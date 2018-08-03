Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Harlow Builders Inc. to Carlene Lee, Kenneth Lee, one lot, $348,300.

Stonebridge Meadows LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $58,400.

Keystone Land Development Inc. to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $49,900.

Deanna Brock, Kevin Brock to Miami County Home Builder’s Foundation, a part lot, $255,000.

Chad Hurley, Michelle Hurley to Wayne Street Apartments, one lot, $0.

Keystone Land Development Inc. to Drury Lane Apartments, two lots, $420,000.

NVR Inc. to Julie Harris, Kyle Harris, one lot, $341,200.

Rene Naas to Kyle Bonner, one lot, $247,500.

Angela McMurry, Glen McMurry to Rene Naas, Jeffrey Olden, one lot, $425,900.

David Zirkle, Mary Zirkle to Angela Dalton, Patrick Dalton, one lot, $199,900.

Paulyne Holten-Sinder, Fredric Sinder to Miami Montessori School, a part lot, $395,000.

Trolyre LLC to MVP 619 Lincoln Inc., one lot, $165,000.

Alex Steinbrunner, Melissa Steinbrunner to Debra Paxon, one lot, $210,000.

Bonnie Lurie, Joshua Lurie to Matthew Jones, a part lot, $132,000.

John McLachlan, Kelsey McLachlan to Craig Robillard, Eileen Robillard, three lots, one part lot, $214,900.

Jack Romick, Jennifer Romick to Alyson Wolf, Jonathan Wolf, one lot, $225,5000.

David Smiley, Lisa Smiley to Chiayu Kontur, Kurtis Kontur, one lot, $300,000.

Edith Maury to Jill Knutson, Paul Knutson, one lot, $214,000.

Up North Construction Ltd. to Anthony Cono Sr., Laura Cono, one lot, $247,500.

Estate of Charles Langston to Vicky Langston, one lot, $0.

Jacob Deskins, Jennifer Deskins to Elizabeth Myers, Megan Myers, one lot, two part lots, $137,900.

Jeffrey Beane, Julie Beane to Brian Hilliard, Angela Wegscheider, two part lots, $169,000.

PIQUA

Derek Reed, Alexandra Reed to Alexandra Switzer, one lot, $0.

Andrea Karn, Trenton Karn to Emily Cheek, Jonathan Cheek, one lot, $189,900.

James Perin to Travis Massengill, one lot, one part lot, $36,700.

James Perin to Nathan Perin, one lot, $39,800.

James Perin to Anthony Grissom, one lot, $52,700.

Wanda Worley to Joseph Worley, one lot, one part lot, $23,000.

John Garbry to Upper Valley Community Church of the Nazarene Inc., a part lot, $212,000.

Michael Havenar, Tammie Jo Havenar to ML Moore Investments LLC, one lot, $45,000.

J.D. Sullenberger LLC to Carmen Vogler, Damon Vogler, two part lots, $51,500.

TIPP CITY

Carol Biser, Maurice Biser to Brian Biser, Gregory Biser, Tamara Biser-Sherborne, one lot, $0.

David Young to Randi Cross, one lot, $129,900.

Marilyn Fennell, trustee, Florella Miller Revocable Living Trust to Pamela Stepp, one lot, $165,000.

Craig Brackman, Karen Brackman to Kyle Dickerson, Stephanie Dickerson, one lot, $538,000.

Mark Debrun, Sarah Jordan to Elizabeth Roach, Eric Roach, one lot, $191,000.

CASSTOWN

Sherry Elliott to Kearstin Gearhart, one part lot, one part lots, $0.

Aiko Retterbush to Kathleen Grusenmeyer, two lots, $191,900.

COVINGTON

John Lewber, Kristin Lewber to Janice Anderson, two lots, $53,800.

LAURA

Ralph Johnson Jr., executor, Kathryn Keller Realty Inc., Bonnie Rolf, president, Kristy Wallace, executor to Alan Geiger, Rebecca Manns, one lot, $50,000.

Ronald Evans, Main Street Baptist Church to Wagner Paving Properties, a part lot, $25,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Jennifer Householder, Scott Householder to Brent Collum, Laura Lindsay, one lot, $163,000.

POTDAM

Frances Groh to Alva Thomas Jr., Barbara Thomas, a part lot, $125,000.

Michelle Groff, Trent Groff to Kristina Adams, one lot, $76,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $35,500.

Nancy Thor to Forrest Agnor, Sharon Agnor, two lots, $185,000.

Betty Swallows to Benny Powers, Marilyn Powers, two lots, $175,000.

WEST MILTON

Anita Pollard, David Pollard to Candace Furlong, Steven Furlong, a part lot, $25,000.

Bruce Nelson to Joseph Hyland, one lot, $95,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Daniel Kelleher, Deborah Kelleher, power of attorney to Jason Pickett, Natalie Pickett, 11.791, one lot, $138,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Jay Lopez, Jessica Lopez to Justin Lopez, one lot, $154,000.

Kathy Vickers to David Wainscott, Laura Wainscott, one lot, $292,000.

Joshua Kossler to Bill Oldham, one lot, $145,000.

James Yardlay, Kimberly Yardlay to Amber Buschur, Brian Buschur, $590,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Douglas Taynor Revocable Living Trust, Julia Harris, trustee, Ruth Taynor Revocable Living Trust, Ruth Taynor Revocable Living Trust to Douglas Taynor and Ruth Taynor Irrevocable Trust, 2.5 acres, 103.254 acres, $0.

Lear Property Group to Misty Gross, Shaun Gross, one lot, $200,500.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Rosalin Smith, Stephen Smith to Mirriah Phillips, Robert Phillips, one lot, $230,000.

MONROE TWP.

Talismanc Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.

MBLB Properties Ltd. to Gregrey Smith co-trustee, Stephanie Smith, co-trustee, Smith Family Dynasty Trust, one lot, $42,500.

Carol Sroufe, David Sroufe to Gail Ahmed, one lot, $169,900.

Carol Marcum, Gary Marcum to Carey Vagedes, Michael Vagedes, one lot, $400,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Steven Burns, trustee, Robert Jamison, trustee, Robert Jamison, trustee, Old German Baptist Church to Charles Bowman, Doris Bowman, 0.843 acres, $30,000.

Britney Stout, Eric Stout to Joshua Landis, Nicole Landis, 10.0 acres, $117,000.

UNION TWP.

Douglas Hansen, Kent Hansen, power of attorney to Troy Lightcap, 1.0 acres, $32,000.

Fredrick Meyers to Carmajo Burghardt, Roland Burghardt Jr., 5.546 acres, $258,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Amanda Falldorf, Dustin Falldorf to Diana Christy, 1.142 acres, $140,000.