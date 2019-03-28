Religion briefs

St. Mary’s fish fry today

PIQUA — The first of six Lenten fish fries at St. Mary Church, at 503 W. North S. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua, will be held from 5-7 p.m. on March 29.

Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte.

Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicap accessible.

Easter party upcoming

TROY — Rev. Don Christ has chosen as his sermon topic this week as he continues his Lenten series “Know When To Fold ‘em.” The service at St. John’s United Church of Christ starts at 10:30 a.m. St. John’s is located on the corner of Walnut and Canal Streets.

On Friday St. John’s will host an Easter party for families with young children from 10 a.m. to noon. on Friday, April 5. There will be crafts and snacks. Everyone is invited to come join the fun.. For more information call the Church at (937) 335-2028.

On April 12, the Economic Justice committee will join forces with Pachamama Market for a carry-in dinner from 6:30-8 p.m. Pachamama owner Lindsay Woodruff will talk about Ghana and the Global Mamas.

St. John’s United Church of Christ is located at 130 S. Walnut. Parking is on the street. For more information call (937) 335-2028.

Gospel folk service set

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for a traditional Lutheran worship and Sunday Evening at 6 p.m. for a “Good Ol’ Gospel / Folk service.” Rev. Heidi Holst will preside and preach the sermon “Less Grumbling, More Humbling.”

There is always a special message for the children. A staffed nursery is available. Sunday School will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fellowship and refreshments following worship.

Midweek Lenten services “Love the Lord your God” will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Contemporary Praise and Worship Service at 6 p.m. on April 7.

The church is located at 2899 W. Main St. at the corner of Washington. For more information, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

TLC offers weekly programs

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present Easter Series “Faces in the Crowd.”

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s ministry. True Life Youth meet Sunday at 6 p.m.

Wednesday evening programs are set for 6:30-8 p.m., adventurer’s programs for children, life groups, and Discipleship Class 401 “Called to Go.”

Women’s life groups on Tuesday and Wednesday will examine “Revelation,” a Beth Moore Bible Study. Men’s life group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. A men’s life group meets on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. in the Coffee House.

TLC Bags of Blessings is a gathering of Easter meal ingredients for distribution to local families through Partners In Hope.

A 24-hour prayer vigil for the community will take place from 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Public invited to hear speaker

PIQUA — The Upper Miami Valley Weston A. Price Chapter will host Dawn Combs from Mockingbird Meadows in Marysville on Monday, April 1, at 7 p.m. at Piqua Nazarene Church, 400 S. Sunset Drive.

Combs is the co-owner of the herbal health farm and the master formulator for a variety of the farm’s herb and honey based products. Dawn will be sharing information with us about her new book titled “Sweet Remedies” Healing Herbal Honeys. This event is open to the public.

Soup Supper and Study planned

PIQUA – St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St. in Piqua, will host five Wednesday Soup Suppers beginning at 6 p.m. followed by Bible study during the 40 days of Lent.

Soup Suppers will continue through Wednesday, April 10. The community is invited. The church is handicap accessible from the parking lot entrance.

Project DAWN at Fusion

PIQUA — Fusion will hold their monthly Project DAWN training, a community-based overdose education and naloxone distribution program through Miami County Public Health, on Thursday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. at Fusion, 421 Broadway.

For more information, visit: www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn.

Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health is conducted at Fusion the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call Jean at 687-5541

April Share A Meal set

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ in Troy for the monthly Share A Meal from 11:3o a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 6 at 120 S. Market St. in Troy.

They will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, cake and beverages.

Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship.

Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

Chicken potpie dinner

TROY — A chicken pot pie dinner is planned for Saturday, April 6, from 4-6:30 p.m. at Troy View Church, 1770 N. CR 25A, Troy.

The menu will include old fashion chicken potpie (dumpling) dinner, mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adults $8, children ages 4-12 $5, those 3 and under are free. Carry outs available.

Fish fry, games planned

WEST MILTON — The Church of the Transfiguration will be hosting a fish fry from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, April 12.

Adults (age 13 and up) $13, children aged 4-12 $6, and children 3 and under eat for free.

The menu includes fried cod , slaw, french fries, applesauce, baked beans, bread and butter, pop and desserts. Beer ies available for an extra charge.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. There will be horse racing, spin the number and other raffles and games until 9 p.m. Transfiguration Parish Hall 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, call (937) 698-4520 for more information.

Lenten fish fry offered

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36 will be conducting a Lenten fish fry from 4-7 p.m. on April 12. They will also be holding a fourth fish fry on April 26, which is the Friday after Easter.

Their meals are $8 and consists of fish, green beans, applesauce, and a roll. Coffee is included. Drinks and desserts are extra.

Annual egg hunt set

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting the ninth annual community Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. There will be more than 27,000 eggs and 300 baby items to hunt this year, and many giveaways.

This free event for children ages 0-11 will begin promptly at 1 p.m., so participants should come early and bring their own basket or bag to collect eggs. There will be group hunts divided by age, beginning with the youngest.

The Easter Bunny will once again be available for pictures.

Please park at Finfrock Construction and surrounding streets on South Main Street, not at the park. Transportation will be provided down to the park for those who need it. The only entry into the park on the day of the hunt will be on South Main Street. Bathrooms will be open this year.

For further information, call (937) 573-4282, please go to the church’s website www.fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook page.

Church to stage Last Supper portrayal

TROY — Troy First United Methodist Church will present “Twelve Seats at the Table: A dramatic portrayal of the Last Supper” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 18, at First Place, 16 W. Franklin St.

The public is invited and admission is free. Child care will be provided across the street in the church nursery for children under the age of 3. An offering will be taken for missions.

For more information, call the church at (937) 335-2826 or visit www.troyfumc.org.

Good Friday Worship Chorus forming

PIQUA — The annual Piqua Community Good Friday service sponsored by the Piqua Association of Churches will be held at St. Paul’s Evangelical & Reformed Church located at 500 N. Downing Street on Friday, April 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to come and go as able. Pastors from many different churches will share messages on “The Seven Last Words.” All are welcome to attend.

A community choir is being assembled to sing one anthem during the worship service. Men and women of all ages who love to sing are encouraged to participate. The choir will rehearse on Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church and again on Friday at 11 a.m. preceding the noon service. Music is available from church choir directors/praise team leaders from throughout the Piqua community or can be provided on-line by phoning 773-0886.

Community invited to Easter “Egg”stravaganza

PIQUA — A community wide Easter “Egg” stravaganza will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Valley Church – doors open at 10:30 a.m.

This community event is open to all children up through fifth grade and will feature a wide range of free kids events and activities, like face painting, petting zoo, carnival games, outdoor wagon ride, balloon sculpting, cookie decorating and more. There will also be an Easter Jam celebration, a 15-minute high-energy presentation with a singing and dance team. ​

Some activities will be outside, and it may be best to dress in layers.

Parents or caregivers must accompany children and are encouraged to bring their cameras.

Everyone is welcome. The Valley Church, Piqua campus is located at 1400 Seidel Parkway in Piqua. Check them out on Facebook, visit thevalley.church, or call 778-8822.

Easter services planned

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church invites the community to join them on Resurrection Sunday (Easter) on April 21 to worship together. Sunrise services will be held at 7 a.m., breakfast and small group meetings (Sunday school) at 9:15 a.m., and at 10:30 a.m. there will be another worship service.