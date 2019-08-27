Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Halifax Land Company LLC to Raysun Investments, $94,900.

Brittany Cartwright, Scott McMahon to Shannon Schramm, Timothy Schramm, one lot, $245,000.

Robin Miller, co-trustee, Nave Family Trust, Maryellen Nilsen, co-trustee to LC Holdings, one lot, $79,000.

George Carpenter, Hideko Carpenter to Estate of Sally Jason, Jeff Feierstein, executor, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, James Hayes to Pamela Cain, Ronald Cain, a part lot, $29,000.

Gustava Hernadez to Sabrina Sawyer, $0.

Andrew Riess, Trisha Riess to Kayleen Brower, one lot, $165,000.

Scott Investments of Troy to Brian Stafford, Kathleen Stafford, one lo,t, $411,600.

Jason Deaton, Michelle Deaton to Laura Hiegel, one lot, $129,900.

Brian Biser, Andrea Vandervort to Bethany Fortner, Ray Steiner, one lot, $118,000.

Stonebridge Meadows LLC to NVR Inc., $61,000.

Estate of Pearl Nelson, Virginia Kimbrell, executor to Haley Gwin, Kyle Perez, one part lot, one part, $200,000.

Chris Dadds, Carol Erisman, Jill Erisman, Robert Erisman, Elizabeth Scovic, Paul Scovic, Carol Erisman to Alec Steinke, one lot, $46,000.

Glass Strategies to Innisfree Enterprises, one lot, one part lot, $375,000.

Charles Fox to Charles Fox, Jessica Fox, $0.

Kathryn Leffel, successor, Leffel Family Joint Trust to Elizabeth Shellhaas, Jared Wullenweber, one lot, $149,500.

Anita First, Anita Overbay to John Catron, Judy Catron, one lot, $82,900.

NVR Inc. to James Bergman, Mary Bergman, one lot, $308,700.

WRCL LLC to James Slife III, two part lots, $20,000.

Lois Russell to Todd Osborn, one lot, $80,000.

Jane Rudy to Ashley Blythe, Dustin Blythe, one lot, $360,000.

PIQUA

William Maher, Ashley Moore, Jason Westfall to Jonna Raffel, Nathan Raffel, two part lots, $21,000.

Jo Ann Taylor to Triangle Generations, a part lot, $111,000.

Jerilyn Jacobs, Joetta Shaffer to Tammie Jo Havenar, one lot, $18,000.

Elizabeth Carroll, Todd Carroll to Connie Apple, Kylie Houshel, one lot, $92,000.

Juaneta Smith to Cathy Morton, one lot, $0.

Estate of Kathy Sue Ellis to Mark Ellis, two lots, $0.

Dorothy Deblase to John Deblase, a part lot, $0.

Judith Adams to Jeffrey Adams, Julie Debrosse, $0.

Jeremy Blair, Tanya Blair to Alexis Burch-Burns, Alexis Burch Burns, one lot, $90,000.

Karen Rowley to Deborah Owsiany, John Owsiany, one lot, $229,000.

Cecil Hager Sr., trustee, Juanita Hager, trustee, Hager Revocable Living Trust to David Wright, Shelley Wright, one lot, $62,000.

Gabriel Swallow to Austin Swallow, $0.

Ana Stahl, Thomas Stahl to Bruce Young, one lot, $67,000.

Brian Toopes, Kelly Toopes to Jared Wolff, two part lots, $128,000.

Jerrold Higgins, trustee, Katharine Laughman Irrevocable Living Trust to ML Moore Investments, one lot, $97,500.

Michael Boze, Sandra Davis to Amy Michael, Elijah Sabins, one lot, $94,900.

Jan Allgyre, Steve Allgyre, Manja Cardo to Jatasha Pearce, Richard Valerio, one lot, one part lot, $165,000.

Estate of Charles Painter to Jean Painter, one lot, $0.

Harriett Johns, Michael Johns to Dorla Curtis, Jeffery Curtis, one lot, $165,000.

TIPP CITY

Andrew Bush, Ashley Shepard to Jenna Jo Branam, $169,900.

Rosanne Danielson to Mark Caskey, one lot, $400,000.

Matthew Mosier to Dennis Cochran, one lot, $173,000.

Talismanic Properties to Cedar Grove of Tipp City Homeowner’s Association, $0.

Russell Leganik to Kelly Leganik, one lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Jason Sommer, Pamela Sommer to Danyelle Church, one lot, one part lot, $94,000.

Melvin Longendelpher, Peggy Longendelpher to Jeffrey Longendelpher, Peggy Longendelpher, one lot, $0.

David Stacy, attorney in fact, Lester Stacy, attorney in fact to Wanda Stacy to David Stacy, Tracy Stacy, a part lot, $63,400.

Sylvia Bosserman to Antonio Com, April Com, one lot, one part lot, $27,400.

Penny Cron to Amy White, Dale White, one lot, one part lot, $147,000.

WEST MILTON

Darrel Cress, Debra Cress to Erika Berner, Rusty Berner, one lot, $39,000.

Andrea Cantrell to Courtney Wood, Travis Wood, a part lot, $98,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Lerner Sampson and Rothfuss, attorney in fact to Ronald Hagen, $0.

James Sarver, Tracy Sarver to James Sarver, trustee, Sarver Family Revocable Living, 1.551 acres, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group INc., two lots, $63,900.

BETHEL TWP.

Anita Leyes, Paul Leyes, Anita Schroeder to Gregory Gaier, Trisha Gaier, 1.506 acres, $289,900.

Christina Arblaster, Wesley Arblaster, Christina Isenbarger to Tara Garrett, Timothy Garrett, 2.3348 acres, $75,000.

Robert Zugelelder to Brandt Boat and RV Storage, 7.287 acres, $0.

Estate of William Koester to Estate of Ruth Koester, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Deborah Bell, Clint Dawes to Belinda Robbins, $0.

Denise Schlosser, Scott Schlosser to Jerry Richard Jr., one lot, $215,900.

Judy Harrer to Aldo Bocanegra, Sandra Bocanegra, one lot, $290,000.

Ruth Hartman Revocable Living Trust to Ruth Hartman, one lot, $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

David Fuls, Heather Fuls to Jason Deaton, Michelle Deaton, one lot, $214,000.

MONROE TWP.

William Flynn Jr. to William Flynn Jr., Shari Kemper, one lot, $0.

Nancy Cartwright to Shaun Cartwright, $122,000.

Dale Moiser, Susanne Mosier to Mayme Fisher Malarkey, Andrew Malarkey, 5.155 acres, $735,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Amy Bubeck, John Bubeck III to Howard Phillips III, 1.139 acres, 0.024 acres, $140,000.

Craig Cota, Linda Cota to Alicia Fields, 8.962 acres, $0.

John Counts, co-trustee, Marjorie Counts Revocable Living Trust, Rhonda Counts, co-trustee to Rhonda Counts, 1.0 acre, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

David Lacey, Sandra Lacey to David Lacey and Sandra Lacey Irrevocable Trust, Lucas Lacey, trustee, 16.401 acres, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Joyce Pitsenbarger to Dustin Black, Kyla Black, 1.346 acres, $139,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Brooke Terrian, Michael Terrian to Hannah Coverstone, Jake Coverstone, 2.103 acres, $31,100.

UNION TWP.

Donald Marshall, Lila Marshall to Cynthia Walling, $5,000.

Warren Smith, trustee, Smith Family Trust to Warren Smith, 2.0 acres, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Daisy Yates, David Yates to Nicholas Swabb, $24,500.

Richard Alder, Suzanne Alder to Vickie Brewer Trust, Wayne Brewer Trust, 3.466 acres, $315,000.