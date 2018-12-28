Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Shannon Mendoza to Melissa Kendall, one lot, $116,000.

Keystone Land Development to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $49,900.

Judith Bruner, Thomas Bruner to Todd Bruner, one lot, $0.

Diana Cress, Jerry Schieltz to Dianna Schieltz, Jerry Schieltz, 10 lots, $0.

Christina Hakes to Eric Denny, a part lot, $81,000.

Bridget Burgei, Gary Burgei to Kaitlyn Burgei, trustee, Burgei Property Management Trust, one lot, one part lot, $0.

Diana Yantis, Norma Yantis to Marsha Elliott, Steven Elliott, one lot, $268,000.

Susan Fogt to Curtis Raymond, one lot, $80,000.

PIQUA

Nancy Hatcher, Timothy Hatcher, Steve Riffell, Teri Riffell, Danielle Starrett, Shaun Starrett, Tambra Young to Brock Faulkner, one lot, $63,500.

Anthony Larger, Jill Larger to Jessica Chambers, one lot, $210,000.

Alejandra Hosetter, Kelly Hostetter to Anthony Larger, Jill Larger, one lot, $292,000.

Deerfield Homeowners Association to Amanda Brown, Dustin Brown, a part lot, $0.

Craycon Homes Inc. to Deerfield Homeowners Association, a part lot, $0.

Connie Ritter, Ralph Ritter to Jennifer Cagle, Marc Cagle, one lot, $105,000.

Frederick Schieltz to Emma Patty, Jerry Patty, two part lots, $46,000.

Emma Patty, Jerry Patty to Deborah Strunk, Jeffrey Strunk, one lot, $90,500.

Laurie Resier, William Resier to Resier Properties, three part lots, $0.

Laurie Winans Reiser, William Reiser to Laurie Winans Resier, William Resier, one lot, $0.

Asset Backed Pass-Through, Holders of the JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust, U.s Bank N.A., trustee to David Littlejohn, Michelle Littlejohn, two part lots, $45,600.

Joseph Goldyn, Diane Hart to Heath Smith, Sherry Smith, one lot, $235,000.

Aaron Hemmert, Erinn Hermmert to Nicholas Curtis, Jennifer Grissom, three part lots, $94,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $51,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $52,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $54,000.

NVR Inc. to Tim Brown, two lots, $248,000.

NVR Inc. to Devonna McGraw, Scott McGraw, two lots, $318,200.

NVR Inc. to Christopher Stephens, Kimberly Stephens, two lots, $226,600.

NVR Inc. to Kevin Trapp, two lots, $21,200.

NVR Inc. to Derek Conley, Kimberly Conley, two lots, $239,600.

Inverness Group Inc. to Rustam Ismailov, Feruza Ismailova, two lots, $337,500.

Neil Chandler, Tina Chandler to Jennifer Booher, Ricky Booher, tow lots, $349,500.

PLEASANT HILL

Estate of Patricia Flanagan to Joseph Flanagan Jr., one lot, $0.

BRADFORD

DH Investments LLC to Susan Gostomsky, one lot, $145,000.

WEST MILTON

Deborah Coate, Mark Coate, Michael Coate, Teresa Coate to April Campbell, Brian Campbell, one lot, $149,000.

Hurst Car Washing LLC to 1089 by Design LLC, a part lot, $80,000.

COVINGTON

Layla Nutter, Daniel Smith, Layla Smith to Daniel Smith, Layla Smith, one lot, $0.

Heather Alexander, Kristopher Alexander to Melvin Collins Jr., a part lot, $87, 500.

James Lee, Sharon Lee to J&S Property Investors, LLC, a part lot, one lot, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Studebaker Historical Village Ltd to Studebaker Family National Association, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Melissa Kendall, Michael Kendall to Allison Lande, Justin Lande, one lot, $241,000.

Jason Westfall, Rodney Westfall to Jimmy Noble, five lots, $126,000.

Audriana Quafisi to Travis Trout, 0.705 acres, $106,500.

MONROE TWP.

Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.

Alan Butler, Alicia Butler to Angela Slife, James Slife III, 5.496 acres, 35.129 acres, $480,000.

Eileen Beggs, Jack Beggs to Alan Butler, Alicia Butler, one lot, $198,200.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Susan Gostomsky to Brett Gostomsky, 10.001 acres, $0.

Erin Thompson to Scott Thompson, Tonya Thompson, 10.0324 acre, $0.

Joanna Fryman, Christopher Meyer, Joanna Meyer, Denny Shoenlenben, Jacqueline Shoenlenben to Joanna Meyer, Jacqueline Shoenlenben, 5.02 acres, $0.

Joanna Fryman, Christopher Meyer, Joanna Meyer, Denny Shoenlenben, Jacqueline Shoenlenben to Emily Miller, Reuben Miller, 5.02 acres, $130,000.

NEWTON TWP.

John Davis, Susan Davis to John Davis, Susan Davis, 6.738 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

April Campbell, Brian Campbell to April Campbell, Brian Campbell, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, U.S. Bank to Steven Drake, one lot, $13,000.

Ed Conley to Minda Smith, 2.50 acres, $60,000.

Carol Saettel, Harry Saettel to Kyle Saettel, 1.060 acres, $100,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

J. Emily Weidner, Mark Weidner to Aaron Motter, Kathy Motter, .769 acres, $182,000.

James Hiegel to DG Amp Solar LLC, a part lot, $2,151,900.