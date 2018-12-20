Religion briefs

Grandma’s Kitchen closes for winter

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton, will be closed until mid-March. The organization thanks all those who regularly dine, or just drop in from time to time, at Grandma’s Kitchen. The kitchen will reopen the Wednesday after the daylight savings time change takes place.

Advent series celebrates “Silent Night”

TROY — Because this year is the 200th anniversary of the debut of the hymn “Silent Night, Holy Night,” First United Church of Christ’s worship series will celebrate the carol’s message over the entire season of Advent.

The church is located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Services are Saturdays at 5 p.m. and at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

• Dec. 22 and 23, “Let Us Sing” – Hope.

A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held from 9–10 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Zion Christmas program upcoming

TROY — On Sunday, Dec. 23, at 4 p.m., the Zion Baptist Church, will present their musical Christmas program, titled, “The Christmas Dream,” written and directed by Sis. Charlotte Sharett and performed by various members of Zion.

The community is invited to come and share in the true reason for the season. Zion Baptist Church is located at 711 W. Franklin St., Troy.

Christmas at the movies

TROY — ‘Tis the season to learn God’s truth through popular Christmas movies every Sunday through Christmas at 10:15 a.m. at Troy View Church (1770 N. County Road 25-A in Troy). Join them each week to have some fun and apply God’s Word to clips from holiday favorites.

Candlelight service planned

PIQUA — Bethel United Methodist Church, 2505 E.Loy Rd, Piqua, will offer a Christmas candlelight service at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23. It will be a casual evening worship service that will include scripture readings of the Christmas story, music, hymns and the beautiful lighting of the church in candles. Following the service there will be fellowship and refreshments.

Live nativity ends Sunday

TROY – The Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a live nativity at Fulton Farms, 2393 Ohio 202, Dec. 21- 23 from 2-8 p.m. It will be free and open to the public.

The live nativity has become a tradition and includes a barn setting with live animals. A musical performance will be presented each evening at 6:30 p.m. with a final choir performance and live nativity featuring community members at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.

The public is invited to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with friends and family at this special event. Light refreshments will be provided.

Christmas party, committee meeting upcoming

TROY — Rev. Don Crist will preach a sermon at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut titled “Mary, Mary Not Contrary.” The worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.

A downtown landmark, St. John’s United Church of Christ, on the corner of Walnut and Canal since 1883, is an accessible church. Parking is readily available on the street. For more information call (937) 335-2028.

Advent, Christmas services planned at FLC

TROY — First Lutheran Church invites the community to a festive Advent worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “Mary’s Magnificat, Love Magnified.” The family lighting the Advent wreath candle will be the Klopfenstein Family. Brooke Klopfenstein will sing “Mary did you know?” Marilyn Hobart will serve as lector.

There will be Christmas carols and fellowship with coffee and cookies after the service. There is always a special message for the children. Sunday School for all ages. A staffed nursery is available. Come as a stranger and leave as a friend.

Christmas Eve worship services are at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Pastor Holst will preach the sermon “The Angel’s Hallelujah Echoes Still Tonight.” Brooke Klopfenstein will sing and there will be special music, a Christmas choir, brass and a dancing angel. Kristin Scherer and Ed Piner will serve as lectors. Barb and Mark Daffner, Vivian House and Ed Piner will serve as Communion assistants. Crucifers are Grant Klopfenstein and Christopher Holst. Staffed nursery will be available.

Community invited to TLC

TROY — True Life Community Church invites you to Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Christmas sermon series is “Life Beyond the Tree – The center of Christmas is Christ.” Every Sunday nursery, preschool, and children’s ministries are available.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 4:30 p.m. Nursery and preschool care are offered.

Wednesday evening programs, 6:30-8 p.m., Children’s Classes and Life Group Meetings.

Men’s Life Group will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.

Discipleship Class 301, “Heart of a Servant,” starts Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the TLC Coffee House.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.

Advent, Christmas services set

SIDNEY — Redeemer Lutheran Church celebrates the last Sunday in Advent on Dec. 23 with the Divine Service and Lord’s Supper at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Christmas Eve Service will be traditional Candlelight and Carols at 7 p.m. On Christmas Day, will be the Divine Service with Lord’s Supper at 9 a.m. The public is invited to join in the celebration.

On Sunday, Dec. 30, the Christmas season continues with the Divine Service and Lord’s Supper at 9 a.m., and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. A fellowship coffee time is held every Sunday between Divine Service and Sunday School.

Redeemer Lutheran Church is located at 300 W. Mason Road, Sidney. For more information please call (937) 492-2461

Harpist to perform at worship at St. Paul’s Church

PIQUA — Harpist Bobbie Strobhar, one of the most recognized harpists in the Dayton and Miami Valley area, will be sharing her music on Sunday, Dec. 23, at St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Piqua at the 10:15 a.m. morning worship service. All are invited to attend.

The historic church is located at 500 N. Downing Street in downtown Piqua and is handicap accessible.

Christmas events at First Brethren

PLEASANT HILL — First Brethren Church extends a warm welcome to the community to join them on Sunday, Dec. 23, at 10:30 a.m. to “Experience Christmas” with music, scriptures, and worship that celebrate the wonder, the warmth, and the real meaning of Christmas.

At 7:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve, there will be a candlelight service with a candle-lit manger, singing, and worshiping.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 N. Church Street, Pleasant Hill, one block west of Indian’s Pizza. For more information call (937) 676-2802 Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Christian artist at Fields of Grace

COVINGTON — On Sunday, Dec. 23, Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington will be hosting Splat Experience, a Christian performance art ministry that paints 8-by-8 foot canvases to a musical soundtrack. This will take place at both of the morning services that are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The ministry has performed around the world and with Grammy-winning Christian band, Casting Crowns. For more information, please visit splatexperience.com. or the fieldsofgrace.org or visit Fields of Grace on Facebook.

Christmas Eve at The Valley Church

TROY —The Valley Church invites the community to make the church a part of their families’ Christmas Eve traditions. The Valley Church meets on the Troy Square at 11 N. Market St. There are three service times available (4:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 9 p.m.) to fit your holiday schedule.

There will be music, complementary hot chocolate, festivities for the kids and even family photos.

Join The Valley Church for a night to remember. Please visit www.thevalley.church to learn more.

Christmas Eve service planned

COVINGTON – Covington Christian Church, located at 115 N. Pearl Street in Covington, is having a Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24. Everyone is welcome.

Christmas eve at Trinity

TROY — Rev. Nancy Hardin and the parish of Trinity invite you to a Christmas Eve Festive Holy Eucharist with special music and candle light at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

They hope that those who have other plans for late Christmas Eve, and those who do not like to drive after dark will feel welcome to come to the service.

Trinity is located at 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Phone 937-335-7747, or visit our website at www.trinitytroyohio.org for more information about Christmas and Trinity.

Monthly Share A Meal set

TROY — The community is invited to join First United Church of Christ in Troy for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5.

The menu includes roast beef sandwiches, mac and cheese, orange gelatin, cake and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. All are welcome at their table! Located at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. Please use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.