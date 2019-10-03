Religion briefs

Blessing of the Animals to be held

TROY —Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy, will be holding a Community Blessing of the Animals for service animals and pets on Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. on the south lawn of the church. All pets and their people are welcome. An ice cream and piet reception will follow the service.

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome.

Oct. 27 is Festive Reformation Day/Consecration Worship Service at 10 a.m.

FLC is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

TLC services

TROY – True Life Community Church invites the public to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

High Holidays to be observed

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth will be observing the High Holidays with the following services. Kol Nidre services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Yom Kippur services will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. with afternoon and Yizkor services beginning at 4:30 p.m.

All services will be conducted by rabbinic intern Caroline Sim at the synagogue located at 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua. Call (937) 726-2116 with any questions.

Blood drive to be held

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Lions Club community blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 1-7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 South Main St., West Milton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Rummage sale set

TROY — The First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12. Stop in for holiday decorations, kitchen and household items, toys, games, books, electronics, clothes all sizes, shelving units, specialty items and lots of miscellaneous. Use the Canal Street entrance and the sale is in the church basement. Handicapped accessible. All proceeds go to Relay for Life.

Prayer walk offered

TROY — A prayer walk will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Prayer Garden at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, and proceed downtown. All are welcome. The Prayer Garden is located on the north side of the church.

Fall festival slated

TROY — The Troy Church of the Nazarene, intersection of Barnhart and State Route 55, invites the community to its annual fall family festival, a free event set for 4-7 p.m. Oct. 13.

The festival will feature inflatables for children, a juggler, a photo booth, cornhole, pumpkin crafts, a pie-baking contest, s’mores, music and more and is available to all ages.

For more information about the festival or the church’s ministries, call (937) 339-3117 or visit www.troynaz.net.

Blood drive to be held

TIPP CITY — The Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 South County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Taste of St. John’s to be held

TROY — The public is invited to St. John’s UCC, 130 S. Walnut Street, Troy, on Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon until 2 p.m. for their inaugural Taste of St. John’s.

Church members and friends are preparing more than 40 recipes from the church cookbook, “Come to the Table,” and samples of all will be available for tasting.

A $10 donation will entitle guests to taste anything and everything and to depart with their own copy of “Come to the Table.” A lunch bag raffle with fabulous prizes will also be available.

Event tickets can be purchased or reserved in the church office and will be available at the door. All proceeds will go to furnishing the children’s area of the new St. John’s Community Center. The church office can be reached at 335-2028.

St. John’s United Church of Christ holds worship Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. at 130 S. Walnut St. in Troy.

Tea party to raise funds for women

TROY — A tea party luncheon and burlap wreath making will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Koinos Christian Fellowship, 722 Grant St., Troy.

To be a table host, it is $140 for seven seats. Table hosts should bring their own table decorations, tea pot, table service and six other participants. Table hosts must be paid by Sept. 27. Individual seats are $22 for Oct. 5 and $25 at the door.

Proceeds will benefit Oasis House, which offers support to women victims of sexual exploitation. A representative will offer information about the ministry during the event. For more information, visit www.oasisforwomen.org.

A limited number of gift items will be available for purchase, made by the women who receive assistance through Oasis House.

For more information, call Jozan at (937) 657-8779.

Church Homecoming Service offered

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church, located at 1601 South Street in Piqua, is inviting the public to their annual Church Homecoming Service on Sunday, Oct. 13. They will be taking time to look back over the blessings of the past year and looking forward with anticipation for what the Lord is going to do in the year to come. It is also a time for those who have been a part of the church body in the past to “come home.” A fellowship meal will follow. Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m., and the worship service starts at 10:30 a.m.

Hog roast upcoming

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City, will offer a hog roast following its 10:30 a.m. worship services on Oct. 13.

The event will include live music, pulled pork and family activities. Participants are asked to bring side dishes and desserts to share.

For more information, call the church at 667-6586.

Salad luncheon offered

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., Covington, will offer a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18.

Stuffed mushrooms, pumpkin bread and apple salad will be offered along with the normal selection of homemade salads, finger sandwiches and desserts. The country store full of homemade items such as pies, angel food cakes, buckeyes, fudge, caramels, peanut brittle, cookies and many craft items also will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Orders for homemade apple dumplings continue to be taken as well.

Use the alley basement entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

Trunk or Treat planned

TIPP CITY — Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren, located at 7240 Peters Road in Tipp City, will be holding Trunk or Treat from 2-5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the church. The event is free.

Trunk or treat offered

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center will host their eighth annual “Trunk or Treat” Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1-3 p.m. at the Covington Community Park. Last year 26,177 pieces of candy were handed out. There is plenty for all. This is open to all communities.

Wear your costume and stroll among the decorated vehicles and trucks, collecting candy and goodies, ride the train, face painting, and pick up a free hotdog!

There will be a trunk-decorating contest for those who wish to participate. This year, there is no theme for the trunk competition, so use your imagination. First place receives $100, second place $50, and third place $25. Please let Fields of Grace know by calling (937) 573-4282 if you want to participate in the contest or just be a part of the lineup.

This year, there will be a special appearance by Joyride Cars. Joyride was started exclusively for kids with special needs. This is a group of individuals who share their high-end one of a kind vehicle to bring joy to others. This year, they will be at to Trunk or Treat for kids of all ages and even adults to pick a car to sit in or by to get their picture. Pick your favorite car or all of them to get a picture.

There will be no parking at the park. Please park on surrounding streets and at Finfrock Construction. Transportation for handicapped individuals will be provided to the park from this location.

Entrance to Trunk or Treat will be from the Main Street exit only.

For more information, please contact the church at 573-4282, visit them on Facebook or their website at fieldsofgrace.org.

Trunk or treat offered

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church, located at 1601 South Street in Piqua, will be holding their trunk or treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. to provide a safe evening for kids and families. This is a free family event, and everyone is invited.

Church to recognize veterans

WEST MILTON — A special Veterans’ Day program honoring Union Township Veterans and their families will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton. The program will take place at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

A video will be created to go along with stories submitted about each veteran featured. They are asking anyone wanting to include family members to send pictures and stories, branch of service, and years served. The deadline for submitting information is Oct. 1 to allow time to coordinate all the information.

Send your information to Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, OH 45383, marked to the attention of Nancy Studebaker. Your pictures will be returned.

Plan on attending this service to share refreshments and fellowship as we celebrate these special people.