Religion briefs

Fish fry, games today

WEST MILTON — The Church of the Transfiguration will be hosting a fish fry from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, April 12.

Adults (age 13 and up) $13, children aged 4-12 $6, and children 3 and under eat for free.

The menu includes fried cod , slaw, french fries, applesauce, baked beans, bread and butter, pop and desserts. Beer ies available for an extra charge.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. There will be horse racing, spin the number and other raffles and games until 9 p.m. Transfiguration Parish Hall 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, call (937) 698-4520 for more information.

Lenten fish fry today

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36 will be conducting a Lenten fish fry from 4-7 p.m. on April 12. They will also be holding a fourth fish fry on April 26, which is the Friday after Easter.

Their meals are $8 and consists of fish, green beans, applesauce, and a roll. Coffee is included. Drinks and desserts are extra.

Annual egg hunt set

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting the ninth annual community Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. There will be more than 27,000 eggs and 300 baby items to hunt this year, and many giveaways.

This free event for children ages 0-11 will begin promptly at 1 p.m., so participants should come early and bring their own basket or bag to collect eggs. There will be group hunts divided by age, beginning with the youngest.

The Easter Bunny will once again be available for pictures.

Please park at Finfrock Construction and surrounding streets on South Main Street, not at the park. Transportation will be provided down to the park for those who need it. The only entry into the park on the day of the hunt will be on South Main Street. Bathrooms will be open this year.

For further information, call (937) 573-4282, please go to the church’s website www.fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook page.

Palm Sunday service planned

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to a Passion/Palm Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m. for a traditional Lutheran worship. Rev. Heidi Holst will preside and preach.

There is always a special message for the children. A staffed nursery is available. Sunday School will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fellowship and refreshments following worship.

Holy Week Worship Schedule invites the community on April 18 to Maundy Thursday community service at 7 p.m. April 19 Good Friday Tenebrae service is at 8 p.m. April 21, Easter Sunday celebration worship service is at 9:30 a.m.

The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. on the corner of Washington. For more information, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

Prayer vigil upcoming

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present Easter Series “Faces in the Crowd.”

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s ministry. True Life Youth meet Sunday at 6 p.m.

Wednesday evening programs are set for 6:30-8 p.m., adventurer’s programs for children, life groups, and Discipleship Class 401 “Called to Go.”

Women’s life groups on Tuesday and Wednesday will examine “Revelation,” a Beth Moore Bible Study. Men’s life group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. A men’s life group meets on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. in the Coffee House.

TLC Bags of Blessings is a gathering of Easter meal ingredients for distribution to local families through Partners In Hope.

A 24-hour prayer vigil for the community will take place from 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14.

Pre-Easter worship service is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17. Community Easter egg hunt and refreshments at 6 p.m. The worship service will start a 6:45 p.m.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Free meal offered

TIPP CITY — A free community dinner will be offered from 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 17 at Brandt United Methodist Church, 6805 State Route 40, Tipp City. For more information, call Larry Dollat at (937) 902-2334.

Church to stage Last Supper portrayal

TROY — Troy First United Methodist Church will present “Twelve Seats at the Table: A dramatic portrayal of the Last Supper” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 18, at First Place, 16 W. Franklin St.

The public is invited and admission is free. Child care will be provided across the street in the church nursery for children under the age of 3. An offering will be taken for missions.

For more information, call the church at (937) 335-2826 or visit www.troyfumc.org.

St. John’s to host Holy Thursday dinner

TROY — St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut Street, Troy, invites the community to an intergenerational, family-friendly Holy Thursday Experience on Thursday, April 18.

A carry-in dinner will be held in the Fellowship Hall beginning at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share and your own table service. Beverages will be provided. A half-hour Maundy Thursday service will follow in the church sanctuary beginning at 7 p.m.

Piqua Community Good Friday Service

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Good Friday Service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church, 500 N. Downing Street in downtown Piqua. The public is invited to attend this special ecumenical service which will feature pastors and lay members from Piqua churches.

The welcome will be given by host pastor Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart, St Paul’s Evangelical & Reformed. Pastor Larry Butt of Young Life ministry will give the Call to Worship and special music will be provided by vocalists Jen Siders, Adam Jacomet and Jason Townsend, trumpter Jon Millhouse accompanied by Linda Milhouse, the St. Paul’s chime choir, a community chorus directed by Bob Heater, and hymns by the congregation. Jane Ann Vest will be organist. Scriptures will be read by Michael Yannucci, Sandy Kerns, Richard Harrod, Pastor Stacey Scott, Pat Ashburn and others. Brother Paul Green, president of the Piqua Association of Churches, will offer the benediction.

The church is handicapped accessible.

Good Friday service planned

TROY — Join the Cove Spring Choir and Praise Group for a musical journey through each day of Holy Week culminating in the day of our Lord’s crucifixion, Good Friday, with scripture readings, scripted interpretation, video, and staging.

All are welcome to this free event beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Good Friday, April 19, at 5705 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

Easter questions answered at First Baptist

TROY — First Baptist Church Troy invites the community to a dramatic presentation answering the question, “Why Easter?” The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

The church is located at 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy. For more information, call (937) 339-3602.

Resurrection Sunday service set

TROY — First Brethren Church will host a morning of music and celebration on Resurrection Celebration Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on April 21.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 North Church Street, Pleasant Hill (one block west of Indian’s Pizza). You may contact us at (937) 676-2802 orfirstbrethren1@windstream.net.

Community invited to Easter “Egg”stravaganza

PIQUA — A community wide Easter “Egg” stravaganza will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Valley Church – doors open at 10:30 a.m.

This community event is open to all children up through fifth grade and will feature a wide range of free kids events and activities, like face painting, petting zoo, carnival games, outdoor wagon ride, balloon sculpting, cookie decorating and more. There will also be an Easter Jam celebration, a 15-minute high-energy presentation with a singing and dance team. ​

Some activities will be outside, and it may be best to dress in layers.

Parents or caregivers must accompany children and are encouraged to bring their cameras.

Everyone is welcome. The Valley Church, Piqua campus is located at 1400 Seidel Parkway in Piqua. Check them out on Facebook, visit thevalley.church, or call 778-8822.

Easter services planned

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church invites the community to join them on Resurrection Sunday (Easter) on April 21 to worship together. Sunrise services will be held at 7 a.m., breakfast and small group meetings (Sunday school) at 9:15 a.m., and at 10:30 a.m. there will be another worship service.

Sunrise service at Treasure Island

TROY — First Presbyterian Church is holding a Sunrise Easter Service on April 21 at 6:30 a.m. at Treasure Island Park in Troy. Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating the Resurrection of Christ.

Special services set

TROY — Troy Gospel Tabernacle, corner of Ellis and Long streets, Troy, will offer special Resurrection (Easter) services beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21. Music will be provided by “Songbird” Betty Tasker.

Easter, anniversary celebrations set

WEST MILTON — Plans have been made for the Easter Sunday service on April 21 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton, with a full breakfast from 9-10 a.m., egg hunt at 9:45 a.m. and the Easter message at 10:30 a.m.

In addition, please join Good Shepherd for a 60th anniversary celebration on Sunday, April 28. Immediately after the worship service, which starts at 10:30 a.m., there will be a carry in luncheon and a short program.

Good Shepherd was officially organized on April 5, 1959, as an effort of the Board of American Missions of the United Lutheran Church in America (now the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America). Current Pastor Steve Gellatly and the members are looking forward to welcoming those who can attend these two special events.

For more information, please call Barbara Cecil at (937) 698-6559.

Westminster salad luncheon set

PIQUA — The Women of Westminster will be holding their 2019 salad luncheon on Thursday, April 25, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 W. Ash St. in Piqua, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meal will feature hot chicken salad along with other specialty salads. Music will be provided by 2-4-U.

The dining room is handicapp accessible. An $8 donation is requested.