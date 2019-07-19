Religion briefs

Share A Meal set

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 3 for the monthly Share-A-Meal. The menu is ham, potatoes, green beans, corn bread, dessert and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Art show upcoming

WEST MILTON — The 13th annual Hoffman Art Show will take place Aug. 2-4 in the Hoffman United Methodist Church activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The purpose of the show is to provide a showcase for area talent of all ages. There is no admittance fee and all three days of the show are open to the public. Some pieces may be available for purchase.

A gift from local arts patron Bill Netzley of Netzley Roofing has enabled Hoffman to offer monetary awards again this year. Awards to be given are: $400 for first place; $300 for second place; $200 for third place. Eleven additional awards of $100 each will also be presented. People’s Choice voting from all three days will determine the winners.

A silent auction featuring pieces provided by the artists will begin during the preview party on Aug. 2 and conclude at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Join organizers for the Friday preview party, from 6:30-8 p.m. There will be refreshments and some of the artists will be present to talk about their work. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours begin at 11 a.m. and conclude with the awards ceremony beginning at 2:45 p.m.

VBS offered

LUDLOW FALLS — Vacation Bible School will be offered from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 5-9 at Grace Baptist Church, 2500 State Route 48, Ludlow Falls.

The theme is “Giddy-Up Junction,” and is offered for students age 4 through sixth grade.

Call or text (330) 275-0733 if you need a ride.

Sermon set at First Lutheran

TROY — First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy, invites the community to a traditional Lutheran worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Heidi Holst preaches the sermon “Tending Our First Vocation.”

First’s Music and Arts Camp for Children will be held Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Register via email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org

The church is handicapped accessible. For more information (937) 335-2323 or visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

Summer Savior series continues

TROY – True Life Community Church, 56 Foss Way, Troy, will offer worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the July sermon series: “Summer Savior. The one thing we need is Jesus.”

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s ministry.15.1

Wednesday, Aug. 7, is children’s paint night from 6-8 p.m. at TLC.

Sunday, Aug. 18, is the TLC family picnic from 4 p.m. at Ludlow Falls Campground.

TLC is handicapped accessible.

Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Preschool expanding

WEST MILTON —The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Preschool is expanding their current program to accommodate the growing number of 3 year olds. Currently, there are classes for 4 year olds on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the school year from 9:30 a.m. to noon located at 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton. But with more 3 year olds wanting social and educational experiences, the board added Tuesday and Thursday’s from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the same location. New director/lead teacher, Kimberly Davis, and the staff welcome children who want a Christian-based program, which will start in September 2019.

For more information about the preschool and/or to register your child, call 698-5826.