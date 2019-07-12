Religion briefs

Melody Men Chorus at First United Church of Christ

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ in Troy as they host The Melody Men Chorus on Sunday, July 14 during the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The Melody Men consists of men from all walks of life who share a common love for singing male a cappella music in the barbershop style. The church is located at 120 S. Market Street in Troy. The handicapped entrance is on Canal Street.

Annual mission rummage sale announced

PIQUA — The sixth annual rummage sale, sponsored by the Mission Committee at St. Boniface and St. Mary Parishes, will be held on July 13 and July 14 in the Caserta Activities Center, 218 S. Downing, Piqua. Sale hours are Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 14, from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the rummage sale benefit the parishes’ missionaries in Chile and Guatemala and their twinning project in Dominica. A variety of household items, toys, holiday decorations, and more will be for sale. There will be home-baked goods, a food-stand, a purse/scarf/jewelry boutique, and complimentary religious items, too.

Donations are still being accepted for the rummage sale. Anyone wishing to make a donation may drop off items at Piqua Store N’ Lock, 450 Garbry Road, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Caserta Activities Center on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12. To arrange donation pick-up or for additional information, contact Don Stonerock, at 773-2400.

VBS to begin

PIQUA — “The Incredible Race” is the theme of Our Savior Lutheran’s vacation Bible school. The program was published by Answers in Genesis. The theme is centered around the Tower of Babel and how God made us one family of people and His plan to save us and give us eternal life. Bible School will be held Monday-Friday, July 15-19, beginning each evening at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 8:15 p.m. Each evening there will be a lesson, craft, science experiment and refreshments. Friday evening will be family and awards night. Children from 4 years old through junior high are invited to join the events.

The church is located at 517 McKinley Ave., Piqua.

For more information, call 773-7451 and leave a message.

Covington Christian Church to host Salad Luncheon

COVINGTON — The public is invited to have lunch at Covington Christian Church, Friday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 115 N Pearl St and is handicapped accessible. Please use the alley basement entrance.

Attendees can enjoy a large assortment of homemade salads, finger sandwiches, bread and desserts from their normal items. Several new items have been added, such as Chinese chicken salad and their Big Mac green salad. Come early to get the best selection.

Servers will be available if extra assistance is needed. If you have any questions, please contact the church office at (937) 473-3443.

‘Summer Savior’ sermon set

TROY – True Life Community Church, 56 Foss Way, invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present the July sermon series Summer Savior — The one thing we need is Jesus. What will your summer hold and who really holds your summer?

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s ministry.

Wednesday, July 17, is children’s movie night from 6-8 p.m. at TLC. Wednesday, Aug. 7, is children’s paint night, from 6-8 p.m. at TLC.

TLC is handicapped accessible. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.