Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Estate of Bobby Smith, Deanna Harvey, executor to Timothy O’Neal, Vicki O’Neal, one lot, $26,000.

Estate of Clara Adkins, Juanita Adkins to Bart Adkins, Kevin Adkins, Debi Enochs, Karen Price Swearingen, one lot, $0.

Cynthia Ryman, Gary Ryman to Shelie Gaerke Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $90,000.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., $58,400.

Joyce Wells to Jason Wells, one lot, $38,400.

Anna Newsad, Edward Newsad to Anna Newsad, Edward Newsad, $0.

Dottie Brown, Ted Brown to Kena Patel, Ramanbhai Patel, Ronak Patel, Sundarbahen Patel, one lot, $215,000.

Amber Buschur, Brian Buschur to Kelli Hamilton, Richard Hamilton, John Harshbarger, Terri Harshbarger, one lot, $250,000.

Larry Ouellette, Patricia Ouellette to Robert Yingst, one lot, $118,000.

Joseph Ferrier, Lois Ferrier to Hi-C Homes LLC, two part lots, $65,000.

R&D Rental Properties to David Atkins, Gayle Futrell, one lot, $115,000.

Carrlin Brinkman, Thomas Brinkman to Sharyl Onder, one lot, $0.

Sharyl Onder to Alex Madigan, one lot, $110,000.

Estate of James Calvert to Susan Arvin, trustee, one lot, $0.

NVR Inc to Steven Clarkson, one lot, $356,100.

Patricia Harman to Susan Brown, Timothy Brown, a part lot, $95,500.

Ariel Schmitt, Thaddaue Schmitt to Margrit Barry, Michael Barry, one lot, $238,900.

Halifax Land Company to Bret Ritter, Kimberly Ritter, one lot, $89,900.

Kathy Crawford to Hatler Bryant, one lot, $35,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Kelly Gunter to Northridge Group LLC, two lots, $224,500.

PIQUA

Patricia Jenkins to Daniel Hart II, Jason Hart, Joshua Hart, a part lot, $0.

Courtnie Decker, Robert Decker to Kyla Yohey, $130,000.

David Weaver, Tami Weaver to Timothy Cutcher, one lot, $77,200.

Diana Thompson to Julie Williams, Timothy Williams Jr., one lot, $103,000.

Estate of Jenny Stevens to Regnald Stevens, two part lots, $0.

City of Piqua to C A P Industries Inc., $0.

Patty Nishwitz Revocable Trust, Patty Nishwitz, trustee to Lisa Ashton, Mark Ashton, one lot, $210,000.

Lisa Ashton, Mark Ashton to Chad Brown, Kaitlin Brown, one lot, $209,800.

Daniel Henthorn, Margaret Henthorn to Daniel Henthorn, one lot, $0.

Juaneta Smith to Cathy Morton, two lots, $0.

R&J Piqua Properties to Cathy Morton, Joshua Morton, three lots, $0.

Estate of Georgia Pohlschneider to Nelson Watren, one lot, $16,000.

Robin Callicoat to Nicholas Knapke, Teresa Knapke, one lot, $116,000.

Amy Edger, Amy Miles, Shane Miles to Jennifer Mumaw, one lot, $79,900.

Barbara O’Leary Vavroch, John Vavroch to Tamantha Jamison, a part lot, $78,500.

Maria Anderko, Ronald Anderko to Annette Hans, Joe Hans, one lot, $229,000.

Chad Billheimer, Kaureen Billheimer to Robert Walker, a part lot, $59,900.

Kenneth Lockwood to Leann Angstead, Kenneth Lockwood, two part lots, $0.

Chad Brown, Kaitlin Brown to Toni Dershem, one lot, $88,000.

Eric Fries, Jill Fries to Brian Deal, Melissa Deal, one lot, $206,000.

Piqua Champion Foundry Inc. to Piqua Champion Holding Co., a part lot, $100,000.

Deborah Landes, Robert Landes to Estate of Thomas Hatcher, Timothy Hatcher, Terri Riffell, Danielle Starrett, executor, Tambra Young, a part lot, $0.

Clarence Branson, Margaret Branson to Brayden Shaw, one part lot, $48,700.

David Albano, James Albano, Robyn Albano, Suzanne Albano, Nathaniel Funderburg, attorney in fact, Gerriann Sito, Kenneth Sito, Ronald Wiford to Leanne Smith, a part lot, $80,000.

Tara Miller to Rosalie Mays, two part lots, $90,000.

FLETCHER

Heather Gilliland, Larry Gilliland to Connor Carey, one lot, $83,000.

TIPP CITY

Hasan Shakirjon, Kabira Shakirjon to Elvira Shakirjon, Kabria Shakirjon, Yasha Shakirjon, two lots, $0.

John Troller, Tamera Troller to Brittni Jones, John Jones, one lot, $237,000.

Daniel Buirley, Donald Oldham, Katherine Oldham to Peter Woodall, one lot, $118,000.

Anna Caton, Walter Caton to Anna Caton, Walter Caton, two part lots, $0.

NVR Inc. to David Dean, Kitty Dean, one lot, $299,100.

Fieldstone Partners to Dale Grimes Jr., Patricia Grimes, one lot, $70,000.

WEST MILTON

Kevin Johnson, Sheri Johnson to RJ Family Holdings, one lot, $0.

Realtask LLC to Andy Shaw, Megan Shaw, one lot, $112,000.

Cheryl Brown, trustee, Paul Stepp and Pamela Stepp Irrevocable Trust to Marie Jay, Thomas Pugh, a part lot, $197,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Kimberly Jo Rutledge to Natomia Crider, one lot, $73,500.

Diahann Blair, Jaydee Blair to Holly Powell, one lot, $8,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, John Ferguson to J.R. Warner Co. Ltd., two part lots, $90,200.

HUBER HEIGHTS

John Stengel, Linh Stengel to Lisa Lane, Travis Lane, two lots, $305,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Cynthia Thomson, John Thomson, two lots, $234,500.

Inverness Group Inc. to Daniel Poe, Victoria Poe, two lots, $263,700.

NVR Inc. to Cale Green, Kristin Green, two lots, $183,900.

NVR Inc. to Dzhabbar Kurbanov, two lots, $266,200.

NVR Inc. to Sarah Webb, two lots, $267,900.

Dilbar Dusaliyeva, Mamed Ismailov, Sonya Shirinova to Dilaram Bekirova, Binali Kuychiyev, two ltos, $290,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Christopher Davis, Lindsey Ullmer, two lots, $209,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $35,500.

NVR Inc. to Khasan Safarov, Gulkhanum Safarvoa, two lots, $290,100.

NVR Inc. to Iskandar Khalilov, Gulshan Khamdiyeva, two lots, $326,200.

Jill Small, Justin Small to Carol Cornett, Dennis Cornett, two lots, $239,900.

Margaret Muhl to Kristy Lightner, Mark Lightner, one lot, $165,000.

NVR Inc. to Ismail Ismailov, two lots, $275,600.

NVR Inc. to Emmanuel Morales, Nira Rodriguez, two lots, $193,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Jeffrey Shutte, Katharine Tomkins Shutte to Eric Nafziger, one lot, $202,000.

Bret Dotson, Gina Dotson to Holly Williams, two lots, $108,800.

CONCORD TWP.

Brian Ingle, Jenny Ingle to Erique Diggs, Jennifer Diggs, one lot, $200,000.

Estate of Clyde Robbins to Donald Robbins, $0.

Wind View Farm Ltd. to Hannah Kirkpatrick, two part lots, $158,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Kevin Foley, Madison Foley, one lot, $424,600.

Brian Marker to Mac Properties 198 LLC, 0.448 acres, $0.

Brian Marker to Mac Properties 198 LLC, 0.328 acres, $0.

John McCarthy to Nevin Hansbarger, Susan Hansbarger, 10.001 acres, $412,500.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Chastity Bunch, Joshua Bunch to James Dellinger, one lot, $123,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Gretchen Heindenreich to Shawn Rademachir, 10.524 acres, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Aaron Simmons, Nicole Simmons to Mary Hughes, Ryan Hughes, 0.943 acres, $336,900.

NVR Inc. to Brandon Johnson, Lindsay Johnson, one lot, $267,600.

Kevin Johnson, Sheri Johnson to RJ Family Holdings, 0.623 acres, $0.

NVR Inc. to Joseph Seiber, Megan Seiber, one lot, $356,300.

Jennifer Smith, Stephen Smith to Duane Bachtold, Susan Bachtold, one lot, $209,900.

Tina Anderson, Rick Kigar, Private Selling Officer to THomas Spayde, one lot, $87,100.

Scott Myers to Courtney Guillozet, Jordan Guillozet, one lot, $132,700.

Steven Dungan, administrator, Estate of Betty Sue Villeponteaux to Hunter Turner, Shelby Turner, one lot, $170,000.

John Johnson, trustee, Rae Johnson Family Trust to Colista Rogers, Grant Rogers, $245,000.

Angela Platfoot, William Platfoot to Andrea Dexter, trustee, Platfoot Preservation Trust, 17.009 acres, $0.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Woodrow Saul Jr. to Tanglewood Acres, $270,000.

Janice Brown to Janice Brown Revocable Living Trust, 0.393 acres, $0.

Charles Bowman, Doris Bowman to Gerald Webster, Kristin Webster, $70,000.

Charlotte Herron to Christian Herron, Samuel Herron, 15.888 acres, $132,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Angela Jutte, Christopher Jutte to Samantha Johnson Jutte, Aaron Johnson, 0.874 acres, $100,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Constance Atkinson, George Atkinson to Constance Atkinson Trust, George Atkinson Trust, one lot, $0.

Dorla Curtis, Kevin Denning, Lori Denning to Dustin Keener, Tonia Keener, 8.581 acres, $62,000.

Andrew Lemmon, Laura Lemmon to Alan Billheimer, Debra Billheimer, one lot, $255,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Douglas Ray, Linda Ray to Justin Hershberger, one lot, $174,900.

Brittany Willis, John Willis to Gerald Willis, Helen Willis, 1.793 acres, $270,000.

Kathleen Folck, trustee, Miller Family Irrevocable Gift Trust to Alexandre Bravo Declaration of Trust, 19.535 acres, $175,900.

Kathleen Folck, trustee, Miller Family Irrevocable Gifting Trust to Kathleen Folck, William Folck, 11.154 acres, $264,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

John Troller, Tamera Troller to Brittni Jones, John Jones, one lot, $237,000.

Shawn Stepp II to Maurice Ary, 0.69 acres, $165,000.

Deborah Owsiany, John Owsiany to Gary Robbins, 25.078 acres, 0.725 acres, $180,000.

UNION TWP.

Christopher King, Stephanie King to Brittany Washburn, Timothy Washburn II, 0.905 acres, $223,900.

Olean Sexton to Danny Sexton, Steve Sexton, two lots, $0.