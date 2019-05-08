Religion briefs

Ministries at TLC

TROY – True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present a new sermon series, “Family Matters.” Sound Biblical principles that are accessible and attainable for today’s families.

Graduation and Promotion Sunday is scheduled for May 19.

The 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival Outreach Event will be on June 1 and 2. The even is free and offers inflatable jumpies, face painting, children’s play area, a baby changing area, and rest area with chairs and tents.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Scholarship presentation planned

CASSTOWN— The members of the Lostcreek United Church of Christ and Dorothy Kirk Scholarship committee are planning a Music Program and scholarship presentation at Lostcreek United Church of Christ, on Sunday, May 19, beginning at 6 p.m. The church is located two miles east of Miami East Schools at 7007 Troy-Urbana Road.

Nicklas Kleiner, a Miami East senior, will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Kleiner plans to attend Wittenburg University to a double major in Information Systems and Music. His parents are Andria and Joe Kleiner and they reside on Sherwood Drive , Troy.

Elizabeth Deal, a Troy Christian senior, will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Deal plans to attend Bluffton University to major in Dietetics. Her parents are Judy and Steve Deal, and they reside on McKaig Road in Troy.

The entertainment for the evening will be The Cove Springs Praise Group.

There will be a free will offering to benefit the scholarship fund.

Refreshments and fellowship will follow.

The church is handicapped accessible.

The public is invited.

Piano concert set

TROY — A free piano concert of solos and duets, to include Darrell Cornell and Janie Kear, will begin at 7 p.m. May 17 at First Baptist Church, 53 Norwich Road, Troy.

For more information, call the church at 339-3602.

Traveling Shamrocks presentation set

LUDLOW FALLS — The Traveling Shamrocks of St. Patrick Church will offer a special travel presentation for “A Hawaiian Adventure” on Tuesday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at the Transfiguration Spiritual Center, 3505 Calumet Road, Ludlow Falls.

Father Eric will be sharing his pictures of Hawaii and talking about why he loves the islands so much.

A representative will be on hand to give details of the trip and answer questions.

The Traveling Shamrocks of St. Patrick Church will offer people a chance to participate in “A Hawaiian Adventure” and enjoy a trip to Oahu, Kauai, and Maui with an optional three-day extension. Travel dates are Jan. 30 through Feb. 8, 2020.

Check out the itinerary at this site: https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/937494.