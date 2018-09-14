Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Aubrey Kemmer, Mary Kemmer to Beth Williamson, one lot, $410,000.

NVR Inc. to Carla Ramirez, Marvin Ramirez, one lot, $396,900.

WRCL LLC to Tradan Properties, one lot, $20,000.

Steven Eakins, Vickie Eakins to Eakins Family Living Trust, one lot, $0.

Jon Gebbie to Alexander Hunsucker, one lot, $119,000.

Ceclia Green to DMP Investment Properties, a part lot, $52,900.

Amber Kiser to Timothy Denning, one lot, $135,000.

Rochelle Sears, Rochelle Vaughn to Denzell Boham, one lot, $127,000.

Tradewinds Development Group to RRM Holdings, a part lot, $15,500.

Kenneth Sandlin, Terra Sandlin to Michelle Weikert, one lot, $98,900.

Jennifer Kalmar, Joseph Kalmar to Brett Beaty, one lot, $92,000.

Estate of Fred Stivers to Jason Hadden, one lot, $0.

Delmer Burnett, Susan Burnett to Susan Burnett, one lot, $0.

Jessica Leroy, William Leroy to John Schweser, Elizabeth Schweser, $215,900.

John Shaffer, Pamela Shaffer to Gaganpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh, one lot, $79,000.

Keith Kirk, Marcia Kirk to Keith Kirk, Marcia Kirk, one lot, $0.

Amy Ostendorf, Darren Ostendorf to Tiffany Hellwarth, one lot, $125,000.

Bethany Curlis, Douglas Huelsman, Bethany Huelsman to Amy Ostendorf, Darren Ostendorf, one lot, one part lot, $125,000.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $58,400.

Joseph Woody, Kimberly Woody to Crag Investments, one lot, $145,000.

Scott Investments of Troy to Nancy Hatcher, Timothy Hatcher, one lot, $58,900.

Joseph Plantz, Kim Plantz to Barbara Miller, one lot, $99,900.

PIQUA

Gale Bowman, co-executor, Estate of Rita Palsgrove, Michael Palsgrove, co-executor to Angela Wooten, one lot, $96,500.

Estate of Timothy Houshel, Nathaniel Funderburg, administrator to Frederick Hall, one lot, $28,000.

J.D. Sullenberger to Gail Von Aschen, Gerald Von Aschen, one lot, $78,500.

Scarbrough Family Limited Partnership to First Street Commercial Properties, one lot, $0.

Betty Lou Barhorst, Frank Barhorst to Barhorst Family Irrevocable Living Trust, Cynthia Moeller, trustee, one lot, one part lot, $0.

Gary Barhorst, attorney in fact, Joyce Barhorst to David Frey, Stephanie Streib, one lot, $152,000.

Maria Shamblin to All Ohio Home Buying LLC, two lots, $25,000.

Gwendolyn Fowler, attorney in fact, Wayne Fowler to Luke Boerger Revocable Trust, $153,500.

Sandel Development Inc. to Luke Boerger Revocable Trust, $22,000.

Estate of Virginia Foster, Harold Foster, executor, Glenna Sharp, James Sharp, Sandra Sharp to John Edminson, Sandra Edminson, one lot, $88,000.

Estate of Robert Flory to Joseph Hahn, Lelia Hahn, a part lot, $0.

David Asher to David Asher, Deeanna Schumacher, one lot, one part lot, $0.

BRADFORD

Sally Wood to Desmond Layman, a part lot, $25,000.

TIPP CITY

Jeremy Tomb, Sabra Tomb to Meda Bower, Jessica Soelter, one lot, $215,000.

Barbara Mayer, Stephen Mayer II to Ashley Herrington, Stephen Herrington, $182,000.

Kathryn Gilmore, Russell Gilmore to Kathryn Gilmore, one lot, $0.

Adam Bell, Sarah Bell to David Mertz, Donna Mertz, one lot, $200,000.

WEST MILTON

Sunshine Valley Investments to Creech Milton, a part lot, $87,000.

Dan Mote to Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, one lot, $0.

Myrna Yoder to Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, one lot, $0.

Kathy Reidy to Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, one lot, $0.

Estate of Kathryn Mote, Ned Mote, executor to Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, one lot, $114,500.

Ned Mote, Rita Mote to Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, one lot, $0.

Nancy Frydryk to Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, one lot, $0.

Craig Pohl, Michelle Pohl to Gregory Kennedy, Sandra Kennedy, one lot, $89,800.

Henry Wagner, Janet Wagner to Grady Robinson, Luann Robinson, one lot, $102,000.

Brian Coffman, Greg Rogers to Ross Loudermilk, one lot, $145,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Anthony Berardi, Pamela Beradrdi to Jennifer Sweeney, Robert Sweeney, $269,000.

Andrew Youngberg, Jacquelyn Youngberg to Jeremy Pequignot, Julie Pequignot, two lots, $270,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Ramziya Murataz, Malik Tashtanov, two lots, $338,200.

Inverness Group Inc. to Matthew Keith, Tonya Keith, two lots, $233,800.

Dennis Snider, Sandra Snider to Amanda Snider, Dennis Snider, Sandra Snider, $0.

COVINGTON

Jeremy Faught, Jessica Faught to Erica Lynn, two part lots, $80,000.

BETHEL TWP.

MSMJ Ltd. to Holden Homes, one lot, $235,000.

Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter to Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter, $0.

Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter to Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter, 75.346 acres, $0.

Rhonda Hyden, attorney in fact, Arnold Jessee Jr., Hazel Jessee to Arnold Jessee Jr. and Hazel Jessee Joint Trust, $0.

BROWN TWP.

Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter to Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter, 163.33 acres $0.

Brian Francis, Nikki Francis to Jill Balser, Jody Balser, 12.876 acres, $110,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Patricia Grove to Benjamin Drake, Lisa Drake, one lot, $158,000.

Matthew Ferguson to Malia Ferguson, 0.367 acre, $0.

Harlow Builders Inc. to David Summers, Kathleen Summers, one lot, $425,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Diana Cahill, Eric Cahill to Meagan Caudill, Steven Caudill, Patricia Thomas, 1.124 acres, $212,500.

Elizabeth Shaneyfelt, Howard Shaneyfelt to Cindy Jo Merritt, Max Merritt, 1.306 acres, $0.

Elizabeth Shaneyfelt, Howard Shaneyfelt to Cindy Jo Merritt, Max Merritt, $0.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter to Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter, 5.001 acres, $0.

Misty Gross, Shaun Gross to Misty Gross, Shaun Gross, one lot, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Carolyn Dorsey, William Dorsey to Aaron Simmons, Nicole Simmons, 10.73 acres, $370,000.

Strein LLC to Michelle Ezerski, Thomas Ezerski, one lot, $173,000.

Virginia Teague to John Messinger, Yvetta Messinger, $173,500.

James Back, Vicki Back to Chad Mannix, 1.0 acre, $162,500.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Marsha Heath Mattice to Brent Schulze, Elizabeth Schulze, 77.8153 acres, $875,000.

Desi Layman Signature Homes to Ronald McFarland, 1.881 acres, $10,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Rachel Minnich Trust, James Sarver, successor trustee to Debra Blackburn, Robert Blackburn, 149.399 acres, $1,470,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

David Jacquemin, Pamela Jacquemin to Mitchell Hill, 1.699 acres, $150,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Frederick Harper, Tiffany Harper to Mya Manns, Richard Manns, 10.0 acres, $323,500.

UNION TWP.

Carol Simcox to Brittanie Morgan, Bryan Morgan, 1.0 acre, $134,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Nancy Callison to Christine Bolton, Jeffrey Bolton, one lot, $142,000.

Jack Pleasant, Sarah Pleasant to Bo Signman, one lot, $25,000.