Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department:

Aug. 2

Speedway, 900 Scott Drive, Piqua. The log on the F’Real machine that tracks the sanitation was not working. Repair. The following items need to be cleaned: food containers, cabinet under island dump sink and walk-in interior.

Covington Cheese Co. LLC, Farmers’ Market, Temporary. Satisfactory at time of inspection. License issued.

Aug. 3

Tecumseh Woods, 1102 Lenox Drive, Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Aug. 4

Mulligan’s Pub, Lock 9 Park, Temporary. Satisfactory at time of inspection. License issued.

Dobo’s Delights, Lock 9 Park, Temporary. Satisfactory at time of inspection. License issued.

TK’s BBQ-N-Fixins Inc., Lock 9, Mobile. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Provided by Miami County Public Health:

July 30

Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery, 12 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Critical: At the time of inspection, employees were observed not washing hands between the changing of gloves after working with raw chicken. Critical: In the kitchen and then in the hold holding unit, one whisk and one food scoop were observed without end caps. Critical: In the kitchen, plastic tables and a plastic cart were observed being used to store or hold food or as a table for the holding of equipment. Critical: The following food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: the interior and exterior of the hot storage unit, the interior and exterior of the low boy reach-in freezer, the racks located in the kitchen hot storage unit, to prevent contamination and harboring of pests, clean the above surfaces. The front door was observed with a gap between the door and the threshold. To prevent the harboring of pests, all exterior doors or windows shall be protected against the entry of pests. In the back storage area and then in the kitchen adjacent to the fryers, unnecessary pieces of equipment and items were observed. After final plan approval due to a renovation, plastic tables and a plastic cart were observed being used.

July 31

Tipp City Foodtown, 960 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: In the display cold holding bunker located in front of the deli case, the following food items were observed holding between 44 and 48 F: One .68 lbs container rotisserie chicken breast, two .94 lbs container cheese ravioli, two .78 lbs container beans and ham, one .47 lbs baked pork chop, two .76 lbs ham loaf, two .75 lbs beef enchiladas, two .78 lbs spaghetti, two .65 lbs green beans, three .65 lbs mixed vegetables. Critical: In the deli area, the hot holding unit was observed holding one pan of stuffed chicken at 126 F while another pan of mashed potatoes was observed holding at 130F; corrected during inspections. Repeat: In the bakery area, the individually packaged desserts were observed without icing and topping ingredients. Critical, repeat: The stainless steel pans in the meat cutting room were observed with pits, cracks, and bends. Repeat: The coffin reach-in display freezer was observed leaking water onto the floor below. In the back area, the meat walk-in cooler door gasket and walk-in freezer door were in disrepair. Critical, repeat: The following food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: In the bakery area, the bread slicer, the tenderizer in the meat cutting room, the dry ingredient surfaces in the deli area. The following nonfood contact surfaces were observed with dirt, dust or food debris build-up: the fan covers in the produce walk-in cooler, the shelving units in the bakery walk-in freezer, the shelving units in the deli area, the shelving unit located adjacent to the three compartment sink in the deli area. In the meat cutting room, the hand washing sink was observed without disposable hand towels. In the following areas, the floors were observed with dirt, dust and food debris build-up: In the produce display area beneath the pallets, in the storage area behind the produce walk-in cooler, in the walk-in freezer beneath the shelving units, in the back storage area beneath the shelving units. In the meat cutting room, floor-wall juncture tiles were observed missing beneath the cutting board where the ice machine was previously stored.

Micki’s Kitchen Concessions, 935 S. Hufford Road, Casstown — At the time of inspection, a noncommercial freezer along with noncommercial can opener were observed.

Aug. 1

Meijer, 1900 W. Main St., Troy — In the bakery area, consumer self-service donuts were not observed properly labeled. In the seafood and frozen food walk-in freezer, ice build-up was observed beneath the fan unit. In the produce prep, staging and storage coolers, the fan covers were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up. Also, in the produce prep cooler dust and dirt build-up was observed on the PVC secured on the wall. In the bakery area, clean trays were observed being stored in storage racks with food debris build-up. Also in the bakery area, the cooking and serving utensil drawer was observed with food debris build-up. The floors in the following areas were observed with food, dirt and dust debris build-up: In the front store area, beneath the drink station; in the deli area, the chicken walk-in cooler; in the deli area, the floor beneath the chicken fryers.

Needler’s Fresh Market, 982 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.