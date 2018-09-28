Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Karl Burnside, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak to Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan, three lots, $50,000.

Deann Bopp, Joel Bopp to Erik Chapin, Jennifer Chapin, one lot, $249,000.

Debra White, Judd White to Windy View Farm Ltd., two lots, $62,000.

Amy Mote, Shad Mote to Tyler Griffith, a part lot, $91,500.

Stonebridge Meadows LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $58,400.

Jeanetta Combs Revocable Living Trust, Nathaniel Funderburg, successor trustee to Jeffrey Combs, two part lots, $0.

Agracel Inc., Tenoh LLC to 1261 Brunkner Drive, one lot, $0.

Harbor West Land Company to S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC, three lots, $134,700.

David Ritter, Marsha Ritter to Johnathan Wolf, Suzanne Wolf, one lot, $214,000.

Troy Land Holdings LLC to Kettering Medical Center, three lots, $0.

Outrigger Group Ltd. to Kettering Medical Center, four part lots, two lots, $0.

Strein to BC and Sons Enterprises, seven lots, $748,400.

Halifax Land Company to Kevin Maus, Kylie Maus, one lot, $89,900.

Charles Couch, Janice Couch to Christopher King, Tina King, one lot, one part lot, $225,000.

Harbor West Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., four lots, $179,600.

Kyleen Greene, Thomas Greene to Lydia Matthews, Kimberly Oda, one lot, $155,000.

Chet Meyer, Stephanie Meyer to Joseph Jackson, Nikole Jackson, one lot, $195,000.

Sullenberger Rentals to WRCL LLC, five part lots, $110,000.

Harbor West Land Company to Up North Construction Ltd., four lots, $179,600.

Harbor West Land Company to Scott Investments of Troy, three lots, $134,700.

Harbor West Land Company to Scott Investments of Troy, three lots, $44,900.

NVR Inc. to Jennifer Kalmar, Joseph Kalmar, one lot, $360,300.

Richard Tibbitts to Kimberly Tibbitts, a part lot, $0.

Estate of Gary Blundell to Britney Blundell, one lot, $0.

Samuel O’Neal Construction LLC to Jay Evans Jr., Susan Evans, one lot, $234,000.

PIQUA

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Brian Lucas, Codi Lucas to U.S. Bank N.A., one lot, $44,000.

Harold Little, Sharon Little to Harold Little, Sharon Little, one lot, $0.

Douglas Lillicrap, Jacqueline Lillicrap to Red Door Investment Properties, two part lots, $52,000.

Lonnie Pleasant to Jack Pleasant, two lots, $14,000.

David Davis, Joy Davis to Joyce Clement, one lot, $97,000.

Joseph Johnson, Kayla Johnson, Kayla Kellar to Donn Dobson, two part lots, $62,900.

Ira Richmond, Sharon Richmond to Cindy Gannon, Paul Gannon, one lot, $163,000.

Julie Keener, Rick Keener to Jennifer Deaton, Kevin Deaton, two lots, $0.

Craycon Homes Inc. to Helen Lyman, Larry Lyman, a part lot, $1,000.

David Frey to Jacob Butler, one lot, $110,000.

Bonnie Shroyer, David Shroyer to Jacque Spitler, a part lot, $40,000.

Christopher Bobb, Jill Bobb, Jill Wise to Abigail Wise, Jordan Wise, two lots, $108,000.

TIPP CITY

Heather Lamm, Kurt Lamm to Bonny Dehus, one lot, $139,900.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Kristi Kaeff, Thomas Kaeff, two lots, $308,800.

NVR Inc. to Jason Versteeg, two lots, $254,400.

NVR Inc. to Benjamin Herrera, Claudia Juarez, two lots, $199,100.

James Rowe II to Ashley Boksuntiea, Joshua Boksuntiea, two lots, $260,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Rachel Perretta, two lots, $250,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,700.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $35,500.

Admir Makas to Christi Makas, two lots, $0.

NVR Inc. to Dawn Knox, Carolyn Weis, two lots, $243,000.

NVR Inc. to Jackie Praete, Joseph Praete, two lots, $195,900.

BRADFORD

Connie Miller, Mark Miller to Amanda Miller, Daniel Miller, one lot, $154,500.

Diann Bricker, Casey Spurgeon, Danielle Spurgeon to Dallas Weldy, Martha Weldy, one lot, $34,200.

FLETCHER

Sandra Duke, Sandy Duke to Jeffery Bair, a part lot, $40,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Kenya Hunt to Anthony Hunt, one lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Richard Locke to Amber Locke, Jason Locke, one lot, one part lot, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Joan Campbell to Ladonna Mangan, Neil Mangan, $280,000.

Brittany Merrill, Kerry Weller to Rachel Hicks, Stephen Hicks, one lot, $82,000.

Ernestine Bush to Alan Ronnebaum, one lot, $169,900.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Jefferson Schafner, Rachel Schafner to Jefferson Schaffner, co-trustee, Rachel Schaffner, co-trustee, Schaffner Family Trust, 7.6148 acres, $0.

MONROE TWP.

NVR Inc. to Achilles Lakes, one lot, $275,400.

Gary Boggs, Patricia Boggs to Heather Lamm, Kurt Lamm, one lot, $220,500.

Brenda Gebhart, Timothy Gebhart to Brenda Gebhart, Timothy Gebhart, one lot, $0.

Peggy Berning, Thomas Berning to Jeriah Hill, one lot, $149,000.

Patricia Lynch, James Slocum to Up North Construction Ltd., 3.796 acres, $110,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Betty Cole, Willard Cole to Katharine Marker, Gregory McFadden, 3.45 acres, $165,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Kellie Courtney, Mark Courtney to Johnnie Harrison, Sandra Harrison, 3.515 acres, $218,5000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Scott Bubeck to Connie Miller, Mark Miller, 4.849 acres, $270,000.

Cheryl Creager, Keith Creager, Anita Dunn, Robin Dunn to Patricia Bradley, Scott Bradley, one lot, $93,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Lerner Sampson & Rothfuss, attorney in fact to Patricia Smith, Ronnie Smith, 0.602 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Estate of Sandra Cole to Christopher Johannes, 4.598 acres, $0.

Jerry Pinkerton to Triple D and B LLC, 1.0 acres, $10,000.