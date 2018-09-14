Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Aubrey Kemmer, Mary Kemmer to Beth Williamson, one lot, $410,000.
NVR Inc. to Carla Ramirez, Marvin Ramirez, one lot, $396,900.
WRCL LLC to Tradan Properties, one lot, $20,000.
Steven Eakins, Vickie Eakins to Eakins Family Living Trust, one lot, $0.
Jon Gebbie to Alexander Hunsucker, one lot, $119,000.
Ceclia Green to DMP Investment Properties, a part lot, $52,900.
Amber Kiser to Timothy Denning, one lot, $135,000.
Rochelle Sears, Rochelle Vaughn to Denzell Boham, one lot, $127,000.
Tradewinds Development Group to RRM Holdings, a part lot, $15,500.
Kenneth Sandlin, Terra Sandlin to Michelle Weikert, one lot, $98,900.
Jennifer Kalmar, Joseph Kalmar to Brett Beaty, one lot, $92,000.
Estate of Fred Stivers to Jason Hadden, one lot, $0.
Delmer Burnett, Susan Burnett to Susan Burnett, one lot, $0.
Jessica Leroy, William Leroy to John Schweser, Elizabeth Schweser, $215,900.
John Shaffer, Pamela Shaffer to Gaganpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh, one lot, $79,000.
Keith Kirk, Marcia Kirk to Keith Kirk, Marcia Kirk, one lot, $0.
Amy Ostendorf, Darren Ostendorf to Tiffany Hellwarth, one lot, $125,000.
Bethany Curlis, Douglas Huelsman, Bethany Huelsman to Amy Ostendorf, Darren Ostendorf, one lot, one part lot, $125,000.
Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $58,400.
Joseph Woody, Kimberly Woody to Crag Investments, one lot, $145,000.
Scott Investments of Troy to Nancy Hatcher, Timothy Hatcher, one lot, $58,900.
Joseph Plantz, Kim Plantz to Barbara Miller, one lot, $99,900.
PIQUA
Gale Bowman, co-executor, Estate of Rita Palsgrove, Michael Palsgrove, co-executor to Angela Wooten, one lot, $96,500.
Estate of Timothy Houshel, Nathaniel Funderburg, administrator to Frederick Hall, one lot, $28,000.
J.D. Sullenberger to Gail Von Aschen, Gerald Von Aschen, one lot, $78,500.
Scarbrough Family Limited Partnership to First Street Commercial Properties, one lot, $0.
Betty Lou Barhorst, Frank Barhorst to Barhorst Family Irrevocable Living Trust, Cynthia Moeller, trustee, one lot, one part lot, $0.
Gary Barhorst, attorney in fact, Joyce Barhorst to David Frey, Stephanie Streib, one lot, $152,000.
Maria Shamblin to All Ohio Home Buying LLC, two lots, $25,000.
Gwendolyn Fowler, attorney in fact, Wayne Fowler to Luke Boerger Revocable Trust, $153,500.
Sandel Development Inc. to Luke Boerger Revocable Trust, $22,000.
Estate of Virginia Foster, Harold Foster, executor, Glenna Sharp, James Sharp, Sandra Sharp to John Edminson, Sandra Edminson, one lot, $88,000.
Estate of Robert Flory to Joseph Hahn, Lelia Hahn, a part lot, $0.
David Asher to David Asher, Deeanna Schumacher, one lot, one part lot, $0.
BRADFORD
Sally Wood to Desmond Layman, a part lot, $25,000.
TIPP CITY
Jeremy Tomb, Sabra Tomb to Meda Bower, Jessica Soelter, one lot, $215,000.
Barbara Mayer, Stephen Mayer II to Ashley Herrington, Stephen Herrington, $182,000.
Kathryn Gilmore, Russell Gilmore to Kathryn Gilmore, one lot, $0.
Adam Bell, Sarah Bell to David Mertz, Donna Mertz, one lot, $200,000.
WEST MILTON
Sunshine Valley Investments to Creech Milton, a part lot, $87,000.
Dan Mote to Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, one lot, $0.
Myrna Yoder to Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, one lot, $0.
Kathy Reidy to Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, one lot, $0.
Estate of Kathryn Mote, Ned Mote, executor to Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, one lot, $114,500.
Ned Mote, Rita Mote to Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, one lot, $0.
Nancy Frydryk to Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, one lot, $0.
Craig Pohl, Michelle Pohl to Gregory Kennedy, Sandra Kennedy, one lot, $89,800.
Henry Wagner, Janet Wagner to Grady Robinson, Luann Robinson, one lot, $102,000.
Brian Coffman, Greg Rogers to Ross Loudermilk, one lot, $145,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Anthony Berardi, Pamela Beradrdi to Jennifer Sweeney, Robert Sweeney, $269,000.
Andrew Youngberg, Jacquelyn Youngberg to Jeremy Pequignot, Julie Pequignot, two lots, $270,000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Ramziya Murataz, Malik Tashtanov, two lots, $338,200.
Inverness Group Inc. to Matthew Keith, Tonya Keith, two lots, $233,800.
Dennis Snider, Sandra Snider to Amanda Snider, Dennis Snider, Sandra Snider, $0.
COVINGTON
Jeremy Faught, Jessica Faught to Erica Lynn, two part lots, $80,000.
BETHEL TWP.
MSMJ Ltd. to Holden Homes, one lot, $235,000.
Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter to Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter, $0.
Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter to Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter, 75.346 acres, $0.
Rhonda Hyden, attorney in fact, Arnold Jessee Jr., Hazel Jessee to Arnold Jessee Jr. and Hazel Jessee Joint Trust, $0.
BROWN TWP.
Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter to Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter, 163.33 acres $0.
Brian Francis, Nikki Francis to Jill Balser, Jody Balser, 12.876 acres, $110,000.
CONCORD TWP.
Patricia Grove to Benjamin Drake, Lisa Drake, one lot, $158,000.
Matthew Ferguson to Malia Ferguson, 0.367 acre, $0.
Harlow Builders Inc. to David Summers, Kathleen Summers, one lot, $425,000.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Diana Cahill, Eric Cahill to Meagan Caudill, Steven Caudill, Patricia Thomas, 1.124 acres, $212,500.
Elizabeth Shaneyfelt, Howard Shaneyfelt to Cindy Jo Merritt, Max Merritt, 1.306 acres, $0.
Elizabeth Shaneyfelt, Howard Shaneyfelt to Cindy Jo Merritt, Max Merritt, $0.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter to Dale Staudter, Mary Ann Staudter, 5.001 acres, $0.
Misty Gross, Shaun Gross to Misty Gross, Shaun Gross, one lot, $0.
MONROE TWP.
Carolyn Dorsey, William Dorsey to Aaron Simmons, Nicole Simmons, 10.73 acres, $370,000.
Strein LLC to Michelle Ezerski, Thomas Ezerski, one lot, $173,000.
Virginia Teague to John Messinger, Yvetta Messinger, $173,500.
James Back, Vicki Back to Chad Mannix, 1.0 acre, $162,500.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Marsha Heath Mattice to Brent Schulze, Elizabeth Schulze, 77.8153 acres, $875,000.
Desi Layman Signature Homes to Ronald McFarland, 1.881 acres, $10,000.
NEWTON TWP.
Rachel Minnich Trust, James Sarver, successor trustee to Debra Blackburn, Robert Blackburn, 149.399 acres, $1,470,000.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
David Jacquemin, Pamela Jacquemin to Mitchell Hill, 1.699 acres, $150,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
Frederick Harper, Tiffany Harper to Mya Manns, Richard Manns, 10.0 acres, $323,500.
UNION TWP.
Carol Simcox to Brittanie Morgan, Bryan Morgan, 1.0 acre, $134,000.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Nancy Callison to Christine Bolton, Jeffrey Bolton, one lot, $142,000.
Jack Pleasant, Sarah Pleasant to Bo Signman, one lot, $25,000.