Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Emily McFadden, Emily Vance to Curtis Vance III, one lot, $0.

Brent Cummings, Erika Cummings to Brent Cummings, Erika Cummings, $0.

Else Baker to Jordan Fox, one lot, $68,000.

Estate of Joyce Ward to Howard Ward, two part lots, $0.

Andrew Cron to Brent Dunlap, Carlee Dunlap, one lot, $85,300.

Johnny Morris, Kathy Morris to Arch City Realty Group LLC, one lot, $240,000.

Gregg Family Investments Ltd. to Claire Magalnick, Michael Magalnick, one lot, $559,500.

Jay Nickell, Jim Nickell to Jammie Wright, a part lot, $0.

Scott Investments of Troy to NJB Property Management, one lot, $250,000.

Patsy Honeycutt, William Vaughn to Jerrod Miller, Krista Miller, two part lots, $119,000.

Shirley Davis to Shirley Davis Irrevocable Trust, Julia Williams, trustee, one lot, $0.

Shirley Davis Irrevocable Trust, Debra Jacobs, Frank Williams, Julia Williams to Kyle Fitzpatrick, one lot, $170,000.

David Smith, Sharon Smith to Martin Callahan, one lot, $259,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brian Fowle, one lot, $0.

Margaret George to Angela Cross, trustee, Margaret George Irrevocable Trust, one lot, $0.

Up North Construction Ltd. to Heather Maxwell, James Maxwell, one lot, $333,000.

Scott Investments of Troy to Jenny Brown, Justin Brown, $377,900.

Kelsey Swackhamer, Michael Swackhamer to Joseph Parker, Nicole Parker, one lot, $220,000.

Wallace Cavender, executor, Estate of Donna Todd to Joshua Vincent, two lots, $128,000.

PIQUA

LMP Investors to S & P Sales LLC, one lot, $835,000.

Gregory Anderson to Jayne Anderson, a part lot $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Sally Wood to Jilly Haines, Michael Haines, a part lot, $4,000.

David Reardon, Gail Reardon to Ann Quinter, Brian Quinter, four lots, $275,000.

Gina Miller, Owen Miller to Kandi Burgess, one lot, $30,000.

Joan Beasley, William Beasley to Rick Beasley to Robin Dankworth, one lot, $0.

Dan Nickolai, Vanessa Nickolai to Allison Nickolai, $0.

R & J Piqua Properties to Angela Bim-Merle, Robert Bim-Merle III, one lot, $35,000.

Melissa Beasley, Robert Beasley, Douglas Johnston, Vilma Johnston to James Ferguson, a part lot, $58,000.

Robin Evans, Scott Evans to Scott Evans, one lot, $0.

Christine Eichelberger, Michael Eichelberger to Christine Eichelberger, Michael Eichelberger, one lot, $0.

TIPP CITY

Casey Amend to Mark Lovelace, Terrance Woodland, one lot, $79,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Robert Townsend to True North Group, $162,000.

Gretchen Kidd to Kate Bromhal, Timothy Bromhal, a part lot, $96,500.

Homefront Investments, Zachary Sanford to 25A Beverage and Deli Inc., one lot, $28,500.

Dolores Droesch, Michael Droesch to Homefront Investments, $7,000.

Khristine Turner, Khristine Bell, Tony Bell to Sarah Gustavson, Steven Gustavson, one lot, $392,200.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Larry Delashmit, Geraldine May to Brenda Gross, two lots, $158,000.

Glenora Family Revocable Living Trust, Glen Snyder, successor trustee to Linda Krall, Michael Krall, two lots, $193,000.

Scott Chapman, Tamara Chapman to David Mann, Samantha Mann, two lots, $310,000.

Michael Lovelace to Debra Newman, two lots, $155,000.

NVR Inc. to Sheila Deleon, Jamie Hopkins, two lots, $314,500.

NVR Inc. to Regina Smith, two lots, $212,500.

NVR Inc. to Nargiza Kuchiyeva, Makhaddin Mamadaliyev, two lots, $350,000.

NVR Inc. to Iskandar Akhmedov, two lots, $280,000.

Richard Kearns, Tiffany Kearns to Alexandria Kiehl, Zachary Kiehl, two lots, $275,000.

COVINGTON

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Bonnie Thompson to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., one lot, $50,000.

WEST MILTON

Henry Cress, Tiffany Cress, Tiffany Krimm to Kimberly Bowman, Lucas Bowman, one lot, $99,000.

Douglas Dzendzel, Karen Dzendzel to Cody Miller, two part lots, $84,500.

Brittany Broughton, Brittany Byrd, Jason Byrd, Brittany Renner to Janice Turner, one lot, $162,000.

Amanda Wilson, Ryan Wilson to Dustin Nevels, Emily Nevels, one lot, $88,000.

Carol Fox, Michael Fox, Carol Mingus to Kylie Bocanegra, Ovidio Bocanegra, two part lots, $105,900.

BETHEL TWP.

Homefront Investments to Allan Rea, Cassandra Rea, two lots, $40,000.

Charles Sturgill, Patricia Sturgill to Christopher Schwartz, Heather Schwartz, one lot, $290,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Peter Odell Holmes to Kendra Hemminger, Paul Hemminger, 1.124 acres, $253,000.

Troy Christian Schools Inc. to 952 Dorset Road LLC, $0.

Barbara Curtis-Martin, Barbara Monroe, Kevin Monroe to Barbara Monroe, Kevin Monroe, one lot, $0.

Janet Larck, Timothy Larck to Branden Walters, one lot, $165,000.

Penny Wehrley to Michelle Hurley, co-trustee, Eric Wehrley, co-trustee, Wehrley Family Irrevocable Trust, $0.

Chad Hurley, Michelle Hurley, Eric Wehrley, Stephanie Wehrley to Michelle Hurley, co-trustee, Eric Wehrley , co-trustee, Wehrley Family Irrevocable Trust, $0.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Estate of Wilma Roach to Earl Roach, 2.0087 acres, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Gerald Wise, trustee, Wise Family Trust to Gregory Wise, two lots, $0.

Gregory Wise to Gerald Wise Irrevocable Trust, Anthony Wise, trustee, $0.

Gregory Sherman Jr., Lenore Sherman to Kenneth Johnson, Paulene Johnson, one lot, $176,900.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Beth Jennifer McMillion Irrevocable Trust, U.S. Bank N.A., trustee to James Hartzell Sr., Trust to Joshua McMillion, 10.529 acres, $0.

James Hartzell Sr. Trust, Joshua McMillion, U.S. Bank N.A. to Beth Jennifer McMillion Irrevocable Trust, U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, 1.5 acres, $0.

Christina Herron to Samuel Herron, 15.888 acres, $0.

Amy Ely, Rus Ely to Cory Ely, Tabitha Ely, 8.263 acres, $0.

Debra Clark, Roger Clark to Garrett Clark, 1.757 acres, $112,000.

Cory Ely, Tabitha Ely to Amy Ely, Rus Ely, 20.4185 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Charles Adams, Debora Adams, Steven Adams, Trudy Adams to MLA Farms, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Abigail McClellan, Eric McClellan to David Mason, Katherine Mason, one lot, $142,500.

Randy Hager to Sharon Hager, 0.750 acre, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Jodelle Boltin, Jodelle Fair to Kathryn Carroll, one lot, $92,000.

WJH LLC, WJHOH LLC to Katie Holt, Nikolas Holt, one lot, $172,800.

Janice Phillips to Amy Phillips, 2.717 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Anthony Freels, Bradley Freels, Chelsea Freels, Ericha Freels, Lucas Freels to Anthony Freels, Bradley Freels, Lucas Freels, Shawn Freels, 2.0 acres, $0.

Paul Kuck Trust to Amy Jo Gostomsky, trustee, Paul Kuck Irrevocable Trust, 12.1428 acres, $0.