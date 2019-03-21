Religion briefs

St. Mary’s fish fry today

PIQUA — The first of six Lenten fish fries at St. Mary Church, at 503 W. North S. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua, will be held from 5-7 p.m. on March 22.

Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte.

Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicap accessible.

Barbecue dinner set

TROY — The Troy Lions Club and the Troy Church of the Brethren will jointly sell chicken barbecue and pulled pork sandwich dinners on Saturday, March 23.

Eat in or carry-out from the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main Street in Troy from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Dinners include choice of a half chicken or large pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and homemade coleslaw. Tickets are $8.50 and can be purchased at the church, from any Troy Lion member or by calling 339-0460. A selection of desserts is available for an extra charge. Walk-ins are welcome while the dinners last.

Midweek Lenten services offered

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for a traditional Lutheran worship service. Rev. Heidi Holst will preside and preach the sermon “Grow, Yes, and Grow Gloriously!”

There is always a special message for the children. A staffed nursery is available. Sunday School will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fellowship and refreshments following worship..

Midweek Lenten services “Love the Lord your God” will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Looking ahead: FLC’s new “Good Old Gospel/ Folk” service is planned for 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 31. Contemporary Praise and Worship Service at 6 p.m. on April 7.

For more information, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

TLC offers weekly programs

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present, “EG-WHAT?” Encounter–Grow–Serve. The focus this week is serve.

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s ministry. True Life Youth meet Sunday at 6 p.m.

Wednesday evening programs are set for 6:30-8 p.m., adventurer’s programs for children, life groups, and Discipleship Class 401 “Called to Go.”

Women’s life groups on Tuesday and Wednesday will examine “Revelation,” a Beth Moore Bible Study. Men’s life group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. A men’s life group meets on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. in the Coffee House.

A glow night lock-in for TLYouth is set from 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Ludlow Falls Camp. There will be food, drinks, a live band, and glow in the dark games.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Learning about the Jewish Calendar

PIQUA — In the Jewish calendar, this is year 5779. The public is invited to come and learn about the Jewish calendar, focusing on the structure of the Jewish year and the important festivals and events within it. There will also be time for general questions about Judaism.

This one morning class will be taught by Student Rabbi Eliza McCarroll of Congregation Anshe Emeth in Piqua on Saturday, March 24, from 10-11:30 a.m. McCarroll is a second year rabbinic student at Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati and a native of Sidney, Australia.

The class will be held at Congregation Anshe Emeth, 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua, www.ansheemeth.org, a Reform Jewish congregation formed in 1858.

The goal is to share information, not impose beliefs. There is no charge for the class, however, reservations would be appreciated to allow for sufficient seating. To do so, call or email Eileen at (937) 623-1234 or ansheemeth@gmail.com.

Soup Supper and Study planned

PIQUA – St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St. in Piqua, will host five Wednesday Soup Suppers beginning at 6 p.m. followed by Bible study during the 40 days of Lent.

Soup Suppers will continue through Wednesday, April 10. The community is invited. The church is handicap accessible from the parking lot entrance.

Lenten fish fries offered

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36 will be conducting their Lenten fish fries this year from 4-7 p.m. on March 29, and April 12. They will also be holding a fourth fish fry on April 26, which is the Friday after Easter.

Their meals are $8 and consists of fish, green beans, applesauce, and a roll. Coffee is included. Drinks and desserts are extra.

April Share A Meal set

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ in Troy for the monthly Share A Meal from 11:3o a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 6 at 120 S. Market St. in Troy.

They will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, cake and beverages.

Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship.

Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

Annual egg hunt set

COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting the ninth annual community Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. There will be more than 27,000 eggs and 300 baby items to hunt this year, and many giveaways.

This free event for children ages 0-11 will begin promptly at 1 p.m., so participants should come early and bring their own basket or bag to collect eggs. There will be group hunts divided by age, beginning with the youngest.

The Easter Bunny will once again be available for pictures.

Please park at Finfrock Construction and surrounding streets on South Main Street, not at the park. Transportation will be provided down to the park for those who need it. The only entry into the park on the day of the hunt will be on South Main Street. Bathrooms will be open this year.

For further information, call (937) 573-4282, please go to the church’s website www.fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook page.

Community invited to Easter “Egg”stravaganza

PIQUA — A community wide Easter “Egg” stravaganza will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Valley Church – doors open at 10:30 a.m.

This community event is open to all children up through fifth grade and will feature a wide range of free kids events and activities, like face painting, petting zoo, carnival games, outdoor wagon ride, balloon sculpting, cookie decorating and more. There will also be an Easter Jam celebration, a 15-minute high-energy presentation with a singing and dance team. ​

Some activities will be outside, and it may be best to dress in layers.

Parents or caregivers must accompany children and are encouraged to bring their cameras.

Everyone is welcome. The Valley Church, Piqua campus is located at 1400 Seidel Parkway in Piqua. Check them out on Facebook, visit thevalley.church, or call 778-8822.