Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 26

SHOTS FIRED: A Miami County Park District officer was walking the trails northeast of Charleston Falls and heard gunshots coming from a residence on West Charleston Rd. One of the gunshots ricocheted and went over the park district’s officer’s head, hitting a tree near him. The park district officer was able to locate the residence at 2770 W. Charleston Rd., and deputies responded and spoke with the homeowner Brian Mumford. Brian and his son were still out back shooting a Glock 43 down a long ravine. The park district officer explained the situation to them, and they agreed to stop shooting.

DISORDERLY: A deputy charged Lucas Lear, 33, of Gettysburg, with one count of disorderly conduct in Bradford.

Dec. 27

STOLEN VEHICLE: Upon arrival a vehicle that was determined to be stolen fled from the scene. A pursuit was initiated and the suspect vehicle got stuck in a field behind 5501 Buckneck Rd. The driver and passenger fled on foot. The passenger who was identified as Cassandra Brumbaugh was located and incarcerated on active

warrants. The driver who was identified as Terry Mcreynolds was unable to be located. See report below.

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to the area of S. St. Rt. 202 and Harmony Farms for a reckless operation. Vehicle

was stopped and driver was arrested on suspicion of OVI

HUFFING: A deputy was dispatched to the intersection of Troy Sidney Road and U.S. Route 36, Springcreek Twp. for a suspicious vehicle. Upon further investigation, Wendell Lee was cited with abusing harmful intoxicants

due to the fact that he was huffing gold spray paint inside his vehicle.

OVI:A deputy responded to the area of State Route 202 and State Route 40 for a reckless operation call. Deputies were able to catch up to the vehicle in the driveway in the 1700 block of State Route 202. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OVI and released to a sober driver. Case is pending

Dec. 28

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 2000 block of Peebles Road, Concord Twp. on a theft report.

MAN CAPTURED: Deputies responded to the 5600 block of Buckneck Road, Newberry Twp. in reference to a male subject staggering around in the area.

The male subject, Terry McReynolds, has had pursuits with law enforcement and was a wanted persons. McReynoldswas placed into custody without incident and incarcerated.

DOG FOUND: While traveling southbound on S. Co. Rd. 25a I observed a dark brown and white dog in the middle of the roadway in front of Tippecanoe Veterinary Hospital. The deputy activated the emergency lights and was able to get the dog out of the roadway. The deputy then attempted to make contact with the veterinary hospital to see if the dog may have gotten loose from their property, however, there was a sign on the door advising they were closed for the day.

The dog is female, brown and white, and was found wearing a purple collar. Due to not being able to determine who the owner of the dog was, the dog was then transported to the Miami County Animal Shelter. This case is closed