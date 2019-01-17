Religion briefs

Beamish to deliver message

TROY — Michael Beamish will deliver the message this Sunday at St. John’s United Church of Christ. He has chosen as his topic, “The Gift of Peace.” The service starts at 10:30 am. The choir will sing as their anthem “God Is Calling Us” by Natalie Sleeth.

A downtown landmark on the corner of Walnut and Canal Streets since 1883, St. John’s is an accessible church. Parking is available on the street. For more information call St. John’s at 937-335-2018.

Community welcomed to TLC

TROY — True Life Community Church invites the community to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Lead Pastor Chris Daum will present, “EG-WHAT? Encounter – Grow – Serve: These concepts focus our purpose and vision by defining TLC’s distinct core values.” Every Sunday there is nursery and preschool care. Children’s ministries are also available.

Wednesday evening programs, 6:30-8 p.m., Children’s Classes, Life Group Meetings, and Discipleship Class 301 “Heart of a Servant.”

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings. A new Men’s Life Group will form on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 8 a.m. in the Coffee House.

Women’s Life Groups will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 5, and Wednesday, Feb. 6, with emphasis on Revelation, a Beth Moore Bible Study. Guide books are $12 and must be purchased by Jan. 20.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Billy Graham movie screening set

PIQUA — Join Victory Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, for a special showing of “Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey.” This 75-minute movie tells the story of how God used Billy to reach millions of people.

Door open at 5:30 p.m. Victory Baptist Church is located at 1601 S. St., Piqua. For more information, call (937) 773-6469.

Annual sausage sale open

WEST MILTON — The men of the Hoffman United Methodist Church are taking orders for their 31st annual whole hog sausage sale. It is available in approximately 1 pound bulk packages for $3.50 per package. It is available plain with no additives or with mild sage flavoring. It will be frozen. Mild spice breakfast links can be ordered for $7 per 2-pound package. It will be delivered in February.

Please call Les Trittschuh at (937) 698-5161 to place an order be Jan. 21. Proceeds from this project will go toward missions.

Blood drive set

TIPP CITY — Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive during the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month on Thursday, Jan. 24, from 1:30-7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Shabbat service planned

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth will be observing Shabbat with services to be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m.

Services will be conducted by rabbinic intern Eliza McCarroll at the synagogue located at 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua.

Please call 937-726-2116 if there are questions or if weather seems questionable.

Greene Street United Methodist Men to host 20th annual breakfast

PIQUA — The United Methodist Men of Greene Street United Methodist Church will host their 20th Annual Dick Sword Memorial Sausage and Pancake Breakfast on Jan. 26 from 7 to 11:30 a.m. in the Wall-Wesleyan Room and Wilson Hall, 415 West Greene Street, in Piqua.

Ticket prices are $6.50 per adult and $2.50 per child age 5-10 years old. Children under five eat free. The meal features locally prepared sausage from Sunset Meat Market, fresh-made pancakes with butter and syrup (sugar-free also available), and choice of coffee, milk or orange juice. Carry-out will be available. Guests may use entrances at Greene or Caldwell streets. A handicap access elevator is available at the Caldwell Street ramp entrance.

United Methodist Men is one of several groups within the church that provide resources in support of evangelism, stewardship, and helping those in the community who are in need. All proceeds from this event will indeed support those endeavors.

For tickets or more information, contact the church office at 937-773-5313.

Chili cook-off to raise funds

PIQUA — Join the members of Greene Street United Methodist Church for the annual Chili Cook-off and Dessert Auction on Jan. 27 to benefit the Greene Street Food Pantry.

The event will start at noon and everyone can sample each chili submission and vote for their favorite chili (or more than one) with dollars and cents.

There will also be a dessert auction, with the winning bids being announced following the chili tasting.