Religion briefs

St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School and Worship

TROY — St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School will meet at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the topic “V-day.”

Please join in celebrating the reception of nine new St. John’s UCC members on Sunday, Feb. 16, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Join them after service for a welcome gathering in the Fellowship Hall. This celebration is for new, current and future members and their families. All are welcome here at 130 South Walnut Street.

First Lutheran services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Sacrament of Holy Communion. All are welcome. The Reverend Heidi Holst presides and preaches. Ed Piner and Michael Blankenship presenting special music.. A time for fellowship with refreshments follows the worship service.

The R.O.M.E.O.S. meeting will be on the first Thursday of each month at Bob Evans at 11 a.m.

The Deborah Circle will meet the second Tuesday of each month at Brookdale Troy at 11:45 a.m.

The Church Council meets Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m.

Men’s AA group meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

A women’s AA group starts soon, look out for the information.

Looking ahead, Ash Wednesday Community Worship with Holy Communion and the imposition of Ashes will be on Feb. 26 at noon and 6:30 p.m.

FLC is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

Heart of Worship services

PIQUA — Heart of Worship, located at 4020 State Route 185, Piqua, will be hosting the following southern gospel groups on these dates:

• The Bradley’s at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16

• Anointed at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27

For questions, call (937) 963-3431.

Service times are 6 p.m. on Thursdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Movie night planned

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church, 1601 South St., Piqua, will be holding a movie night featuring the inspiring family film “Overcomer” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21. For more information, call (937) 773-6469.

Victory Baptist Church will also be holding a gospel concert at 7 p.m. on March 20, featuring Jordan Amburn and Adoration for a night of worship.

Fish fries to be held

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Church, 6925 U.S. Route 36, Covington, will be holding four fish fries this year. The first one will be the Friday before Lent begins, Feb. 21, from 4:30-7 p.m. There then will be three more fish fries during Lent on Fridays March 6, March 20, and April 3 from 4:30-7 p.m. Their dinners will have their traditional tasty fish, their popular green beans, applesauce, and a roll. The cost is $7 and coffee is included. Desserts and drinks are extra.

Book sale set

TROY — First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy, will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22.

First UCC’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team has hardback and paperback books including fiction, non-fiction, cooking and children’s books. Hardback books are $1 each or three for $2.50. Paperback are 50 cents each or three for a $1.

Beginning at 2 p.m., there will be a dollar-a-bag going out of business sale.

Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

All proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Fastnacht dinner to be held

COVINGTON — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 200 E. Bridge St.,Covington, will hold its annual St. John’s Fastnacht dinner between 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

They will be serving chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, beets, applesauce, a roll and their populat cruellers. Carry-outs are available for $5 or you may dine in for a freewill donation. St. John’s is located at the corners of Wall and Bridge Streets in Covington.

Support group to host cancer alliance

TROY — The St Patrick Cancer Support Group will host the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 East Water St., Troy.

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance is committed to improving the quality of life for individuals battling cancer through exercise, nutrition, and faith. They provide free exercise programs and nutritional guidance to help relieve some of the side effects related to various types of cancer treatments.

They also come alongside of cancer patients to help them emotionally sort through all that they go through during the cancer treatment process. They do this by partnering with hospitals and cancer centers to provide research and evidence-based programs.

Taylor Sage, clinical exercise coordinator, will be the speaker giving more insight and information on Maple Tree.

Anyone dealing with cancer, in remission, family member, caregiver or anyone interested in learning more are invited to join them for this informational session of St. Patrick Cancer Support Group.

The St. Patrick Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month and is open to all.

Women’s Day Retreat to be held

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, will be holding a “Grace Filled Peace” Women’s Day Retreat between 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Bible Study will be led by Kristen Zimmann. There will be time for prayer stations, praise and worship as well.

This is a free event and open to the community, but registration is required. Please call the church office at (937) 667-3110 to register.

Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Participants are invited to bring a salad or dessert to share for lunch.