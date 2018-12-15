Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Harlow Builders Inc. to Michael Osborne, one lot, $44,900.

Halifax Land Company to Douglas Grise, Linda Grise, one lot, $100,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Chad Sherrill, Kara Sherrill, one lot, $58,900.

Lee Underwood to Jonathan Gebbie, a part lot, $199,900.

Holly Ann David, Holly Ann Snyder to Dwight Snyder, Holly Snyder, one lot, $0.

John Stevenson Jr., Susan Stevenson to Brandon Potts, one lot, $175,000.

Contract Brothers LLC to Brandon Potts, one lot, $175,000.

Abdelaziz Aboulkassim, Michelle Aboulkassim to Michelle Hofacker, one lot, $0.

Jennifer Berning to Aaron Berning, a part lot, $0.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Michael Roberts, one lot, $525,000.

NVR Inc. to Connie Cain, Robert Cain, one lot, $298,600.

John Stolle, Priscilla Stolle to Jessica Stolle, one lot, $0.

Allison Lande, Justin Lande to Benjamin Adams, Stephanie Walker, one lot, $246,000.

Aaron Krummrey, Kassondra Krummrey to Aaron Krummrey, one lot, $0.

Carl Skinner II to Mark Wiseman, one lot, $30,100.

Jill Wehrkamp to Douglas Cromes, Tashina Cromes, one lot, $122,000.

Rodney Ellis to Israel Adamson, one lot, $203,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Charles Melvin to Robert Crouch, one lot, $24,200.

Dora Alexander to Gail McCreight, one lot, one part lot, $0.

Janet Bodey, Ronald Bodey, attorney in fact to Tracy Bodey, one lot, $0.

Roger Lykes to Jennifer Lykes, Roger Lykes, one lot, $0.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Bank of America N.A., Carrington Mortgage Services, one lot, 40.

PIQUA

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Erick Smith to Bradley Petry, Courtney Petry, one lot, $96,500.

Kelly Koon to Hart Family Investment Group, a part lot, $19,000.

Fifth Third Bank to Canal View Investments LLC, two lots, $65,000.

Diane Chong, executor, Estate of Katherine Clifton to Plum Street LLC, one lot, $70,000.

Esther Birt to Julie Birt, one lot, $0.

David Littlejohn, Michelle Littlejohn to DLM Real Property LLC, seven lots, one part lot, $0.

Joel Hall, Sarah Hall to Jason Westfall, two part lots, $1,000.

Raynard Burgess to Angela Brugess, Raynard Burgess, one lot, $0.

Kim Netzley, Maureen Netzley to Dianna Nichols, Terry Nichols, two part lots, seven lots, $212,000.

Arnold Douglas, Sheila Douglas to Arnold Douglas, Sheila Douglas, one lot, $0.

Karen Seipel, Rickey Seipel to Karen Seipel, Rickey Seipel, three part lots, $0.

Joseph McKinley to Debra Stengel, a part lot, $72,000.

Gerald Gray, Quada Gray, attorney in fact, to Connie Kinsella, Douglas Kinsella, one lot, $14,000.

Kathleen Cancilla, Ralph Cancilla to Sandra Rupert, one lot, $85,000.

Cary Salyer, Lawrence Salyer, Cary Young, Jennifer Young, Willis Young to Karen Clark, a part lot, $82,000.

Brooke Terrian, Michael Terrian to Darion Dodson, one lot, $86,500.

Roselyn Staley Irrevocable Trust, Steven Staley, trustee to Bruce Stitt, Sheila Stitt, two part lots, $155,000.

TIPP CITY

Duane Morgan, Tisha Morgan to Duane Morgan, one lot, $0.

True North Group Ltd. to Stefanie Jones, Matthew Verhoff, one lot, one part lot, $161,200.

Jordan Zimmerman, Sara Zimmeramn, Thomas Zimmerman to Jessica Hartman, one lot, $153,900.

Nona Marie Batten, Debra Van Horn, attorney in fact to Batten and Van Horn Properties LLC., one lot, $120,000.

COVINGTON

Joanne Korte Revocable Living Trust, five lots, $90,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Edwin Stamper to Gulali Burkhanov, Aynur Tairova, two lots, $279,000.

NVR Inc. to Mekhrali Ibragimov, two lots, $266,200.

NVR Inc. to Aymel Nimateelah, two lots, $285,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Aaron Attridge, two lots, $318,500.

Joann Roock to Four Foleys LLC, two lots, $180,000.

Douglas Evans, Rebecca Evans to Cale Armstrong, Mallory Armstrong, two lots, $224,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Mirza Geydarov, Gulshan Geydarova, two lots, $385,500.

WEST MILTON

Clint Dillon, Terry Dillon, Jerry Holebrook, Denise Paden, Lance Paden, David Sperling, Judith Sperling to Lance Walers, Lawrence Walters, one lot, $119,000.

Donald Boling, Rita Miller to Brittney Meyers, Kyle Meyers, one lot, $142,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Barbara Begley to Michael Begley, 2.001 acres, $0.

Melvin Brown, Ruth Brown to Melvin Brown, 7.5 acres, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak to John Webb, 0.353 acres, $5,000.

Ben Crumrine, Brandi Crumrine to Travis Dever, 1.0 acres, $72,500.

CONCORD TWP.

Joseph Patten Trust to Cheryl Chaney, trustee, Anita Patten, trustee, Patten Family Farm Revocable Trust, 0.724 acre, 0.699 acres, $0.

Andrea Shannon, Michael Shannon to B. Justin Musser, Jamie Musser, one lot, $300,000.

Stony Brook Estates LLC to SCT Builders Ltd., one lot, $63,900.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Cindy Jo Merritt, Max Meritt to Joel Smith, Nicole Smith, 0.086 acres, $325,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Danny Bailey, Randi Bailey to Kyle Dishman, Robin Dishman, 26.105 acres, $879,000.

MONROE TWP.

Kristine Goodson, Morris Goodson to Angela McMurry, Glen McMurry, one lot, $0.

Calvin Hawk, Cherie Hawk, Mike Hawk to Amby Hawk, Dustin Hawk, 24.907 acres, $75,000.

Jon Foster, Michelle Foster to Jon Foster Jr. co-trustee, Michelle Foster, co-trustee, Foster Family Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.

Lynn Denlinger, Tammy Denlinger to Denlinger Preservation Trust, Dominick Jennings, successor trustee, one lot, $0.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Kenneth Wood, Shirley Wood to Devon Shaneyfelt, Stacey Shaneyfelt, 21.293 acres, $251,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Fred Sink, Kristen Sink to Fred Sink, trustee, Kristen Sink, trustee, Sink Family Revocable Living Trust, 25.088 acres, $0.

Fred Sink, Kristen Sink to Fred Sink, trustee Kristen Sink, trustee, Sink Family Revocable Living Trust, 57.086 acres, $0.

Kathy Baker, Merlin Baker to Kathy Baker Amended and Restated Agreement, Merlin Baker Amended and Restated Trust, 0.717 acres, $0.

Kathy Baker, Merlin Baker to Kathy Baker Amended and Restated Agreement, Merlin Baker Amended and Restated Trust, 78.028 acres, $0.

Kathy Baker, Merlin Baker to Kathy Baker Amended and Restated Agreement, Merlin Baker Amended and Restated Trust, 40.584 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Tamara Lugabhil to Jason Perry, 54.0 acres, $277,500.