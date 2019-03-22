Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Jacob Groshek, Robyn Groshek to N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee, one lot, $285,000.

N. P. Dodge Jr., trustee to David Ayers, Jiaziyi Shan, one lot, $285,000.

Lauren Robbins, Chelsea Saunders to Melissa Harmon, Rick Harmon, a part lot, $206,000.

Sharon Yount, Thomas Yount to Jesse Lucas, one lot, $80,000.

Shirley Jones, attorney in fact, Therrell Blair Jr. to Andrew McMullen, one lot, $56,200.

Gary Condon, Marshelle Condon to Condon Preservation Trust, Jennifer Knisley, trustee, one lot, $0.

Dannie Madewell, Lucille Madewell to Conrex Master, one lot, $105,000.

Heather Marsh to Alexander Marsh, one lot, $0.

Dino Quafisi, Leisa Quafisi to Andrew Allen, one lot, $54,200.

Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Carol Spears, Richard Spears Jr., one lot, $295,700.

NVR Inc. to Juan Lamboy, Jannilyss Oquendo, one lot, $298,400.

James Nickell, Jay Nickell to Naomi Properties, a part lot, $0.

Naomi Properties LLC to Tradan Properties, one lot, one part lot, $560,000.

PIQUA

Kathryn Lantis to Luis Fuentes, one lot, $90,100.

Steven Black to Kristina Black, one lot, $0.

Mary Jane Landis, Andrew Potchik to Venture Real Estate Group LLC, a part lot, $24,000.

Lydia Callison, Richard Callison to Kevin Callison, trustee, Callison Preservation Trust, 0.7174 acres, one part lot, one lot, $0.

Lydia Callison, Richard Callison to Kevin Callison, trustee, Callison Preservation Trust, 0.841 acres, $0.

Mary Vogler Black Revocable Living Trust, Melissa Harmon, successor co-trustee, Melinda McBride, successor co-trustee to Barbara Reed, one lot, $144,000.

Riedel and Riedel Investments Ltd. to Jennifer Miller, a part lot, $48,900.

CASSTOWN

Joshua Gates to Jonathan Ferguson, three lots, $170,000.

David Motter, Juanita Motter to Kimberleigh Kazmaier, Michael Kazmaier, one lot, one part lot, $141,000.

COVINGTON

Estate of Kenneth Alexander, Tina Vanbebber to Heather Alexander, Kristopher Alexander, one lot, $90,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $51,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $38,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $38,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $54,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $70,000.

Kelly Arnold, Michael Arnold to Angel Smith, Ryan Smith, two lots, $249,900.

NVR Inc. to Lachin Agaliyev, two lots, $278,100.

NVR Inc. to Yalchin Agaliyev, Anisa Agaliyeva, two lots, $270,500.

NVR Inc. to Abhignya Patel, Mit Shailesh Patel, two lots, $370,000.

Rosa Linda Alvarado, Ann Parisien to Ann Parisien Revocable Living Trust, Rosa Linda Alvarado Revocable Living Trust, two lots, $0.

TIPP CITY

David Bush, Julianne Bush, Juliana Mohr to Brian Sack, one lot, $156,000.

Fieldstone Partners LLC to Stonefield Custom Homes, one lot, $70,000.

Scott Investments of Troy to Lisa Young, one lot, $395,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Dorothy Karns to Bradley Investment Properties LLC, one lot, $89,000.

WEST MILTON

Betty Hensley, Howard Hensley to Rebecca Evans, one lot, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Xung Tho Bui, Lan Vuong to Aric Rosenberger, Jessica Rosenberger, 0.1653 acres, $1,000.

Amy Landes, Dan Landes to Amy Landes, Danny Lee Landes, 40.02459 acres, 0.34 acres, 2.672 acres, 046 acres, a part lot, one lot, $0.

Roger McMahan, Vickie McMahan to Brian Sheffield, Heide Sheffield, 2.842 acres, $65,900.

CONCORD TWP.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Heather Hall, Sharon Stambaugh to Thomas Spayde, one lot, $135,000.

Donovan Karnes, Linda Karnes to Courtney Firks, Courtney Siefring, Matthew Siefring, one lot, $4,500.

D & S Construction of Western Ohio to Halifax Land Company, 1.043 acres, $55,000.

MONROE TWP.

Gail Porto, Michael Porto to Karin Fisher, Patrick Fisher, $50,000.

Tradan Properties LLC to Belinda Chan, one lot, $200,000.

Martha Means, Robert Russell to Amanda Masters, Dorothy Sandefur, one lot, $195,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Rhonda Gross to Heather Couch, Christopher Shisler, 2.1878 acres, $145,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Koester Pavilion, Christine Peterson, UVMC Nursing Care Inc. to Michael Schumacher, 102.170 acres, 16.771 acres, 79.938 acres, 62.897 acres, $103,000.

Estate of Adam Alspaugh, Kent Alspaugh, guardian to Adam Alspaugh, $0.

Marilyn Graham, Marilyn Moore to Michael Schumacher, $290,300.

Hudson Home Management LLC, attorney in fact, LSF8 Master Participation Trust, U.S. Bank N.A., trustee to M. Scott Walter, Marsha Walter, 0.789 acres, $83,400.

UNION TWP.

John Farrier Jr., Lisa Farrier to Gregory Simmons, Patricia Simmons, one lot, $197,900.

Hannah Jones Revocable Living Trust, Shelby Jones Revocable Living Trust, Barbara Martin, co-trustee, Marc Martin , co-trustee to Sarah Gillespie, 10.001 acres, $387,000.