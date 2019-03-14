Religion briefs

St. Mary’s fish fry today

PIQUA — The first of six Lenten fish fries at St. Mary Church, at 503 W. North S. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua, will be held from 5-7 p.m. on March 15.

Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte.

Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicap accessible.

Dinner to benefit youth activities

COVINGTON — The Covington Christian Church is having their annual chicken and noodle dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. The menu includes homemade noodles and chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade rolls and assorted desserts. The cost of the dinner is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Carry outs are available.

Proceeds from the dinner help to support the costs of youth activities.

The church is located at 115 N. Pearl St. in Covington. If you have any questions regarding the dinner, contact the church office at (937) 473-3443.

Presentation planned

PIQUA — The public is invited to a presentation from the University of Dayton Marian Library/International Marian Research Institute. The presentation from Director of Academic Programs of the International Marian Research Institute Gloria Dodd, doctor of Sacred Theology, will be held in Piqua Catholic cafeteria on their North Street campus 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 16. Continental breakfast and registration begins at 9 a.m.; with the presentation beginning half an hour later. Call the parish office at 773-1327 or 773-1656 to register. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The presentation from the University of Dayton Marian Library and Institute is sponsored by the St. Boniface/St. Mary Adult Faith Formation Commission.

There is no cost, but they will accept freewill donations.

Lenten sermon series continues

TROY — Rev. Don Crist will deliver his second sermon in his Lenten Series entitled “All That Glitters Is Not Gold” at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 120 S. Walnut, 10:30 a.m. this Sunday. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m.

This week’s activities also include the second session of the Lenten Bible Study on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch is also included. In the evening on the same day, the Economic Justice committee is sponsoring a special program with local historian and retired teacher Larry Hamilton. The program is about Randolph Freedmen who settled in Piqua in 1846. The program starts at 6:30 pm.

St. John’s United Church of Christ is located on the corner of Walnut and Canal Streets. Parking is on the street. For more information call (937) 335-2028..

Midweek Lenten services offered

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for a traditional Lutheran worship service. Rev. Heidi Holst will preside and preach the sermon “You’ve Gotta Know When to Fold ‘Em”

There is always a special message for the children. A staffed nursery is available. Sunday School will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fellowship and refreshments following worship..

Midweek Lenten services “Love the Lord your God” will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Looking ahead: FLC’s new “Good Old Gospel/ Folk” service is planned for 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 31. Contemporary Praise and Worship Service at 6 p.m. on April 7.

For more information, visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org or email office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org.

TLC offers weekly programs

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present, “EG-WHAT?” Encounter–Grow–Serve. The focus this week is serve.

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s ministry. True Life Youth meet Sunday at 6 p.m.

Wednesday evening programs are set for 6:30-8 p.m., adventurer’s programs for children, life groups, and Discipleship Class 401 “Called to Go.”

Women’s life groups on Tuesday and Wednesday will examine “Revelation,” a Beth Moore Bible Study. Men’s life group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. A new men’s life group has formed and meets on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. in the Coffee House.

A glow night lock-in for TLYouth is set from 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Ludlow Falls Camp. There will be food, drinks, a live band, and glow in the dark games.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Randolph Freedmen topic of program

TROY — Piqua resident and local historian Larry Hamilton will present “Doing the RIGHT Thing: Understanding the Randolph Narrative,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, at St. John’s UCC, 130 S. Walnut St., in Troy.

Hamilton will describe the experiences of the Randolph Freedmen as they moved from Virginia to Ohio’s Upper Miami Valley in 1846 following their release from slavery. He will also explain their relationship to our nation’s founders and the importance of their story to local and American history.

Hosted by the St. John’s UCC Economic Justice Team, the program is free and open to the public. Love offerings will be accepted to support the development of the Randolph and McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex, a Piqua learning center that will provide a multicultural, inclusive perspective on American history. Light refreshments will be provided. St. John’s is an accessible building. For more information, call (937) 335-2028.

Concert planned

PIQUA — Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 W. Ash St. in Piqua, will be holding the Bowling Green State University Men’s Chorus on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m.

A free will offering will be accepted.

Revival services set

TROY — Troy Gospel Tabernacle, 336 Ellis St., will offer revival services from March 21-24.

Hours will be 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Pastor Basil Plantz. Special singing will be by Chris Baldwin. Healing services also will be offered at 7 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, call (417) 294-1082 or 335-3159.

Tipp City UMC to host blood drive

TIPP CITY — Tipp City United Methodist Church will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive Thursday, March 21, from 1:30-7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC needs whole blood to sustain the area blood supply and is also seeking new platelet and plasma donors. The United Methodist Church location offers the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma.

Barbecue dinner set

TROY — The Troy Lions Club and the Troy Church of the Brethren will jointly sell chicken barbecue and pulled pork sandwich dinners on Saturday, March 23.

Eat in or carry-out from the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main Street in Troy from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Dinners include choice of a half chicken or large pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and homemade coleslaw. Tickets are $8.50 and can be purchased at the church, from any Troy Lion member or by calling 339-0460. A selection of desserts is available for an extra charge. Walk-ins are welcome while the dinners last.

Soup Supper and Study planned

PIQUA – St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St. in Piqua, will host five Wednesday Soup Suppers beginning at 6 p.m. followed by Bible study during the 40 days of Lent.

Soup Suppers will continue through Wednesday, April 10. The community is invited. The church is handicap accessible from the parking lot entrance.

Learning about the Jewish Calendar

PIQUA — In the Jewish calendar, this is year 5779. The public is invited to come and learn about the Jewish calendar, focusing on the structure of the Jewish year and the important festivals and events within it. There will also be time for general questions about Judaism.

This one morning class will be taught by Student Rabbi Eliza McCarroll of Congregation Anshe Emeth in Piqua on Saturday, March 24, from 10-11:30 a.m. McCarroll is a second year rabbinic student at Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati and a native of Sidney, Australia.

The class will be held at Congregation Anshe Emeth, 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua, www.ansheemeth.org, a Reform Jewish congregation formed in 1858.

The goal is to share information, not impose beliefs. There is no charge for the class, however, reservations would be appreciated to allow for sufficient seating. To do so, call or email Eileen at (937) 623-1234 or ansheemeth@gmail.com.

Lenten fish fries offered

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36 will be conducting their Lenten Fish Fries this year from 4-7 p.m. on March 29, and April 12. They will also be holding a fourth fish fry on April 26, which is the Friday after Easter.

Their meals are $8 and consists of fish, green beans, applesauce, and a roll. Coffee is included. Drinks and desserts are extra.

Community invited to Easter “Egg”stravaganza

PIQUA — A community wide Easter “Egg” stravaganza will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Valley Church – doors open at 10:30 a.m.

This community event is open to all children up through fifth grade and will feature a wide range of free kids events and activities, like face painting, petting zoo, carnival games, outdoor wagon ride, balloon sculpting, cookie decorating and more. There will also be an Easter Jam celebration, a 15-minute high-energy presentation with a singing and dance team. ​

Some activities will be outside, and it may be best to dress in layers.

Parents or caregivers must accompany children and are encouraged to bring their cameras.

Everyone is welcome. The Valley Church, Piqua campus is located at 1400 Seidel Parkway in Piqua. Check them out on Facebook, visit thevalley.church, or call 778-8822.