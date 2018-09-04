Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

James Johnson, Jane Johnson to Jeremy Phipps, Karen Phipps, three part lots, $325,000.

Frank Harlow Jr., Holly Harlow to Gretchen Davis, Mark Davis, one lot, $325,000.

Kyle Bigelow, Lisa Bigelow to Kevin Brodman, one lot, $250,000.

Margaret Green to Jeremy Stone, one lot, $50,600.

Lapaula Fyffe, Lapaula Grise to Jerry Grise, one lot, $122,900.

Estate of Sara Byrket to Robert Gumbert, one lot, $0.

Jason Stamy, Kendra Stamy to Brandon Brown, one lot, $105,000.

Richard Mangen to Jeanette Herzog, Robert Kinney, one lot, $92,000.

Anthony Stoner to Melanie Harris, Douglas Rich, one lot, $171,000.

Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $99,900.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Mary Slack, Sean Slack, one lot, $573,200.

Mary Bader to Carl Skinner, one lot, $57,000.

Estate of Juanita Nerio to Rueben Gonzales, Steven Gonzales, one lot, $0.

Stonebridge Meadows to NRV Inc., one lot, $58,400.

Joseph Gulker, Teresa Gulker to Erikka Perkins, Kenneth Perkins, one lot, $225,000.

Bette Lou Madewell, James Madewell to Kristen Weaver, Lance Weaver, 5.016 acres, $59,500.

Brock Heath, Leyla Heath to CLarisaPaura, Brock Heath, Leyla Heath, one lot, $0.

Catheryn Williams, Jeffery Williams II to Catheryn Williams, Jeffery Williams II, one lot, $0.

PIQUA

Oney Nickels to Bridgett Tillman, Jason Tillman, one lot, $44,000.

Tracy Spurlock to Rachel Weaver, one lot, $47,500.

Joseph Worley, Theresa Worley to Alyssa Via, a part lot, one lot, $82,500.

Terry Stamper to Jordan Remmetter, one lot, $110,300.

Robert Bowman, Sheila Bowman to Anthony Wead, one lot, $76,000.

Earl Sever III, trustee, Sever Family Trust 2016, Nancy Sever, trustee to James Detrick, Shirley Detrick, one lot, $140,000.

TIPP CITY

Jane Moore Imler, Robert Imler to Linda Lawson, Timothy Lawson, one lot, $90,000.

Olivia Hoecker to Nicole Carpenter, Ryan Carpenter, one lot, $55,000.

Heidi Reynolds, Matthew Reynolds to Jeremiah Tucker-Skow, Kaley Tucker-Skow, one lot, $189,900.

Dale Mosier Equity Trust Company to Barri Adams, one lot, $45,000.

Margaret McKee Kenny to James Kenny , Margaret Kenny, one lot, $0.

Carl Wilhelm Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Carol Chin, trustee, to Haleigh Murphy, one lot, $147,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Susan Judd, Walter Judd to Alex Jensen, Jamie Jensen, two lots, $259,900.

NVR Inc. to Zhavat Kurbanov, Zamira Kurbanova, two lots, $247,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $35,500.

Deborah Reinhalter to Kevin Reinhalter, two lots, $0.

Inverness Group Inc. to Pashali Lyumanov, Zaynab Lyumanova, two lots< $335,800.

Inverness Group Inc. to Dennis Snider, Sandra Snider, two lots, $225,700.

COVINGTON

Carey Oakes Floyd, Robert Floyd, to Jeremy Faught, Jessica Faught, one lot, $159,000.

WEST MILTON

Chad Herald, Janet Herald to Phyllis Bohse, one lot, $182,900.

Linda Lawson, Timothy Lawson to Kirk Groff, Pamela Groff, one lot, $194,900.

Alicia Thompson, Clyde Thompson to Alicia Thompson, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Estate of Davin First to Anita First, one lot, $0.

Diane Gary to Jane Sessions, Kirk Sessions, one lot, $401,000.

BROWN TWP.

Patricia Everett Trust, Patricia Everett, trustee, 79.744 acres, $0.

Ronald Everett Trust, Patricia Everett, trustee, 79.744 acres, $0.

Frederick Lichtenberg Sr. to Cheryl Puthoff, James Puthoff, 5.001 acres, $90,000.

Linda Everett to Cheryl Puthoff, James Puthoff, 24.272 acres, $97,200.

CONCORD TWP.

Donald Robbins to Donald Robbins Revocable Living Trust, U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, 79,171 acres, $0.

Stony Brook Estates to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $59,900.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Philip Webb, Saundra Webb to J. Emily Weidner, Mark Weidner, 10.058 acres, $272,500.

MONROE TWP.

Olivia Hoecker to Lynnette Shirk, Michael Terrell, 10.002 acres, $450,000.

Gregory Stout, Katy Stout to Heidi Reynolds, Matthew Reynolds, one lot, $264,900.

Amanda Buschur, Christopher Buschur to Chrissy Muir, Devon Muir, 0.310 acres, 1.788 acres, $55.000.

Thomas Myers, Tomel Myers to Brittany Willis, John Willis, 3.003 acres, $440,000.

Danny Barnett, Karen Barnett to Joseph Diemunsch, 0.446 acres, 2.126 acres, $202,500.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Joyce Ann Williams to Harold Williams, Joyce Ann Williams, $0.

Bonita Rogers, Kenneth Rogers to JLR Farms LLC, $0.

Scott Dammeyer, Tammy Dammeyer to Dianna Johnson, one part lot, two lots, $102,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Heather Couch, Paul Couch to Andrew Wehner, $256,900.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Patricia Everett Trust, Patricia Everett, trustee, 53.900 acres, $0.

Jarrod Huelskamp, Jennifer Huelskamp to Jacqueline Grise, 1.255 acres, $100,000.

Douglas Lillicrap, Jacqueline Lillicrap to Steven Heitbrink, Wendy Heitbrink, $22,500.

STAUNTON TWP.

Jerry Miller, Linda Miller to Bow Co. LLC, 0.462 acres, $177,000..

Kristine Henning, successor trustee, Sharon Henning Trust to Kyle Bigelow, Lisa Bigelow, one lot, $260,000.

Kathleen Folck, trustee, Miller Family Irrevocable Gifting Trust to Larry Eichhorn, Rebecca Eichhorn, Russell Eichhorn, 28.178 acres, $253,700.

UNION TWP.

Carol Huffman, Michael Huffman to St. Michael Investments LLC, 0.949 acres, $92,000.

Juanita Bissett, Terry Bissett, attorney in fact, to Johnna Jones, Michael Jones, one lot, $148,900.

Sue Yates, Thomas Yates to James Locke, Pamela Locke, 3.334 acres, $169,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Kari Lalumiere, Jason Westfall to Jamie Woight, Jacoby Walton, 52.29 acres, $145,000.

James Detrick, Sherily Detrick to Christopher Bobb, Jill Bobb, 1.625 acres, $159,900.

Deborah Tatum, John Tatum to Gary Anderson, Shirley Anderson, 37.180 acres, $297,500.