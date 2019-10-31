Religion briefs

Choir participants sought

WEST MILTON — Nashville United Church of Christ is seeking people who love to sing and want to make a joyful noise, regardless of skill level.

The choir of Nashville United Church of Christ, located at 4540 W. State Route 571 in West Milton, is preparing for a Christmas vocal musical program, which will be presented on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10:30 a.m. Rehearsals will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 8-10 p.m.

Music books are provided, as well as opportunities to download or purchase the rehearsal tracks for those who desire.

Call (937) 698-5867 to learn more. They hope you’ll come sing with them.

True Life Community Church services

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the November sermon series, “The Great Exchange.” With Jesus, we receive more than we can ever give.

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s service.

Discipleship Class 301: “Heart of a Servant,” now to Nov. 20 in the TLC coffee house.

Operation Christmas Child: We are collecting shoebox gifts to bless children worldwide.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or You-Tube.

Trinity Episopal Church services

TROY — Sunday, Nov. 3, is a Sunday of Remembrance – All Saints Sunday. All are welcome to join Trinity Episopal Church, located at 60 S. Dorset Rd. in Troy, for this service, which begins at 10:30 a.m. The service includes the reading of names of those we remember.

This Sunday and the first Sunday of each month, they also offer healing prayers during the service. Those with special requests are invited to come to the altar rail for anointing and healing prayers.

November share-a-meal planned

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 2 for a Thanksgiving feast. The menu is turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, gingerbread and beverages.

Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship.

Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Free food pantry open

FLETCHER — God’s Grocery, a free food pantry, will be open from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, and is open to everyone.

40 Days of Prayer small group will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m., and Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary.

War Room will be presented Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary. A kids movie and games will also be offered.

Church to celebrate 130 years

WEST MILTON — Highland Brethren in Christ Church will celebrate 130 years of ministry on Nov. 3.

The morning will begin with a short fellowship time at 10 a.m., followed by a special worship service at 10:15 a.m. The speakers for the service will include Pastor Louis Cober, Pastor Earnest Weber, and Pastor Harve Bowman with surprise video appearances.

At noon, there will be a luncheon for everyone.

There will be a concert at 2 p.m. featuring Tracy Artz, ABLAZE (Rekindled), a special Highland Heritage Quartet and the Morse Family Gospel Singers.

The public is invited to join them on this special day. The church is located at 7210 South Jay Rd., West Milton.

Rummage sale planned

PIQUA — A fall rummage and bake sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at St John’s Lutheran Church, corner of Wood and South Downing streets, Piqua.

Household items, books, clothing, and more.

Enter from parking lot entrance. The facility is handicapped accessible.

Pot pie supper set

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, will be serving their Election Day Pot Pie Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 5.

This supper has been served consecutively for 160 years. The menu will include homemade chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, assorted desserts, and beverages.

Meals are dine-in or carry out. For carry-out, call the church at 698-4401. The cost is a $7.50 donation.

Note that there will be no Grandma’s Kitchen on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

For more information, call 676-2430 or 947-1647.

Church to recognize veterans

WEST MILTON — A special program is planned at Hoffman United Methodist Church to present the retired banners of Union Township veterans to their families.

The program will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Hoffman, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

Dennis Albaugh will give a presentation. There will be a short skit and patriotic music. The highlight will be a slide presentation, accompanied by stories of each veteran, followed by the presentation of banners.

Refreshments will be offered.

The church is handicapped accessible.

Bazaar offered

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Christmas Church Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, Covington. There will be outside crafters and vendors, as well as homemade baked goods and a quilt raffle, with other prizes.

Holiday bazaar set

TROY — Troy Church of the Nazarene, intersection of Barnhart Road and State Route 55, Troy, will offer its 26th annual holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9.

More than 50 crafters from across the area will offer home and holiday gift ideas, including jewelry, baked goods and more. Lunch, including homemade desserts, will be served throughout the day. There will be door prizes, and parking is free.

For more information, call 339-3117 or visit www.troynaz.net.

Noodles, dumplings available

COVINGTON — The Covington Church of the Brethren’s annual fall fundraiser featuring homemade chicken and noodles and freshly baked apple dumplings will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 9. Meals usually sell out around 5 p.m.

Soft drinks, coffee and bottled water also will be available, plus ice cream to go along with the dumplings.

The church is located at the corner of Wall and Wright streets and is handicapped accessible from the Wall Street entrance where there is an elevator.

Surviving the Holidays seminar planned

PIQUA — A seminar on Surviving the Holidays will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at the St. Patrick Parish Center, located at 444 East Water St. in Troy.

When you are grieving a loved one’s death, the holiday season can be especially painful. Their Surviving the Holidays seminar helps participants discover:

• How to deal with emotions

• What to do about traditions

• Helpful tips for surviving social events

• How to find hope for the future

Each participant will also receive a booklet with many survival tips that will enable you not only survive the coming holidays, but also face them with a measure of peace and assurance.

Registration is not necessary. For more information, contact Pat Smith 937-335-2833, ext. 105, or patsmith@stpattroy.org.

VBS at Lostcreek to be held

CASSTOWN — VBS at Lostcreek United Church of Christ at 7007 Troy-Urbana Road in Casstown will be held on Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Please pre-register your kids at www.lostcreekucc.com. Children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade are invited.

Free dinner offered

COVINGTON — The Covington Eagles and Fields of Grace Worship Center will host a free Thanksgiving dinner from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Covington Eagles Hall.

Enter through the Debra Street entrance to the hall.

The meal will consist of turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade dressing, homemade noodles, green beans, dinner roll, pumpkin pie or Mrs. Wick’s sugar cream pie and drinks.

There will be take-outs available from 6-7 p.m. only. There will be a limit of two meals per adult. To pick up a take-out meal, enter through the Debra Street entrance as well.

Home deliveries will be made to surrounding communities to individuals and their caretakers who are unable to attend the meal because of being homebound or being unable to drive. Meals can be reserved by calling Fields of Grace at (937) 573-4282, Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 21. No calls will be taken the day of the meal.

For more information, contact Fields of Grace Worship Center or visit fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook.