Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff Office:

May 31

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 9300 block of Spiker Road, Washington Twp. in reference to a burglary complaint. After investigation, Aaron Simpson was charged with burglary and Ryan Simpson was charged with receiving stolen property.

DRUG ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 3200 block of Piqua-Troy Road, Troy, for a male having trouble breathing. Inside the male’s wallet suspected drugs were found. The male started screaming and said he couldn’t control his body. He was taken to the hospital by EMS. This case is pending lab results.

June 1

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to a male inmate who had been assaulted. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment due to the severity and nature of his injuries. After investigation, two male inmates were charged with assault.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 9700 block of State Route 571, Laura, on a report of a burglary. Upon arrival it was found the residence had been entered through an unlocked door. A TV, two motorcycles and a safe had been removed from the residence. The residence had been slightly damaged by the recent tornado.

STOLEN BIKE: A resident in the 8000 block of Piqua Lockington Road, Piqua, reported his bike was taken from his back porch by an unknown person sometime during the night. There were no suspects mentioned at the time of this report. The resident wished to report this incident in case the bike is recovered in his area. The make, model and serial number of the stolen bike was not known.

WRONG WAY: A deputy was patrolling the bike path near mile marker 6 near Dye Mill Road when he located a vehicle driving southbound on the bikeway. The individual stated they were lost and and took a wrong turn. The deputy was able to get the vehicle off the bike path and both individuals warned for trespassing.

The deputy was patrolling the bike path near mile marker 8.5 when he located individuals in an area marked no trespassing. The individuals were identified and warned for trespassing.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 10000 block of Hetzler Road in Springcreek Twp. in regards to a theft complaint. Upon further investigation, it was found the theft took place on May 29 and multiple items were taken from the residence. Th

June 2

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the area of State Route 41 and Washington Road for a criminal damage complaint.

June 3

DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the Troy Fish & Game for a criminal damage complaint. A full-size white van got stuck in the grass/mud causing damage to the property. The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to my arrival. This case is under further investigation.

TRESPASSING: While attending a Potsdam council meeting, a deputy was asked by them to check on a couple juveniles in reference to riding dirt bikes and quads on the roadway.

SCAM: A deputy was dispatched to a Newton Twp. residence in reference to a fraud complaint. Upon arrival, a deputy spoke with the reporting party who wanted to report she believed she was scammed. She received a text about a donation to her priest of her church. She said the scammer had mentioned his name and some other convincing information. She said she did end up purchasing $600 in cards and sent them out only to later realize she was scammed. She said she knows she wont get the money back, but wanted to report this.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the area of 1st Street in Fletcher reported someone keyed his fishing boat. The boat was on its trailer and parked on his property outside his pole barn. He advised it will cost him a couple hundred dollars to repair.