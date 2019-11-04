Religion briefs

Prayer breakfast to be held

PIQUA — The Piqua Assocation of Churches will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 a.m. at the Madison Avenue Church of God, located at 922 Madison Avenue in Piqua. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. Piqua City Manager Gary Huff will be the featured speaker at 9 a.m.

Rummage sale set

TROY — St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will have a rummage sale from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9.

Special presentation to be held

TROY — St. John’s UCC Social and Economic Justice Team will hold a special presentation on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. There will be a screening of Episode 1 in the documentary by Henry Louis Gates Jr., “African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross.” There will also be stories of former slaves who came to the Troy area to create a better life for themselves. This special viewing is to commemorate the 400-year anniversary and observance of African enslavement at Jamestown, VA. All are welcome at this community event.

Come join St. John’s UCC Adult Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and join the discussion entitled “When Life is Good”, followed by Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. This week’s sermon is entitled “Two is company. Twelve is a crowd.”

True Life Community Church Services

TROY – True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the November sermon series, “The Great Exchange,” with message of, “With Jesus, we receive more than we can ever give.”

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s service.

Discipleship Class 301: “Heart of a Servant,” now to Nov. 20 in the TLC coffee house.

Operation Christmas Child: We are collecting shoebox gifts to bless children worldwide.

24 Hour Prayer Vigil: Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 and 24, 11 a.m. to 11 a.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or You-Tube.

Church to recognize veterans

WEST MILTON — A special program is planned at Hoffman United Methodist Church to present the retired banners of Union Township veterans to their families.

The program will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Hoffman, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

Dennis Albaugh will give a presentation. There will be a short skit and patriotic music. The highlight will be a slide presentation, accompanied by stories of each veteran, followed by the presentation of banners.

Refreshments will be offered.

The church is handicapped accessible.

Bazaar offered

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Christmas Church Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, Covington. There will be outside crafters and vendors, as well as homemade baked goods and a quilt raffle, with other prizes.

Holiday bazaar set

TROY — Troy Church of the Nazarene, intersection of Barnhart Road and State Route 55, Troy, will offer its 26th annual holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9.

More than 50 crafters from across the area will offer home and holiday gift ideas, including jewelry, baked goods and more. Lunch, including homemade desserts, will be served throughout the day. There will be door prizes, and parking is free.

For more information, call 339-3117 or visit www.troynaz.net.

Noodles, dumplings available

COVINGTON — The Covington Church of the Brethren’s annual fall fundraiser featuring homemade chicken and noodles and freshly baked apple dumplings will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 9. Meals usually sell out around 5 p.m.

Soft drinks, coffee and bottled water also will be available, plus ice cream to go along with the dumplings.

The church is located at the corner of Wall and Wright streets and is handicapped accessible from the Wall Street entrance where there is an elevator.

Surviving the Holidays seminar planned

PIQUA — A seminar on Surviving the Holidays will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at the St. Patrick Parish Center, located at 444 East Water St. in Troy.

When you are grieving a loved one’s death, the holiday season can be especially painful. Their Surviving the Holidays seminar helps participants discover:

• How to deal with emotions

• What to do about traditions

• Helpful tips for surviving social events

• How to find hope for the future

Each participant will also receive a booklet with many survival tips that will enable you not only survive the coming holidays, but also face them with a measure of peace and assurance.

Registration is not necessary. For more information, contact Pat Smith 937-335-2833, ext. 105, or patsmith@stpattroy.org.

VBS at Lostcreek to be held

CASSTOWN — VBS at Lostcreek United Church of Christ at 7007 Troy-Urbana Road in Casstown will be held on Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Please pre-register your kids at www.lostcreekucc.com. Children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade are invited.

Services set

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth will be holding Shabbat services on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. Services will be conducted by rabbinic intern Caroline Sim at the synagogue located at 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua. Please call 937-726-2116 if there are any questions.

St. Boniface to hold Cabbage Roll, Heritage Bread Sale

PIQUA — The Piqua Heritage Festival may be history and Oktoberfest will not be back until next fall, but your favorite breads and cabbage rolls are still available.

St. Boniface Parish, Piqua, is taking orders through Nov. 18 for its Oktoberfest Cabbage Rolls and Heritage Breads. The home-made, pork cabbage rolls — oven/freezer ready — can be purchased at $2.50 each or a pan of 12 for $28; both include a sauerkraut/tomato mixture.

Fifteen-plus different breads made from the parish’s Heritage Festival Bread Booth recipes are available, too. To obtain an order form, place an order, or for more info email stbonifacebread@gmail.com or contact the parish office — 310 S. Downing — 773-1656.

Order Pick-Up is Saturday, Nov. 23 (noon — 6:30 p.m.), and Sunday, Nov. 24 (8 .a.m to 12:30 p.m.), at the Caserta Activity Center, 218 S. Downing.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the parish’s Family Life Group.

St. Boniface to hold 23rd Annual Quilt Raffle

PIQUA — This year’s quilt, a “scrappy” Spool Pattern, was quilted by nine members and friends of St. Boniface and St. Mary Parishes. The quilters were Connie Bonifas, Betty Elliott, Rose Hemm, Dolores Latham, Cindy Nelson, Janet Poling, Gloria Stonerock, Deb Tyler, and Peg White.

Raffle tickets are $1.00/each or 6/$5.00. Raffle tickets may be purchased by sending donation to St. Boniface Parish, 310 S. Downing, Piqua, Ohio 45356. Please include name/phone number and write “quilt” on the envelope. The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the close of Piqua Catholic School’s Craft Show / Holiday Shopping Event. The winner need not be present to win. For additional info, send email to stbonifacequilt@gmail.com or call the parish office at 773-1656. Proceeds benefit the parish’s Oktoberfest.

Choir participants sought

WEST MILTON — Nashville United Church of Christ is seeking people who love to sing and want to make a joyful noise, regardless of skill level.

The choir of Nashville United Church of Christ, located at 4540 W. State Route 571 in West Milton, is preparing for a Christmas vocal musical program, which will be presented on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10:30 a.m. Rehearsals will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 8-10 p.m.

Music books are provided, as well as opportunities to download or purchase the rehearsal tracks for those who desire. Call (937) 698-5867 to learn more.

Free dinner offered

COVINGTON — The Covington Eagles and Fields of Grace Worship Center will host a free Thanksgiving dinner from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Covington Eagles Hall.

Enter through the Debra Street entrance to the hall.

The meal will consist of turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade dressing, homemade noodles, green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin pie or Mrs. Wick’s sugar cream pie and drinks.

There will be take-outs available from 6-7 p.m. only. There will be a limit of two meals per adult. To pick up a take-out meal, enter through the Debra Street entrance as well.

Home deliveries will be made to surrounding communities to individuals and their caretakers who are unable to attend the meal because of being homebound or being unable to drive. Meals can be reserved by calling Fields of Grace at (937) 573-4282, Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 21. No calls will be taken the day of the meal.

For more information, contact Fields of Grace Worship Center or visit fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook.

Community Thanksgiving to held

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches’ Community Thanksgiving Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Piqua Christian Church, located at 3969 West State Route 185 in PIqua. There will be worship and a community choir perfomance with stories of thankfulness by faith and community leaders.