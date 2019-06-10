Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

June 6

ASSAULT: Justin Lynn, 25, of Piqua, was charged with assault at the Miami County Jail.

ASSAULT: Tyler St. Myers, 25, of Troy, was charged with assault at the Miami County Jail.

June 7

OBSTRUCTION: Seth Jacobs, 24, of Pleasant Hill, was cited for obstruction of official business in Pleasant Hill.

BAD CHECKS: A deputy responded to 1600 block of Scottsdale Drive, Monroe Twp., in reference a check that was taken from the complainant’s mailbox and cashed at Fifth Third Bank. After investigation, Thomas Gearheart was charged with Passing Bad Checks and Forgery.

DISORDERLY: A deputy responded with Troy Fire/EMS to Fulton Farms in reference to a female who was passed out of the bathroom floor and appeared to be under the influence. After speaking with the female, who was intoxicated, she admitted to drinking at the store. Stephanie Alexander, 51, of Tipp City, was cited for disorderly conduct and released to her husband.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to 3000 block of Tipp Cowlesville Road, Monroe twp. for a accident with injuries. Upon arrival Tipp City Squad was already on scene providing medical treatment to two individuals.The deputy observed a motorcycle standing upright in the driveway of the listed location. The operator was identified Todd Strouse and passenger as Dolores Strouse. The deputy spoke with Dolores, who advised they were traveling on Tipp Cowlesville Road. Dolores advised Todd laid the motorcycle done, due to traffic stopping ahead of them. The motorcycle did not make contact with any other motor vehicles or objects. They both were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. The motorcycle stayed on scene to be transported by someone else.

OVERDOSE: Dispatch advised Troy PD of a possible overdose at 1310 Imperial Court, Troy. The deputy administered two doses of Narcan to a female individual. Piqua Squad arrived on scene and transported the female to UVMC.

VANDALISM: Julia Almonte Jr., 23, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony vandalism at the Incarceration facility.

June 8

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to the 300 block of Garbry Road, Piqua in reference to a single-vehicle crash. The driver and occupant were both injured as a result of the incident, and transported to Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center, respectively, for treatment. The driver was suspected to be impaired.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to two female inmates fighting. After investigation, Rhoda Gilpen and Lynn Ertel were charged with disorderly conduct

DRUGS FOUND: A resident in the 5000 block of N. Range Line Road, Newberry Twp., reported she found suspected drugs in her son’s shorts. Case pending lab results.

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to an injury accident at the at East Snyder Road and N. Fairview Road, Springcreek Twp. involving two vehicles with one occupant each. Both drivers were transported to UVMC for non-life threatening injuries.

June 9

THEFT: A deputy responded to 511 N. Miami St., Bradford, in reference to a theft complaint.