Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

• Covington Cheese Co., Piqua Community Farmers Market, Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection. License issued.

• Piqua Youth Soccer Association, Pitsenbarger Park, Piqua — Provide metal steam thermometer so food temperature can be monitored. Provide test strips so proper amount of chlorine is used when sanitizing dishes. Use 50 ppm. Observed signs of mice. Sanitize cabinets and ensure building is sound. Pest control operator has been contacted. Keep food in containers. The cabinets are damaged and need repaired. Be sure to wash hands and monitor food temps.

Provided by Miami County Public Health:

Aug. 25

Mo’s Barbecue, 1861 Hunters Ridge, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Cajun Specialties mobile, 116 W. Main St., Troy — No floor observed in tent mobile unit. Floor must be present to prevent contamination of food and utensils.

Aug. 27

Covington New PK-8 School, 807 Chestnut St., Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

VFW Pleasant Hill, 7578 Fenner Road, Pleasant Hill — Critical, repeat: Observed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. The food service did not have a person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course. Repeat: Observed residential microwave. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Repeat: Observed oil residual in fryer and grill area. Observed water standing on walk-in cooler floor near and along the door of the walk-in freezer door. Also ice is building up in walk-in freezer.

Amvets 66, 10010 W. State Route 185, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Aug. 28

JJ’s Lunchbox Troy, 810 S. Market St., Troy — Critical: On the prep line, food items in the bottom section of the prep cooler and then in the reach-in freezer were observed uncovered. Critical: Food items in the display case and in the reach-in cooler below the display case were observed not date marked. The individually packaged consumer self-service desserts at the counter were observed without labels. The front kitchen hand washing sink was installed without obtaining a permit or getting plumbing approval. A black and white mold-like substance was observed on the ceiling and back walls of the walk-in beer cooler. In the beer walk-in cooler, the ceiling was observed in disrepair.

Opportunity School, 1100 Wayne Suite 1400 St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Cookson Elementary School, 921 Mystic Lane, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

VFW Post No. 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington — Ice scoop was sitting in ice with handle touching ice. In-use utensil was improperly stored. Critical: Observed baked beans and cheese not properly date labeled. Food service did not have person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course. Observed residential crock pot in kitchen. This piece of equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Critical: Observed the bar pop gun, prep sink, and potato slicer unclean. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Critical: Observed inside of ice machine with dark residual spots.

Troy Junior High School, 556 N. Adams St., Troy — Observed ice build-up in walk-in freezer.

Indians Pizza, 212 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill — Repeat: Observed dark residual build-up inside ice machine. Repeat: Observed a vent hood with oil and dust build-up.

Aug. 29

Skippers Tavern, 101 N. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: Observed improper storage of food items in walk-in freezer. Observed food boxes on floor. Observed a build-up on kitchen floor in hard to reach areas. Also surfaces near vent hood had residual build-up. Observed back storage area unorganized with unused or unnecessary or nonfunctional items.

Aug. 31

Lunch @ 4 W. Main, 4 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: At the time of inspection, two containers of coleslaw (rail cooler and stand-up reach-in cooler) were observed being maintained 44-48 F; corrected during inspections.

2 Lunas, 12 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — Critical, repeat: At the time inspection, the dry, uncooked rice was observed uncovered; corrected during inspection. On the line, observed warm tortillas being stored in grocery bags; corrected during inspection.

Subway, 15 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Repeat: At the time of inspection, a glue fly strip was observed above the prep sink. Repeat: In the back kitchen area, the lid storage bins were observed with food debris build-up. Critical, repeat: At the time of inspection, a vacuumed sealed package of chicken was observed being stored in the back kitchen hand washing sink. Repeat: In the walk-in cooler and then in the back kitchen area, the floors under equipment and shelving units were observed with food debris build-up.

Kyle Elementary School, 519 S. Plum St., Troy — Observed upright cooler with condensation leak and also dust accumulation around top compressor section.

Concord Elementary School, 3145 State Route 718, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery, 12 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Weldys Dairy Bar, 218 S. Miami Ave., Bradford — A thermometer capable of accurately measuring the temperature of thin foods was not available or working. Observed gasket on door of upright cooler damaged. Observed section of ice machine unclean. Observed back storage room floor that was not finished on the all sides or fastened down.