Religion briefs

Piqua Community Good Friday Service

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Good Friday Service will be held on Friday, April 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church, 500 N. Downing St., Piqua. The public is invited to attend this special ecumenical service which will feature pastors and lay members from Piqua churches. The church is handicapped accessible.

Pastors from many churches will be participating, speaking on the theme “The Seven Last Words.” Meditations and prayers will be offered by the following: Fr. Thomas W. Schmidt of St Boniface/St. Mary Catholic Church; Rev. Steve Wills of Good Shepherd Presbyterian; Rev. Will Leasure of Greene Street United Methodist; Pastor John Scott of True Vine Church; Rev. Gene Phelps of Grace United Methodist; Rev. Jack Chalk of Hardin United Methodist; and Rev. Don Wells of Piqua Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart of St. Paul’s will do the welcome, Pastor Larry Butt of Young Life Ministries will lead the Call to Worship; and Paul Green, president of the Piqua Association of Churches will offer the benediction.

Special music will be presented by organist Jane Ann Vest, vocal soloist Jen Siders, vocal duets by Adam Jacomet and Rev. Jason Townsend, trumpet solo by Jonathan Millhouse accompanied by Linda Millhouse, the St. Paul’s Chime Choir and an anthem by the 21-member community choir.

Take time from your day to worship with others from throughout the community at this most sacred service of remembrance. The service will be recorded for later broadcast on channel 5, Piqua Indian Nation.

Good Friday service planned

TROY — Join the Cove Spring Choir and Praise Group for a musical journey through each day of Holy Week culminating in the Day of Our Lord’s crucifixion, Good Friday, with scripture readings, scripted interpretation, video, and staging.

All are welcome to this free event beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Good Friday, April 19, at 5705 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

Easter questions answered at First Baptist

TROY — First Baptist Church Troy invites the community to a dramatic presentation answering the question, “Why Easter?” The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

The church is located at 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy. For more information, call (937) 339-3602.

Resurrection Sunday service set

TROY — First Brethren Church will host a morning of music and celebration on Resurrection Celebration Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on April 21.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 North Church Street, Pleasant Hill.

For more information, call (937) 676-2802 or email firstbrethren1@windstream.net.

Community invited to Easter “Egg”stravaganza

PIQUA — A community wide Easter “Egg” stravaganza will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Valley Church. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

This community event is open to all children up through fifth grade and will feature a wide range of free kids events and activities, like face painting, petting zoo, carnival games, outdoor wagon ride, balloon sculpting, cookie decorating and more. There will also be an Easter Jam celebration, a 15-minute high-energy presentation with a singing and dance team. ​

Some activities will be outside, and it may be best to dress in layers.

Parents or caregivers must accompany children and are encouraged to bring their cameras.

The Valley Church, Piqua campus is located at 1400 Seidel Parkway in Piqua. Check them out on Facebook, visit thevalley.church, or call 778-8822.

Easter services planned

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church invites the community to join them on Resurrection Sunday (Easter) on April 21 to worship together. Sunrise services will be held at 7 a.m., breakfast and small group meetings (Sunday school) at 9:15 a.m., and at 10:30 a.m. there will be another worship service.

Sunrise service at Treasure Island

TROY — First Presbyterian Church is holding a Sunrise Easter Service on April 21 at 6:30 a.m. at Treasure Island Park in Troy.

Special services set

TROY — Troy Gospel Tabernacle, corner of Ellis and Long streets, Troy, will offer special Resurrection (Easter) services beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21. Music will be provided by “Songbird” Betty Tasker.

Easter service at Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church

PLEASANT HILL —The public is invited to celebrate Easter at Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church during their Resurrection Celebration Sunday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m.

Join them for a morning of music and celebration that the whole family will enjoy.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 North Church Street, Pleasant Hill (one block west of Indian’s Pizza). You may contact us at 937-676-2802 or firstbrethren1@windstream.net.

Easter service set

TROY — Rev. Don Crist has chosen as his last sermon in his Easter series “Down but Not Out — Quite” at St John’s United Church-Christ. The service is open to everyone. There will be donuts and coffee before the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m.

St. Johns United Church of Christ is located at 130 S. Walnut Street in Troy. Parking is readily available on the street. For more information, call 937-335-2028.

Easter, anniversary celebrations set

WEST MILTON — Plans have been made for the Easter Sunday service on Sunday, April 21, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton, with a full breakfast from 9-10 a.m., egg hunt at 9:45 a.m. and the Easter message at 10:30 a.m.

In addition, join Good Shepherd for a 60th anniversary celebration on Sunday, April 28. Immediately after the worship service, which starts at 10:30 a.m., there will be a carry in luncheon and a short program.

For more information, call Barbara Cecil at (937) 698-6559.

Celebrate Easter, other events at TLC

TROY — True Life Community Church invites the public to Easter Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. on April 21. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present “Faces in the Crowd.”

A Baby Dedication Day will be held during the Sunday worship service on April 28.

A Baptism class will be held at the TLC coffee house on Wednesday, May 1, at 6:30 p.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information.

Westminster salad luncheon set

PIQUA — The Women of Westminster will be holding their 2019 salad luncheon on Thursday, April 25, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meal will feature hot chicken salad along with other specialty salads. Music will be provided by 2-4-U.

The dining room is handicapped accessible. An $8 donation is requested.

Spring rummage and bake sale set

PIQUA — A Spring rummage and bake sale will be held Friday, May 3. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St. in Piqua. Enter from the parking lot entrance. Facility is handicap accessible.

Walk for Water set

The 11th annual “Walk for Water,” hosted by Mid-County Church of Christ, will be held at 10 a.m. May 4 at Duke Park, Shelter No. 3, Troy. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. A free picnic will follow. Proceeds will benefit Helping Hands International, and organization that works to provide water resources to Third World countries, including Haiti and Africa. For more information, call the church at 335-1313.

Church hosts Share-A-Meal

TROY — The public is invited to join First United Church of Christ in Troy for the monthly Share-A-Meal on Saturday, May 4, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The menu is breakfast casserole, mixed fruit, muffins and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship.

First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. All are welcome. The church is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

St. Patrick Church Traveling Shamrocks presentation

LUDLOW FALLS — The Traveling Shamrocks of St. Patrick Church will offer a special travel presentation for “A Hawaiian Adventure” on Tuesday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at the Transfiguration Spiritual Center, located at 3505 Calumet Rd. in Ludlow Falls.

Father Eric will be sharing his pictures of Hawaii and talking about why he loves the islands so much.

A representative will be on hand to give details of the trip and answer questions.

The Traveling Shamrocks of St. Patrick Church will offer people a chance to participate in “A Hawaiian Adventure” and enjoy a trip to Oahu, Kauai, and Maui with an optional three-day extension. Travel dates are Jan. 30 through Feb. 8, 2020.

You can check out the itinerary at this site: https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/937494.

St. Patrick Church offers trip

TROY — The Traveling Shamrocks of St. Patrick Church will offer “Holidays in New York City,” on Dec. 15-18.

The cost is a$1,550 each for a double room, or $1,700 for a single room.

The trip includes three nights at the Row Hotel in Times Square, transfer from airport to hotel roundtrip, United Airlines nonstop slight from Dayton to Newark, Radio City Music Hall 2019 Christmas Spectacular, one NYC Broadway theater, two group dinners, three breakfasts, NYC-licensed tour guide Michael Morrows helping travelers visit many sites, plus time for shopping, and travel protection insurance.

A $600 deposit to hold the hotel, theater tickets, and the tour guide are due May 10.

Airline requires a $150 deposit due by April 22 and is refundable until Sept. 10.

Registration forms are available at the St. Patrick Parish Office, 409 E. Main St., Troy, or visit www.stpattroy.org

For questions, call Pat Smith at 335-2833, Ext 105, or patsmith@stpattroy.org.