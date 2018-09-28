Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Karl Burnside, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak to Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan, three lots, $50,000.
Deann Bopp, Joel Bopp to Erik Chapin, Jennifer Chapin, one lot, $249,000.
Debra White, Judd White to Windy View Farm Ltd., two lots, $62,000.
Amy Mote, Shad Mote to Tyler Griffith, a part lot, $91,500.
Stonebridge Meadows LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $58,400.
Jeanetta Combs Revocable Living Trust, Nathaniel Funderburg, successor trustee to Jeffrey Combs, two part lots, $0.
Agracel Inc., Tenoh LLC to 1261 Brunkner Drive, one lot, $0.
Harbor West Land Company to S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC, three lots, $134,700.
David Ritter, Marsha Ritter to Johnathan Wolf, Suzanne Wolf, one lot, $214,000.
Troy Land Holdings LLC to Kettering Medical Center, three lots, $0.
Outrigger Group Ltd. to Kettering Medical Center, four part lots, two lots, $0.
Strein to BC and Sons Enterprises, seven lots, $748,400.
Halifax Land Company to Kevin Maus, Kylie Maus, one lot, $89,900.
Charles Couch, Janice Couch to Christopher King, Tina King, one lot, one part lot, $225,000.
Harbor West Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., four lots, $179,600.
Kyleen Greene, Thomas Greene to Lydia Matthews, Kimberly Oda, one lot, $155,000.
Chet Meyer, Stephanie Meyer to Joseph Jackson, Nikole Jackson, one lot, $195,000.
Sullenberger Rentals to WRCL LLC, five part lots, $110,000.
Harbor West Land Company to Up North Construction Ltd., four lots, $179,600.
Harbor West Land Company to Scott Investments of Troy, three lots, $134,700.
Harbor West Land Company to Scott Investments of Troy, three lots, $44,900.
NVR Inc. to Jennifer Kalmar, Joseph Kalmar, one lot, $360,300.
Richard Tibbitts to Kimberly Tibbitts, a part lot, $0.
Estate of Gary Blundell to Britney Blundell, one lot, $0.
Samuel O’Neal Construction LLC to Jay Evans Jr., Susan Evans, one lot, $234,000.
PIQUA
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Brian Lucas, Codi Lucas to U.S. Bank N.A., one lot, $44,000.
Harold Little, Sharon Little to Harold Little, Sharon Little, one lot, $0.
Douglas Lillicrap, Jacqueline Lillicrap to Red Door Investment Properties, two part lots, $52,000.
Lonnie Pleasant to Jack Pleasant, two lots, $14,000.
David Davis, Joy Davis to Joyce Clement, one lot, $97,000.
Joseph Johnson, Kayla Johnson, Kayla Kellar to Donn Dobson, two part lots, $62,900.
Ira Richmond, Sharon Richmond to Cindy Gannon, Paul Gannon, one lot, $163,000.
Julie Keener, Rick Keener to Jennifer Deaton, Kevin Deaton, two lots, $0.
Craycon Homes Inc. to Helen Lyman, Larry Lyman, a part lot, $1,000.
David Frey to Jacob Butler, one lot, $110,000.
Bonnie Shroyer, David Shroyer to Jacque Spitler, a part lot, $40,000.
Christopher Bobb, Jill Bobb, Jill Wise to Abigail Wise, Jordan Wise, two lots, $108,000.
TIPP CITY
Heather Lamm, Kurt Lamm to Bonny Dehus, one lot, $139,900.
HUBER HEIGHTS
NVR Inc. to Kristi Kaeff, Thomas Kaeff, two lots, $308,800.
NVR Inc. to Jason Versteeg, two lots, $254,400.
NVR Inc. to Benjamin Herrera, Claudia Juarez, two lots, $199,100.
James Rowe II to Ashley Boksuntiea, Joshua Boksuntiea, two lots, $260,000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Rachel Perretta, two lots, $250,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,700.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $35,500.
Admir Makas to Christi Makas, two lots, $0.
NVR Inc. to Dawn Knox, Carolyn Weis, two lots, $243,000.
NVR Inc. to Jackie Praete, Joseph Praete, two lots, $195,900.
BRADFORD
Connie Miller, Mark Miller to Amanda Miller, Daniel Miller, one lot, $154,500.
Diann Bricker, Casey Spurgeon, Danielle Spurgeon to Dallas Weldy, Martha Weldy, one lot, $34,200.
FLETCHER
Sandra Duke, Sandy Duke to Jeffery Bair, a part lot, $40,000.
PLEASANT HILL
Kenya Hunt to Anthony Hunt, one lot, $0.
WEST MILTON
Richard Locke to Amber Locke, Jason Locke, one lot, one part lot, $0.
BETHEL TWP.
Joan Campbell to Ladonna Mangan, Neil Mangan, $280,000.
Brittany Merrill, Kerry Weller to Rachel Hicks, Stephen Hicks, one lot, $82,000.
Ernestine Bush to Alan Ronnebaum, one lot, $169,900.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Jefferson Schafner, Rachel Schafner to Jefferson Schaffner, co-trustee, Rachel Schaffner, co-trustee, Schaffner Family Trust, 7.6148 acres, $0.
MONROE TWP.
NVR Inc. to Achilles Lakes, one lot, $275,400.
Gary Boggs, Patricia Boggs to Heather Lamm, Kurt Lamm, one lot, $220,500.
Brenda Gebhart, Timothy Gebhart to Brenda Gebhart, Timothy Gebhart, one lot, $0.
Peggy Berning, Thomas Berning to Jeriah Hill, one lot, $149,000.
Patricia Lynch, James Slocum to Up North Construction Ltd., 3.796 acres, $110,000.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Betty Cole, Willard Cole to Katharine Marker, Gregory McFadden, 3.45 acres, $165,000.
NEWTON TWP.
Kellie Courtney, Mark Courtney to Johnnie Harrison, Sandra Harrison, 3.515 acres, $218,5000.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Scott Bubeck to Connie Miller, Mark Miller, 4.849 acres, $270,000.
Cheryl Creager, Keith Creager, Anita Dunn, Robin Dunn to Patricia Bradley, Scott Bradley, one lot, $93,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Lerner Sampson & Rothfuss, attorney in fact to Patricia Smith, Ronnie Smith, 0.602 acres, $0.
UNION TWP.
Estate of Sandra Cole to Christopher Johannes, 4.598 acres, $0.
Jerry Pinkerton to Triple D and B LLC, 1.0 acres, $10,000.