Religion briefs

TROY – True Life Community Church invites the public to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to a traditional Lutheran worship service at their new worship time on Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Heidi Holst preaches the sermon: “Worshiping God, Sharing His Love.”

Looking ahead, their Music and Arts Camp for Children will be held Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. It is for ages three to 12. Register via email.

FLC is located at 2899 West Main Street in Troy near Washington Road. and handicapped accessible For more information (937) 335-2323, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

Vacation Bible Schools set

• TROY — Troy Church of the Nazarene to host “Roar” VBS on July 8-11.

Troy Church of the Nazarene invites all three-year-olds through fifth graders to be part of the fun during the “Roar” Vacation Bible School, set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. each evening between July 8-11.

Participants will enjoy music, games and other fun activities as they learn that “Life Is Wild – God Is Good.”

To register online, please visit troynaz.net. Registration also is available at the church office or in the TCN lobby prior to the opening session on July 8.

Troy Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Barnhart Road, is at the intersection of Barnhart and Ohio 55/Market Street, a quarter mile west of Interstate-75.

For more information about TCN’s Vacation Bible School or other ministries, please call (937) 339-3117 or visit www.troynaz.net.

• FLETCHER — VBS at Fletcher United Methodist Church is July 9-11, 6-8pm. Call the church at 937-368-2470 to register, or register at the door.

• CASSTOWN — VBS at Lostcreek United Church of Christ, located at 7007 Troy-Urbana Rd. in Casstown, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 14. It will be for kids in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. Please pre-register at www.lostcreekucc.com.

Share-A-Meal to be held

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 6 for the monthly Share-A-Meal.

The menu is chicken, dressing, succotash, fruit, dessert and beverages.

Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others.

Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Concert planned

WEST MILTON — The Redeemed Gospel Trio Concert will be held Sunday, July 7, at 10:45 a.m. during the Worship Service at the WM Nazarene Church, 151 W. Baker Rd., West Milton.

Melody Men Chorus at First United Church of Christ

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ in Troy as they host The Melody Men Chorus on Sunday, July 14 during the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The Melody Men consists of men from all walks of life who share a common love for singing male a cappella music in the barbershop style. The church is located at 120 S. Market Street in Troy. The handicapped entrance is on Canal Street.

Annual mission rummage sale announced

PIQUA — The sixth annual rummage sale, sponsored by the Mission Committee at St. Boniface and St. Mary Parishes, will be held on July 13 and July 14 in the Caserta Activities Center, 218 S. Downing, Piqua. Sale hours are Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 14, from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the rummage sale benefit the parishes’ missionaries in Chile and Guatemala and their twinning project in Dominica. A variety of household items, toys, holiday decorations, and more will be for sale. There will be home-baked goods, a food-stand, a purse/scarf/jewelry boutique, and complimentary religious items, too.

Donations are still being accepted for the rummage sale. Anyone wishing to make a donation may drop off items at Piqua Store N’ Lock, 450 Garbry Road, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Caserta Activities Center on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12. To arrange donation pick-up or for additional information, contact Don Stonerock, 773-2400.

Covington Christian Church to host Salad Luncheon

COVINGTON — The public is invited to have lunch at Covington Christian Church, Friday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 115 N Pearl St and is handicapped accessible. Please use the alley basement entrance.

Attendees can enjoy a large assortment of homemade salads, finger sandwiches, bread and desserts from their normal items. Several new items have been added, such as Chinese chicken salad and their Big Mac green salad. Come early to get the best selection.

Servers will be available if extra assistance is needed. If you have any questions, please contact the church office at (937) 473-3443.