenten Season leading to Easter. Donations of $6 per person or two for $10 will gratefully be accepted; children under three years old eat free.

Pancakes will be served in the setting of Fellowship Hall and benefitting the Youth Programs will be enjoyed. The public is invited to bring family and friends. St. Paul’s is located at 500 N. Downing Street in downtown Piqua and is handicapped accessible.

Fastnacht dinner to be held

COVINGTON — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 200 E. Bridge St.,Covington, will hold its annual St. John’s Fastnacht dinner between 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

They will be serving chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, beets, applesauce, a roll and their populat cruellers. Carry-outs are available for $5 or you may dine in for a freewill donation. St. John’s is located at the corners of Wall and Bridge Streets in Covington.

True Life services

TROY – True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the February sermon series, “My Story,” with the message, “Learn to live a story worth telling. With examples from the Bible, this series teaches us to live according to God’s will.”

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s service.

Next Steps immediately follows their Sunday service in the Coffee House. Their pastors and staff are available for any spiritual movement revealed by God such as the need for prayer, salvation, baptism, or your desire to serve and invest in His kingdom.

Legacy Youth (6-12th Grade) will be held Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m.

Discipleship Class titled “Now Go, Be the Church,” will be held between February 19 to April 1, TLC Coffee House at 6:30-8 p.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship on Sunday at 10 a.m.. There is always a special message for the children. All are welcome. The Reverend Heidi Holst presides and preaches. A time for fellowship with refreshments follows the worship service.

The R.O.M.E.O.S meeting on the first Thursday of each month at Bob Evans at 11 a.m.

The Deborah Circle meet the second Tuesday of each month at Brookdale Troy at 11:45 a.m.

The Church Council meets Tuesday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m.

Men’s AA group meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

A women’s AA group starts soon, look out for the information.

Looking ahead: Ash Wednesday Community Worship with Holy Communion and the Imposition of Ashes on Feb. 26 at noon and 6:30 p.m.

FLC is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

Ash Wednesday, Lent services

TROY — Lent begins with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 26.

Trinity Church, 60 S. Dorset Rd., Troy, will hold an Ash Wednesday service with Holy Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend their Ash Wednesday service and to join in community for the beginning of a Holy Lent.

Beginning on March 3 and each Tuesday during Lent, Rev. Nancy will offer a Eucharistic service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

A Lenten book study will take place following the morning service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Workman Lounge.

Ash Wednesday services

TROY — On Wednesday, Feb. 26, First Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy, will observe Ash Wednesday with an Imposition of Ashes at these times: between 6:30-7:30 a.m., between noon and 1 p.m., and during their 7 p.m. worship service.

Fish fries to be held

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Church, 6925 U.S. Route 36, Covington, will be holding four fish fries this year. The next three fish fries during Lent will be held on March 6, March 20, and April 3 from 4:30-7 p.m. Their dinners will have their traditional tasty fish, their popular green beans, applesauce, and a roll. The cost is $7 and coffee is included. Desserts and drinks are extra.

Inscribed for a Blessing to be held

PIQUA — On Saturday, March 7, from 1-2:30 p.m., Congregation Anshe Emeth, the Jewish synagogue in Piqua will offer a class for the community in their continuing yearly educational program of “Judaism 101.” This year’s program is “Inscribed for a Blessing.”

Centuries ago, in the Middle Ages, Christian holy texts were handwritten by specially trained scribes. Similarly, there is a scribal culture in Judaism, which has continued to this day. In this class, they will learn about Soferim (Jewish Scribes), how they write, and the tools they use. They will also discuss what kinds of texts are written by Soferim and explore the shapes of some of the Hebrew letters. The class will be led by their Rabbinic Intern, Caroline Sim.

Caroline is a fifth-year rabbinical student at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC) in Cincinnati. She grew up in the suburbs of Cincinnati and will be ordained in May. Caroline earned her BA in English, French, and European Studies at the Ohio State University, where she graduated Summa cum Laude with honors. She completed a Graduate Certificate in Judaic Studies at the University of Cincinnati before becoming a student at HUC.

The class will be held at Congregation Anshe Emeth, 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua, www.ansheemeth.org, a Reform Jewish congregation formed in 1858 serving Greenville, Piqua, Sidney, Troy, Tipp City and surrounding areas. The goal is to share information, not impose beliefs. There is no charge for the class, however, reservations would be appreciated to allow for sufficient seating, to Steve 937-726-2116 or sshuchat@cleanall.com.

Support group to host cancer alliance

TROY — The St Patrick Cancer Support Group will host the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 East Water St., Troy.

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance is committed to improving the quality of life for individuals battling cancer through exercise, nutrition, and faith. They provide free exercise programs and nutritional guidance to help relieve some of the side effects related to various types of cancer treatments.

They also come alongside of cancer patients to help them emotionally sort through all that they go through during the cancer treatment process. They do this by partnering with hospitals and cancer centers to provide research and evidence-based programs.

Taylor Sage, clinical exercise coordinator, will be the speaker giving more insight and information on Maple Tree.

Anyone dealing with cancer, in remission, family member, caregiver or anyone interested in learning more are invited to join them for this informational session of St. Patrick Cancer Support Group.

The St. Patrick Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month and is open to all.

Women’s Day Retreat to be held

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, will be holding a “Grace Filled Peace” Women’s Day Retreat between 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Bible Study will be led by Kristen Zimmann. There will be time for prayer stations, praise and worship as well.

This is a free event and open to the community, but registration is required. Please call the church office at (937) 667-3110 to register.

Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Participants are invited to bring a salad or dessert to share for lunch.