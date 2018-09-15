Miami County Marriages

Sabrina Alexandra Starnes, 29, of 400 N. Owens Drive Apt. A, Covington to Charles Edward Stewart, 57, of same address.

Laci Jean Crum, 23, of 437 Lyle Drive, West Milton to Corey Allen Young, 25, of same address.

Tracy Gay Brumbaugh, 50, of 465 Wood Street, Piqua to Winston Lalen Scott, 34, of same address.

David Thomas Bush, 30, of 209 N. Hyatt Street, Tipp City to Julianne Carrol Mohr, 24, of same address.

Amanda Nicole Volling, 32, of 312 W. Plum Street, Tipp City to Brent Lawrence Vance, 46, of same address.

Claryssa Caryn Jacques, 25, of 1385 Trade Square W Apt. 6, Troy to Austin Cree Daniels, 28, of same address.

Cody Douglas Cummings, 25, of 4133 Gage Way, Tipp City to Evelyn Claire Ritzi, 24, of same address.

Dillon Tobias Risner, 21, of 116 1/2 N. Main Street, Casstown to Sabrina Ann Messaros, 21, of 118 N. Main Street, Casstown.

Laura Lea Rioux, 50, of 850 Shaftsbury Road, Troy to Rachael Barley, 44, of same address.

Richard Peter Corpac, 48 of 620 Linwood Drive, Troy to Melinda Sue Murphy, 44, of same address.

Victoria Josephine Ellis, 24, of 1141 Van Way, Piqua to Brandon Elliott Bunting, 28, of 59 Woods Drive Apt. 2, West Milton.

Amber Nicole Haynes, 26, of 507 Harney Street, Piqua to Bradley Scott Jess, 26, of same address.

Julie Christine Gammell, 51, of 4980 State Route 201, Tipp City to Mark Eugene Shatto, 48, of same address.

Erin Alysse Kaveloski, 20, of 126 S. Walnut Street, Troy to Karl Marshall Carter, 20, of same address.

Andrew Michael Williams, 25, of 326 S. Plum Street, Troy to Marie Danielle Rank, 24, of same address.

Meaghan Michelle Baker, 24, of 216 Hamilton Street, West Milton to Trey Thompson Overla, 24, of same address.

Nicholas Donald Usserman, 25, of 3285 Peebles Road, Troy to Katie Marie Leeper, 24, of 213 Ross Street, Rossburg.

Steven Lee Suerdick Jr., 44, of 136 W. Franklin Street, Tipp City to Leslie Pierson Bowman, 35, of 6660 Brandtford Road, Dayton.