Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Caylib Collins to Bryant Zeller, Kristen Zeller, one lot, $110,000.
Heather Johnson, Scott Johnson to Amy Saltis, one lot, $177,000.
H. Don Sherwood to Christien Ingels Sherwood, H. Don Sherwood, one lot, $0.
Janie Evans, Louis Evans, Irene LeMaster to Stacey Patterson, one lot, $90,200.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Julie Downs, Larry Woodrow to Nicam Properties , one lot,
$38,100.
PIQUA
Champaign Residential SErvices Inc. to Genie Mealy, a part lot, $115,900.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Gordan Veen, Mary Veen to NRZ Pass-Through Trust IX, U.S. Bank
N.A., trustee, two lots, $18,700.
Mindi Davis, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, James Stein to Fifth Third Mortgage Company, on
elot, $76,000.
Miami County SHeriff David Duchak, Margo Gibson to Kevin Magill, a part lot, $11,7000.
TIPP CITY
Hillary Kihm to Joseph Kihm, a part lot, $0.
Bruns Construction Enterprises Inc., Homes by Bruns to JEffrey Jordan, Suzanne Jordan, one lot<
$438,000.
Robert Waag to Robert Waag Irrevocable Trust, Lisa Zimmerman, trustee, one lot, $0.
BRADFORD
Brenda Canan, Kent Canan to Kent Canan Jr., Tiara Canan, one lot, $96,000.
Matthew Pierron to Matthew Pierron Trust, one lot, $0.
BETHEL TWP.
Jamie Spencer to Wildcat Falls LLC, $645,000.
BROWN TWP.
Jerry Plunkett Jr., Sharon Plunkett to Jerry Plunkett, co-trustee, Sharon Plunkett, co-trustee,
Plunkett Family Living Trust, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Randy Adams to Austin Higbee, $93,800.
Jennifer Quillen to Martin Quillen, 0.943 acres, $0.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
George Harris Trust, Connie Houston, successor co-trustee, Elizabeth Perkey, successor co-trustee,
Trust Agreement of George Harris to Patricia Harris, $0.
MONROE TWP.
Patrick Latessa Jr. to Seven Valley II LLC, one lot, $135,000.
NEWTON TWP.
Patricia Wood, Steven Wood to Patricia Wood, Steven Wood, 40 acres, 3.0119 acres, 0.564 acres,
21.0 acres, $0.
UNION TWP.
Nelson Werner to Kenneth Gregg, 1.102 acres, $6,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Brent Madden to Megan Madden, two lots, $0.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.