Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department:

Sept. 14

Cajun Specialties No. 1, Piqua Bike Fest — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

Bohndox Concesssion No. 2, Piqua Bike Fest — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

Rismiller Concessions LLC No. 4, Piqua Bike Fest — Batter on counter at room temperature. No time marking. If using time as public health control, must mark time item removed from refrigeratior.

Bohndox Concesssion No. 2, Piqua Bike Fest — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

Ullery’s Homemade Ice Cream, Piqua Bike Fest — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

1 More, 348 Wood St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection. License issued.

Mulligan’s Pub, Piqua Bike Fest — Satisfactory at the time of inspection. License issued.

Inspections provided by the Miami County Public Health:

Sept. 7

Wendy’s, 825 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: At the time of inspection, observed drain and house flies throughout the kitchen. Repeat: The front counter hand sink towel dispenser was observed in disrepair, not working. Reach-in coolers and freezers door gaskets throughout the kitchen were observed in disrepair. Replace door gaskets. The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food or dirt/dust debris build-up and need to be frequently cleaned: the dry stock shelving units, the stainless steel surfaces above the front counter hand sink, the internal surfaces of the dinning room reach-in cooler, the surfaces of the hoods, the shelving units outside the cooking area (near the front door to the kitchen). Repeat: Inadequate amounts of grout between the floor tiles were observed throughout the kitchen. Observed water leaking from the back HVAC vent above the ice machine.

Sept. 10

Troy BK Rootbeer, 2780 Stonecircle Drive, Troy — Front cold holding two door unit has a thermometer that was not working. Replace properly. Cook line upright freezer door handle is broken. Fix properly. Observed vent hood with oil and dust build-up.

Duke Park Concession Stand, 1670 Troy Sidney Road, Troy — Repeat: Observed equipment (residential freezer, microwave, refrigerator) not approved by a recognized testing agency.

Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Sept. 11

Hook Elementary School, 729 W. Trade Square, Troy — Repeat: Adjacent to the two compartment sink a noncommercial chest freezer was observed.

Van Cleve Elementary School, 617 E. Main St., Troy — Critical, repeat: At the time of inspection, the chemical sanitizing ware washing machine was observed with a chlorine concentration of 0.0 ppm. Upon observing this, the person in charge switched the lines resulting in a higher chlorine sanitizing solution concentration (100 ppm). Repeat: In the kitchen next to the hand sink, a noncommercial reach-in chest freezer was observed.

Fraternal Order of Eagles 3998, 715 E. Broadway, Covington — Critical: Bar ware washing machine was not reaching proper sanitizing temperature. Manager stated that the food service would use the large kitchen dish machine until it was fixed. Manager is going to send by email the work order showing it was fixed. Observed light cover in walk-in beer cooler with water accumulation in the bottom of the glass cover.

Milton Union Recreation Association, 7640 Milton Potsdam Road, West Milton — Facility does not have a person with level two certification in food protection. Critical: No sanitizer was present at beginning of inspection. Person-in-charge (PIC) brought sanitizer to concession before inspection was finished. Observed hole in brick wall near back wall corner in concession.

St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., Troy — Critical: The salad buffet food items were observed being maintained between 44 F and 50 F; corrected during inspection. Critical: In the storage closet, containers of chemicals were observed being stored adjacent to food contact surfaces. During the inspection, the person in charge began the process of removing. Cooking and serving utensils in the storage closet were observed with the food contact surfaces facing up. Cover or invert. The cutting knives in the storage closet were observed being stored in a container with food debris build-up.