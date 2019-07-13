Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Gavin Fielden, Lisa Ann Winterhalter to Katharine McDowell, two part lots, one lot, $284,000.

Elizabeth Turner, Tyler Turner to Jay Shawler, one lot, $119,000.

Geraldine Tulip, Thomas Tulip to Fye Dittemore, one lot, $215,900.

Mary Ann Ording to Geraldine Tulip, Thomas Tulip, $254,000.

Elizabeth Asher, Elizabeth Overbay, Andrew Oberbay to Alex Miller, Angela Miller, one lot, $116000.

Raysun Investments to Brian Brandewie, Jodell Brandewie, one lot, $530,000.

John Stolle, Priscilla Stolle to Maria Stolle, Matthew Stolle, one lot, $100,000.

Karen Leffel to Jamen Lavy, one lot, $52,000.

Alysia Slonkosky, Eric Slonkosky to Weitzel Investments LLC, one lot, $105,000.

Drew Castle, Laura Castle to Ernie O’Neal, one lot, $7,000.

Keara Strayer, Scott Strayer to Stella Cupp, Steven Cupp, one lot, $169,900.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Aaron Barga, two lots, $0.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Chad Lavender, one lot, $369,900.

Carolyn Nickles to Alissa Miller, one lot, $194,500.

Gregory Heilers, Julia Meathrel to Alysia Slonkosky, Eric Slonkosky, one lot, $286,000.

Diana Bashore, Harry Bashore to Matthew Bigelow, Susan Bigelow, one lot, one part lot, $118,900.

Thomas Reynolds to Susan Anderson, one lot, $132,900.

Lynda Bradley to Lisa Boling, Lisa Fries, one lot, one part lot, $0.

PIQUA

Chirag Patel, Neepa Patel to Raj Patel, one lot, $60,000.

Sullenberger Rentals to Mary Roark, one lot, $79,900.

Kyra Horn to Brody Fox, one lot, $107,800.

Patricia Smith Revocable Living Trust to David Holycross, Shannon Knops, two lots, $55,000.

Jordan Greve, Stephani Greve to Amy Hall, one lot, $178,000.

Murray Property Investments to Tammy Martin, Teresa Pyatt, one lot, $94,000.

Nathan Rowell to Alina McLaughlin, Alina Rowell, $0.

Barbara Reed to DLM Real Property, one lot, $65,000.

Amy Magel, Eric Magel to Penrod Four Seasons LLC, three part lots, $130,000.

Ditech Financial to Hart Family Investment Group LLC, one lot, $142,400.

N. Alan Cathcart to Norman Jouett, a part lot, $93,100.

American Land Investment Ltd. to Chelsea Hill, Clay Selsor, one lot, $119,500.

Nancy Stephens, Nathaniel Funderburg, attorney in fact to Anthony Grunkemeyer, a part lot, $82,500.

Kathleen Hanson, Thomas Hanson to George Saade, one lot, $24,000.

Gary Carboni, Patricia Carboni to George Saade, one lot, $24,000.

Francine Low, Grover Low, James Schneider, Karen Schneider to George Saade, one lot, $24, 000.

Jason Lambert, Mara Lambert to Steven Papp, Janell Weaver, one lot, one part lot, $52,900.

TIPP CITY

Frank Ares, Linda Ares to Kayla Price, Steven Wilson, one lot, $110,000.

Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

Stephan Herrington, Ashley Herrington, Ashley Kitchen to Stephan Herrington Jr., $0.

Batten and Van Horn Properties to Doug Uzcategui, Katherine Uzcategui, one lot, $243,000.

Estate of Deborah Hill, Ted Gudorf, administrator to James Callahan, two part lots, $150,000.

Candace Browder, trustee, Paul Browder, trustee, Paul and Candace Browder Revocable Living Trust to Kristin Watkins, Steven Watkins, $205,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $55,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $64,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $53,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $62,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $53,900.

Anita Curtis, Anthony Curtis to Daniel Ramos, two lots, $249,900.

Maria Machado, Robert Machado to Jennifer Ehlinger, Nathan Ehlinger, two lots, $215,000.

NVR Inc. to Megan Gump, Robert Gump, two lots, $250,800.

Inverness Group Inc. to Kimberly McKinley, Rayford McKinley, two lots, $238,100.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $38,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Eric Warren, two lots, $388,800.

WEST MILTON

Jennifer Mitchell, Robert Mitchell to Gloria Shellhammer, Ronald Shellhammer, $65,000.

Haven Real Estate Investments to Gloria Shellhammer, Ronald Shellhammer, one lot, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Ashley Littleton, Tyler Littleton to Kelly Abbott, Michael Abbott, $360,000.

Lammers Living Trust, Gregory Lammers, trustee, Colleen Lammers, trustee to Douglas Lytle, Molly Sanders, 5.2913 acres, $399,900.

Estate of Willie Mae Poston, Robert Poston Jr., executor to Paul Adams, 8.26 acres, $175,000.

BROWN TWP.

M. Annette Fiebiger Revocable Living Trust, L. Diane Houck, successor co-trustee, James Fiebiger successor co-trustee to James Fiebiger, L. Diane Houck, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Beth Williamson to Blake Arbogast, Kimberly Arbogast, two part lots, $7,000.

MONROE TWP.

Eric Coffey, Lyndsey Coffey to Christopher Rowlett, Racheal Rowlett, one lot, $179,900.

Nancy Sowder, Ronald Sowder to Island Dreams LLC, one lot, $220,000.

Christina Rankin, Jack Rankin to Alama Matthews, Waldo Matthews, two lots, $239,500.

STAUNTON TWP.

Paula Daniels, Brad Quillen to Brad Quillen, 2.516 acres, $78,200.

UNION TWP.

Carol Dohner, William Dohner to Steven Dohner, trustee, W. Dean Dohner and Carol Dohner Irrevocable Trust, $0.

David Price, Karen Price to Jenna Harleman, Wesley Harleman, 2.396 acres, $188,800.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Julia Terry to Barbara Fridley, one lot, $30,000.