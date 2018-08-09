Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Nathaniel Shigley to Katharina Friedly, one lot, $95,000.
Charles Klein Jr., Mary Klein to Evelyn Carus, Joshua Miller, Larry Miller, a part lot, $130,000.
Jamie Burchfield, Jamie Kennedy to Leah Hamilton, one lot, $90,000.
Amy Decrerbo, Amy Stoltz to Amy Stolz, William Stoltz, one lot, $0.
Eric Myers, Jennifer Myers to Julie Sillman, one lot, $105,000.
Ruth Aldridge, Walter Aldridge to Thomas Aldridge, trustee, Walter and Ruth Aldridge Joint Irrevocable Trust, $0.
Deanna Brock, Kevin Brock to Miami County Home Builder’s Foundation, a part lot, $255,000.
Don Delcamp, Jane Delcamp to Michael Stueve, Sara Stueve, a part lot, $225,000.
Troy City Schools board of Education to City of Troy, one part lot, one lot, $0.
Leslie Calicoat, Timothy Calicoat Jr. to Nicole Patrizio, one lot, $138,500.
DBO Lymington to Frederick Meyers, one part lot, $135,000.
Adam Betts, Rebecca Betts to Angela Craft, two part lots, $117,000.
Paul Watkins, Sally Watkins to Tommy Sutton, Virginia Sutton, one lot, $175,000.
Nancy Bailey, Robert Hawkins, Karen Schoettinger, Mark Schoettinger to Harry Honeycutt, one lot, $93,800.
Eddy Hawkins, Rita Hawkins to Harry Honeycutt, one lot, $31,300.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Hines McMahon Enterprises, one lot, $0.
Pierce Business Properties LLC to Clayton Mikesell, Corine Mikesell, one lot, $111,100.
Devan Carlson, Scott Howard to Jessica Greene, Nathanael Greene, one lot, one part lot, $259,900.
National City Bank, PNC Bank N.A. to Daugherty Services LLC, one lot, $39,500.
Joseph Ording, Penelope Ording to JJ’s Lunchbox LLC, a part lot, $315,000.
Elloween Fisher, Jane Fisher, John Fisher, attorney in fact to Breanne Woody, Jareth Woody, one lot, $167,000.
Stephanie Grice to Jarret Heath, one lot, $75,000.
Douglas Fitch, Hazel Studebaker to Kathy Huffman, one lot, $34,100.
Scott Investments of Troy to Connie Kennedy, Frelon Kennedy, one lot, $395,100.
Grae Rayner, Laura Rayner to Greg Kirchner, Julie Kirchner, two part lots, $155,000.
Bubba Grant LLC to KP Properties of Ohio, $2,900,000.
Mary Reed to Darrin Reed, one lot, $27,000.
Estate of Roy Willoughby to Cynthia Godfrey, one lot, $0.
Joshua Bowman, Michele Bowman to MAAB Properties LLC, three lots, one part lot, $0.
Linda Patterson Revocable Living Trust to Jo Ella Michael, one lot, $214,900.
Estate of James Longendelpher, Myron Longendelpher, executor to Patti Cramer, one lot, $57,000.
Robert Weaver and Beverly Weaver Trust to Erik Strope, Stephanie Strope, one lot, $251,400.
Patricia Jones-Logan, Matthew Logan to Brookfield Relocation Inc., one part lot, two lots, $495,000.
Brookfield Relocation Inc. to Christine Hogue, Mark Hogue, one part lot, two lots, $495,000.
PIQUA
Erika Penrod, Thor Penrod to Penrod Four Seasons, one lot, $0.
Erika Penrod, Thor Penrod to Penrod Four Seasons, two lots, $0.
Erika Penrod, Thor Penrod to Penrod Four Seasons, one lot, $0.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jerri Porter, a part lot, $47,550.
Orr Felt and Blanket Company, Orr Felt Company to For-Tech USA LLC, $175,000.
Laura Penny to Olivia Smith, two part lots, $92,500.
Doris Weiss, Jack Weiss to Daniel Jay, Margene Jay, three part lots, $0.
Carrie Wilson, Ricky Wilson to Donald Vernon, Rebecca Vernon, one lot, $50,300.
City of Piqua to XSSV Properties, a part lot, $0.
City of Piqua to XSSV Properties, a part lot, $0.
Glen Ash, Patricia Ash to Christopher Creath, one lot, $30,000.
Estate of Nancy Wiford to Ronald Wiford, a part lot, $0.
Cassandra Meed to Ardith Ritter, Mark Ritter, one lot, $0.
TIPP CITY
NVR Inc. to James Hardin, Lauren Hardin, one lot, $253,100.
DJB Unlimited LLC to RCS Peerless Inc., $175,000.
Estate of Peggy Hagerman to Robert Hagerman, two part lots, $0.
Robert Hagerman to Lucas Smith, two part lots, $25,000.
Gail Ahmed to Andrea Brooks, one lot, $229,900.
Melissa Smith, Ronnie Smith to Brent Brown, Megan Trent, one lot, $126,500.
Donald Chaney, Holly Chaney to Nathan Daulbaugh, one lot, $132,900.
Virginia Frank to Christine Bernard, Stephen Casella, one lot, $350,000.
Steve Vanzant to Ashley Dunlavy, a part lot, $90,000.
BRADFORD
Douglas Minnich, Miriam Minnich to Corey Pitman, two lots, $70,000.
Ciara Dunlap, administrator, Estate of David Lambert to Debra Sell, Michael Sell, one lot, $2,000.
CASSTOWN
Jeffrey Wintrow, Marilyn Wintrow to Kim Heber, one lot, $25,000.
COVINGTON
Janice Bruns to Dennis Lecklider Ir, Equity Trust Company, custodian, Dennis Lecklide, Judith Lecklider, one lot, $80,000.
Frieda Garber, L. Randall Garber to Samuel McCool, a part lot, $75,000.
Staci Kirker, Staci Short to Joshua Meyer, Rebecca Meyer, one lot, $151,000.
Billy Leistner, trustee, Leistner Family Trust to Megan Baker, Michael Baker, a part lot, $108,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Clarissa Ross to Judith Biser, Michael Biser, two lots, $232,000.
Kathryn Moore, Kevin Moore to Kevin and Kathryn Moore Joint Irrevocable Trust, Jon Moore, trustee, Joseph Moore, trustee, two lots, $0.
Dennis Hadin, Susan Hardin to Alyne Meyers, William Meyers, two lots, $279,900.
Inverness Group Inc. to Angela Currier, Mark Currier, two lots, $294,600.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $62,700.
Inverness Group Inc. to Christopher Cowlan, Statira Petersen, two lots, $324,700.
Inverness Group Inc. to Billi Cain, Jason Cain, two lots, $322,000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Aygul Khasrat, Bakhtyar Khasrat, two lots, $413,000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Brandon Fraley, Rebecca Fraley, two lots, $233,400.
NVR Inc. to Kevin Harmon, Kristine Marsh, two lots, $299,000.
NVR Inc. to Jessica Anderson, Vittorio Anderson, two lots, $236,700.
Inverness Group Inc. to Susan Danahy, two lots, $232,900.
PLEASANT HILL
Newton Investors Inc. to Terry Hines, two part lots, $3,000.
WEST MILTON
Bayview Loan Servicing to Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, one lot, $56,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Gary Price, Hazel Price to Gary and Hazel Price Joint Revocable Trust, Molly Tennant, trustee, two lots, $0.
Curtis Eldridge, Patricia Eldridge, Cassidy Powell to Cassidy Powell, one lot, one part lot, $63,700.
Andrew Ogden, Erin Ogden to Christina Gammell, Joshua McNamara, 0.954 acres, $149,000.
Diann Stephens, Keith Stephens to Russell Hammer, 2.762 acres, $295,000.
CONCORD TWP.
Estate of Shirley Stone to Matthew Stone, $0.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Robert Bledsoe, Jennifer Crabtrey to Olivia Nicodemus, Raymond Nicodemus, $335,000.
Nancy Brake, Robert Brake to Kathleen Stapleton, one lot, one part lot, $0.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Ruth Ann Walker to James and Ruth Ann Walker Revocable Living Trust, 90.7546 acres, 2.0503 acres, $0.
Pamela Blevins to Isaac Baker, Jonathan Baker, 2.211 acres, $22,000.
MONROE TWP.
Diahann Blair, Jayde Blair to RCS Peerless Inc., 1.382 acres, $175,000.
Philip Knife to Nashville Seed Co., $0.
Eleanor Warf to David Meeks, one lot, $0.
Basil Blizzard, Donna Blizzard to Jeffrey and Angela Lawrence Trust, Thomas Sellers, Jr., $55,000.
Dianna Borchers, John Borchers to Christa Owen, Mathew Owen, one lot, $256,500.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Jason Lear to Nicole Wood, 3.172 acres, 0.035 acres, $125,000.
NEWTON TWP.
Laura Jackson, trustee, Rex Jackson, trustee, Rex Jackson Trust to Elisa Brandon, Jonathan Brandon, 10.223 acres, $104,000.
John Hennemyre, Laverne Hennemyre to Jessica Deeter, Michael Deeter, 20.4096 acres, $71,500.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Douglas Grise, Linda Grise to James Perry, Mary Perry, 24.0146 acres, $865,000.
UNION TWP.
Monica Webb, Stewart Webb to Darrin Reed, 1.823 acres, $98,000.
Melvin Brazie, Sandra Brazie to Dustin Otley, Tabitha Otley, 7.01 acres, $270,000.
Kevin Cook, Nancy Cook to Kevin Cook, Nancy Cook, 1.053 acres, $0.