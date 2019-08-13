Religion briefs

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to a traditional Lutheran worship service with Holy Communion on Sunday at 10 a.m.

FLC is located at 2899 West Main Street in Troy near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

TLC services

TROY – True Life Community Church invites the public to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.

Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present Taken. This series will prepare you and equip you for that moment when you are taken.

Sunday, Aug. 18, is the TLC family picnic from 4 p.m. at Ludlow Falls Campground.

Sunday, Aug. 25, is the TLYouth Ignite Fall Kickoff from 2-8 p.m. This will be a back to school bash for sixth through 12th grade students, featuring a cookout, games, and fun.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

St. John’s United Church of Christ services

TROY — Join St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 South Walnut Street in Troy, for Sunday worship at 9:30am as they continue their summer music series with pianist, David Wion. This week’s sermon is entitled, “Watching you, watcher her” with Pastor Don Crist.

Loss of a Spouse seminar offered

TROY — St Patrick GriefShare Team will be offering this encouraging seminar on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m.

Your life has changed forever. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear. Come find help at a Loss of a Spouse seminar. You’ll hear practical advice from others who’ve been there, what to expect in your grief, how to cope with life without your spouse, and why it won’t always hurt this much.

All are welcome to come to this seminar with their GriefShare team, located in St. Patrick Parish Center, upstairs in Room 3, at 444 East Water St. in Troy.

Registration is not necessary.

Sessions will resume Sept. 11.

Questions contact Pat Smith at the Parish Office 937-335-2833 ext 105 or patsmith@stpattroy.org

God’s Table luncheon to be held

PIQUA —Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 W. Ash St. in Piqua, will be holding God’s Table between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. This is an open meal for all to attend. This month’s meal will include the following: chicken salad on croissants, green beans, potato salad, fresh fruit, and assorted desserts.

Worship at Hollow Park

PIQUA — St. John’s Lutheran Church will be holding worship at Hollow Park on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. in the Dining Shelter followed by a picnic hosted by St. John’s Lutheran Church, Piqua. All are invited. Hollow Park is located on Scot Drive between Speedway and Cracker Barrel.

Free homecoming dresses available

FLETCHER — Hope Closet at Fletcher United Methodist Church will be giving free homecoming dresses on Sept. 7 and Sept. 21. To schedule an appointment, call the church office (937) 368-2470. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Courageous Women’s Event planned

PIQUA — Grace United Methodist Church, located at 9411 North County Road 25A in Piqua, will be holding a Courageous Women’s Event on Saturday, Sept. 7, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sessions include “I’m waiting: Winning the Worry Battle,” “Unanaswered Prayer,” and “Hurry and Worry in our Lives.” The sessions will teach attendees to face fears and learn how to fight in faith for God’s best in their lives.

Guest speaker Barb Roose is excited to be back at Piqua Grace. Her messages are powerful, practical, and delivered with lots of humor.

The cost is $10 per person, which includes lunch. RSVP online at office@pgumc.com or call (937) 773-8232. You may pay the day of the event.