Religion briefs

Dessert auction planned

TROY — The Troy Church of the Brethren, located at 1432 West Main Street, is having a dessert auction on Sunday, July 28, at 4 p.m. The public is invited to join them for desserts, homemade ice cream, hot dogs, and chips. Proceeds will be shared with Hook School and for the purchase of clean up buckets through Brethren Disaster Ministries.

Garage sale set

TIPP CITY — The Covenant at Sugar Grove, 7875 S. Kessler-Frederick Road, Tipp City, will hold a garage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2 and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Funds raised will go to help the ministry of Operation Rebirth.

First Lutheran Church services

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to a traditional Lutheran worship service with Baptism and Holy Communion on Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Heidi Holst will be preaching the sermon “When Heaven Touches The Ocean.”

FLC is located at 2899 West Main Street in Troy near Washington Road and is handicapped accessible. For more information call (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org, or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

Summer Savior series ongoing

TROY – True Life Community Church invites the public to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the July sermon series: Summer Savior.

Wednesday, August 7, is children’s paint night from 6-8 p.m. at TLC.

Sunday, Aug. 18, is the TLC family picnic from 4 p.m. at Ludlow Falls Campground.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Share A Meal set

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 3 for the monthly Share-A-Meal. The menu is ham, potatoes, green beans, corn bread, dessert and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Back to School Bash set

PIQUA — Join the Transformed Life Church’s annual Back to School Bash on Aug. 3 from 1-3 p.m. There will be free school supplies, games, a bounce house, face-painting, three on three basketball, a cake walk, live music, food, and more.

Pre-register for school supplies at (937) 773-4004.

Transformed Life Church is located at 421 Wood Street in Piqua.

Art show upcoming

WEST MILTON — The 13th annual Hoffman Art Show will take place Aug. 2-4 in the Hoffman United Methodist Church activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The purpose of the show is to provide a showcase for area talent of all ages. There is no admittance fee and all three days of the show are open to the public. Some pieces may be available for purchase.

A gift from local arts patron Bill Netzley of Netzley Roofing has enabled Hoffman to offer monetary awards again this year. Awards to be given are: $400 for first place; $300 for second place; $200 for third place. Eleven additional awards of $100 each will also be presented. People’s Choice voting from all three days will determine the winners.

A silent auction featuring pieces provided by the artists will begin during the preview party on Aug. 2 and conclude at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Join organizers for the Friday preview party, from 6:30-8 p.m. There will be refreshments and some of the artists will be present to talk about their work. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours begin at 11 a.m. and conclude with the awards ceremony beginning at 2:45 p.m.

VBS offered

LUDLOW FALLS — Vacation Bible School will be offered from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 5-9 at Grace Baptist Church, 2500 State Route 48, Ludlow Falls.

The theme is “Giddy-Up Junction,” and is offered for students age 4 through sixth grade.

Call or text (330) 275-0733 if you need a ride.

Preschool expanding

WEST MILTON —The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Preschool is expanding their current program to accommodate the growing number of 3 year olds. Currently, there are classes for 4 and 5 year olds on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the school year from 9:30 a.m. to noon located at 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton. But with more 3 year olds wanting social and educational experiences, the board added Tuesday and Thursday’s from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the same location. New director/lead teacher, Kimberly Davis, and the staff welcome children who want a Christian-based program, which will start in September 2019.

For more information about the preschool and/or to register your child, call 698-5826.