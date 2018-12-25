Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 23

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 1900 block of Lefevre Road, Staunton Twp. on a criminal damaging complaint. The reporting party advised her yard had been damaged by a vehicle and she wanted the incident documented for insurance purposes. The yard had what appeared to be two tire tracks through through it which damaged her lawn. There are no leads for a possible suspect of vehicle at this time.

RECOVERED VEHICLE: A deputy responded to 6160 US Route 40 on the report of a suspicious. After further investigation the involved vehicle was stolen out of Troy earlier in the month. The vehicle was then towed by Jim’s towing to Troy Police Department.

Dec. 24

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched on a report of an abandoned vehicle. After further investigation it was found a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and a car trailer had been stolen from 11350 Panther Creek Road, Newton Twp.

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the 5800 block of Peters Road, Monroe Twp.

GIFT BAG: A deputy was notified by jail staff at the downtown jail of a gift bag that was found and left at the entrance to the Sheriff’s Dept. The individual who dropped it off left the area and did not leave any information with the jail staff. The gift bag contains a new tan Dickies coat, new 5-pack of Dickies socks, a new Bell headlight/flashlight, and a new hi-visibility yellow vest. All items have been photographed and placed into evidence.

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the 5900 block of N. Rangeline Road, Newberry Twp.

DISTURBANCE: Deputies responded to the 200 block of E. Oakwood Avenue, Bradford,in reference to a disturbance. While on scene a male was extremely agitated and was was asking for help. The agitated male became more upset and struck the wall with his head. The male was placed into handcuffs for everyone’s safety and transported to UVMC for an evaluation. A pick slip was filled out and the male was left in the care of UVMC.

Dec. 25

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 3000 block of Patty Circle Hill Road, Bradford, in reference to a possible

theft. The vehicle was parked in a detached barn separate from the house. Blankets were reported stolen from inside the vehicle. Also two bicycles were reported stolen from inside the barn.