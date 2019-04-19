Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Caylib Collins to Bryant Zeller, Kristen Zeller, one lot, $110,000.

Heather Johnson, Scott Johnson to Amy Saltis, one lot, $177,000.

H. Don Sherwood to Christien Ingels Sherwood, H. Don Sherwood, one lot, $0.

Janie Evans, Louis Evans, Irene LeMaster to Stacey Patterson, one lot, $90,200.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Julie Downs, Larry Woodrow to Nicam Properties , one lot,

$38,100.

PIQUA

Champaign Residential SErvices Inc. to Genie Mealy, a part lot, $115,900.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Gordan Veen, Mary Veen to NRZ Pass-Through Trust IX, U.S. Bank

N.A., trustee, two lots, $18,700.

Mindi Davis, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, James Stein to Fifth Third Mortgage Company, on

elot, $76,000.

Miami County SHeriff David Duchak, Margo Gibson to Kevin Magill, a part lot, $11,7000.

TIPP CITY

Hillary Kihm to Joseph Kihm, a part lot, $0.

Bruns Construction Enterprises Inc., Homes by Bruns to JEffrey Jordan, Suzanne Jordan, one lot<

$438,000.

Robert Waag to Robert Waag Irrevocable Trust, Lisa Zimmerman, trustee, one lot, $0.

BRADFORD

Brenda Canan, Kent Canan to Kent Canan Jr., Tiara Canan, one lot, $96,000.

Matthew Pierron to Matthew Pierron Trust, one lot, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Jamie Spencer to Wildcat Falls LLC, $645,000.

BROWN TWP.

Jerry Plunkett Jr., Sharon Plunkett to Jerry Plunkett, co-trustee, Sharon Plunkett, co-trustee,

Plunkett Family Living Trust, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Randy Adams to Austin Higbee, $93,800.

Jennifer Quillen to Martin Quillen, 0.943 acres, $0.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

George Harris Trust, Connie Houston, successor co-trustee, Elizabeth Perkey, successor co-trustee,

Trust Agreement of George Harris to Patricia Harris, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Patrick Latessa Jr. to Seven Valley II LLC, one lot, $135,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Patricia Wood, Steven Wood to Patricia Wood, Steven Wood, 40 acres, 3.0119 acres, 0.564 acres,

21.0 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Nelson Werner to Kenneth Gregg, 1.102 acres, $6,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Brent Madden to Megan Madden, two lots, $0.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.