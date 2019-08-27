Religion briefs

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to a traditional Lutheran worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Beginning Sept. 4 on Wednesdays will be “Mosaic,” the children and Youth Groups at 4:30 p.m. and “Kintsugi,” women’s support group at 6 p.m. Sunday School starts up Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.

The annual Church Picnic and Ice Cream Social will be held Sept. 8 after worship.

FLC is located at 2899 West Main Street in Troy near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

TLC services

TROY – True Life Community Church invites the public to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.

Wednesday evening programs resume Sept. 11 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. The 24 Hours of Prayer will be held Sept. 14-15 from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

St. John’s United Church of Christ services

TROY — Join St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 South Walnut Street in Troy, for Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m.

Gospel quartet to perform

TIPP CITY — Popular Southern Gospel quartet The Dixie Melody Boys will be featured on Sunday, Sept. 1, the Christian Chapel, located at 95 East Ginghamsburg Road in Tipp City. The Dixie Melody Boys will be featured during the 10:30 a.m. service.

Since their original formation decades ago, the Kinston, N.C.-based quartet known as The Dixie Melody Boys has enjoyed tremendous success, including a Grammy nomination and numerous Fan Award nominations. This quartet, led by 50-year veteran and recent Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee, Ed O’Neal, has also enjoyed over 20 Top 40 hits, including eight Top 10 releases and a Number One single.

DAWN training offered

PIQUA — On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. The next training session will be Sept. 5. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

Free homecoming dresses available

FLETCHER — Hope Closet at Fletcher United Methodist Church will be giving free homecoming dresses on Sept. 7 and Sept. 21. To schedule an appointment, call the church office (937) 368-2470. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Courageous Women’s Event planned

PIQUA — Grace United Methodist Church, located at 9411 North County Road 25A in Piqua, will be holding a Courageous Women’s Event on Saturday, Sept. 7, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Guest speaker Barb Roose is excited to be back at Piqua Grace.

The cost is $10 per person, which includes lunch. RSVP online at office@pgumc.com or call (937) 773-8232. You may pay the day of the event.

Share-A-Meal to be held

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ in Troy, located at 120 S. Market St., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the monthly Share-A-Meal. The menu is hamburgers, mac and cheese, baked beans, chocolate chip cookies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. This program is free. Please use the Canal Street entrance. Building is handicapped accessible.

Church to hold Country Gospel Concert

PIQUA — Cyrene A.M.E. Church, located at 227 W. Ash Street in Piqua, will be holding a Country Gospel Concert on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. Michael Wayne Smith, a national Christian recording artist from Oakridge, Tenn., will be singing at the concert. Come join Cyrene A.M.E. Church and be uplifted.

Inquirers’ Class to be held

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 60 S. Dorset Rd. in Troy, will begin a new Sunday class for adults and older teens at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 8. This class, the Inquirers’ Class, will explore and discuss topics throughout the year that impact how to view and live spiritual lives.

They will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Parish Hall beginning Sept. 8. All are welcome.

St. Patrick support groups to begin

TROY — GriefShare: Comfort for the Grieving Heart is a seminar and support group offered to the community. GriefShare begins on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and they offer two sessions one in the afternoon from 1-2:30 p.m. or 7-8:30 p.m. All sessions are held in St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 East Water St., upstairs in Room 3 each Wednesday for 13 weeks.

St. Patrick’s cancer support group, Finding Hope by Learning the Facts about Cancer, invites anyone who has been part of the support team, participant, facing cancer, family member, caregiver or just wants to help be support or needs support, to come to the first meeting of the season on Thursday, Sept. 12. Come meet the support team and enjoy some snacks and fellowship. Cancer Support meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Parish Center, 444 East Water St., Troy.

Registration is not required. Questions contact Pat Smith 335-2833, ext 105 or patsmith@stpattroy.org.

Salad luncheon planned

COVINGTON — The public is invited to the next salad luncheon at Covington Christian Church, which will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

They will be including fall favorites, like pumpkin bars and spinach salad, along with their normal selection of homemade salads, finger sandwiches, and desserts.

Please use the alley-side basement entrance. The church is located at 115 N. Pearl Street in Covington. They are handicap accessible and are happy to provide extra assistance.

Oct. 18 will be the last salad luncheon held at Covington Christian Church in 2019. They will have their country store open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. There will be homemade baked goods, crafts, candy, and apple dumplings available then.

Oktoberfest announced

PIQUA — The seventh annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled for Sept. 27-28. The festival — which takes place on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing, Piqua — will feature an authentic Cabbage Roll dinner and a variety of other German and American foods, music, raffles, carnival rides, and games. The Flashback Band will perform on Friday evening, Sept. 27. Hours are Friday, Sept. 27, from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2-11 p.m. The public is invited to attend.