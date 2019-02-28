Religion briefs

Share A Meal set for Saturday

TROY — The community is invited to join First United Church of Christ in Troy for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

They will be serving scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, peaches, sugar cookies and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30, as quantities last.

This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others.

The church is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance, which handicapped accessible.

Sportsman banquet offered

TROY — First Baptist Church Troy will offer its Fourth annual Family Sportsman Banquet on Saturday, March 2, at the church, 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy.

Free workshops and activities will be offered from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and will include turkey calling, airsoft target shooting, Indian artifacts, archery and more.

Dinner and a speaker, Dr. Fred Adams, founder of Sword Deaf Ministries, will be from 5-7 p.m. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Adams, who has been deaf since age 1, has a unique and often humorous perspective on the outdoors. An admission ticket at $10 is necessary for dinner. Day of the event tickets will be sold if available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the church office at 339-3602 or visit www.FBCTroy.com.

International tasting night planned

TROY — An international tasting night sponsored by the St. Patrick Church Cancer Support Group has been set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, in the parish center at 444 E. Water St. in Troy. The proceeds will benefit Relay for Life.

Foods from several different countries which will be prepared by Father Eric, Father Michael and parishioners. Ten samples for a donation of $5, additional sample tickets may be purchased for $1. Tickets will be available at the door.

Questions contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105.

Economic Justice group to meet

TROY — Rev. Don Crist will preach for the sermon this week “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?” at St. John’s United Church of Christ. The service starts at 10:30 a.m. with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.

March activities for the Economic Justice committee include “White Privilege: Lets Talk” study group on Wednesday, March 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. and a special presentation on Wednesday, March 20, by local historian and retired teacher Larry Hamilton. He will present “Doing the Right Thing: Understanding the Randolph Narrative.” Randolph settled in Piqua in 1846.

A downtown landmark on the corner of Walnut and Canal Streets, since 1883, St. John’s is an accessible and friendly church. Parking is available on the street. For more information call St. John’s United church of Christ at (937) 335-2028.

Ash Wednesday services upcoming

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for a traditional Lutheran worship service and at 6 p.m. for a contemporary praise and worship service. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Whose Are We?”

There is always a special message for the children. A staffed nursery is available. Sunday School resumes March 10 at 8:30 a.m. Fellowship and refreshments after both worship services.

Bible Study “Anxious for Nothing” on Wednesdays at 5:45 p.m.

Ash Wednesday community services are planned for noon and 7 p.m. on March 6 with the imposition of ashes and Holy Communion.

The Troy Police Department is holding a church safety seminar next Sunday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church.

www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org email office@ firstlutheranchurchtroy.org

TLC offers weekly programs

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present, “EG-WHAT?” Encounter–Grow–Serve. The focus this week is grow.

Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Kid’s Quest is the children’s ministry. True Life Youth meet Sunday at 6 p.m.

Wednesday evening programs are set for 6:30-8 p.m., adventurer’s programs for children, life groups, and Discipleship Class 401 “Called to Go.”

Women’s life groups on Tuesday and Wednesday will examine “Revelation,” a Beth Moore Bible Study. Men’s life group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. A new men’s life group has formed and meets on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. in the Coffee House.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Blood drives planned

MIAMI COUNTY — Community Blood Center is asking donors to help sustain the area blood supply against the challenges of weather and illness in late winter and early spring. CBC is also seeking new platelet and plasma donors and providing more opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Blood drives are planned at the following locations.

• Fletcher United Methodist Church will host community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme Monday, March 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 205 South Walnut St., Fletcher.

• The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme Wednesday, March 6, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.in the multi-purpose room, 1431 West Main St., Troy.

• Piqua Baptist Church will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme Thursday, March 7, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 West High St., Piqua.

Chapter meeting planned

PIQUA — The Upper Miami Valley Weston A. Price Chapter will host Dr. Jordan Bray, DC, ND on Monday, March 4, at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Nazarene Church, 400 S. Sunset Drive.

The public is invited to learn about the benefits of black seed oil, find new ways to unlock health blocks and participate in some Q & A time with Dr. Bray. This event is free and open to the public.

Fastnacht dinner planned

COVINGTON — St. John’s Lutheran Church’s annual Fastnacht dinner will be held on Tuesday, March 5, from 4:30-7 p.m. They will be serving chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, beets, applesauce, a roll, and crullers.

Carry-outs are available for $5 or you may dine in for a freewill donation.

St. John’s Lutheran Church is located at 200 E. Bridge St. (corner of Wall and Bridge Streets), Covington.

St. Paul’s Youth Hosting Dinner

PIQUA — The public is invited to a “Fat Tuesday” Pancake and Sausage Dinner on Tuesday, March 5, from 5-7 p.m. sponsored by the Youth of St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church of Piqua.

“Fat Tuesday” refers to the day prior to Ash Wednesday, the start of the holy Lenten Season leading to Easter.

Pancakes (scrambled eggs an option), sausage, fruit juice and coffee (donation of $6 per person suggested) served in the setting of Fellowship Hall and benefiting the Youth Programs will be enjoyed.

St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church is located at 500 N. Downing Street in downtown Piqua and is handicapped accessible.

Lenten talks scheduled

Troy — “Lenten Back to Basics: Jewish Roots of the Eucharist,” will be presented by Father Eric Bowman at St Patrick Church.

How is the Eucharist the new Passover meal? How is the Eucharist the new manna from heaven? What is the “bread of the presence” from the Old Testament? These questions and more will be discussed by Father Eric on the following dates: March 5, March 7, March 11, March 26 and April 2.

Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. in the undercroft (use the ramp door off of Crawford Street) at 409 E. Main St., Troy.

Ash Wednesday service planned

PIQUA — St John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood Street in Piqua, invites the community to begin the 40 day Lenten journey Ash Wednesday, March 6, at 7 p.m.

Imposition of ashes with the sign of the cross will be available. The worship service will also include Holy Communion.

For more information, contact the church at 773-3284. The church is handicap accessible from the parking lot entrance.

Lenten women’s retreat upcoming

TROY — St Patrick Church is offering a Lenten women’s retreat with presenter Sr. Dorothy Ederer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, in the parish center at 444 E. Water St. in Troy.

Ederer is a Grand Rapids Dominican sister and an international and inspirational speaker, spiritual counselor, retreat director and writer. She currently serves as a Catholic Chaplin at Holy Cross Children’s Services in Michigan. Her books will be available for purchase at the retreat.

The cost of the retreat is $30 and includes lunch. Registration after March 4 will be $35.

Registration forms may found at stpattroy.org. Print and send to the parish office ATTN: Pat Smith, 409 E. Main St., Troy. Or contact the Parish Office at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, or patsmith@stpattroy.org. Checks can be made out to St. Patrick Church.

Zion to host women’s retreat

TIPP CITY — The Women of Zion Lutheran Church in Tipp City will be holding a women’s retreat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

Kristen Zimmann will be leading the interactive Bible study entitled “The Freedom of Forgiveness.” There is no charge for this day retreat. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Each woman is invited to bring a salad or dessert to share, but this is not a requirement for attending.

Zion is located at 14 W. Walnut St. in Tipp City. To register for the retreat, call the church office at (937) 667-3110.

Lenten book study offered

TROY — First United Church of Christ is offering a Lenten book study about “Unafraid,” a book is for anyone struggling with fear, worry, or anxiety or wondering how we can live with courage and hope in uncertain times.

The study will begin on Wednesday, March 13, with a light supper in the dining room at 6 p.m., moving to the parlor for the study at 6:30 pm. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the parlor (no supper) on March 20 and 27, and April 3. On the final meeting of the class on April 10, the group have a light supper followed by the study.

Please sign up for the study in the parlor so organizers can have an estimate of how many books to purchase.

An Ash Wednesday worship service is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 6.

First United Church of Christ is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Call (937) 339-5871 for more information.

Soup Supper and Study planned

PIQUA – St John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood Street in Piqua, will host five Wednesday Soup Suppers beginning at 6 p.m. followed by Bible study during the 40 days of Lent.

Soup Suppers will begin Wednesday, March 13, through Wednesday, April 10. The community is invited. The church is handicap accessible from the parking lot entrance.

Dinner to benefit youth activities

COVINGTON — The Covington Christian Church is having their annual chicken and noodle dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. The menu includes homemade noodles and chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade rolls and assorted desserts. The cost of the dinner is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Carry outs are available.

Proceeds from the dinner help to support the costs of youth activities.

The church is located at 115 N. Pearl St. in Covington. If you have any questions regarding the dinner, contact the church office at (937) 473-3443.