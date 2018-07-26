Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Cathy Cox, trustee, Cox Family Trust to Melissa Allen, one lot, $0.

Stonebridge Meadows LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $58,400.

Julie Cunningham, Julie Ann-Mulroney Ferrante, Theresa Ferrante to David Sutton, Kimberly Sutton, a part lot, $125,000.

Eleanor Streit to Ann Huckenbeck, Richard Huckenbeck, one lot, $226,600.

Tamanna Parvin, Mohammad Rahman to Amber Maitlen, Justin Maitlen, one lot, $239,900.

Mary Slack, Sean Slack to Jennifer Householder, Scott Householder, one lot, $290,000.

PIQUA

Julie Alexander Declaration of Trust, Robin Alexander Declaration of Trust to Jo Ann Hutchinson, Wayne Hutchinson, one lot, $130,000.

Brenda Rhodes, Richard Rhodes to Cher Grunkemeyer, Kelly Grunkemeyer, one lot, $60,000.

Fifth Third Mortgage Company to James White, one lot, $49,400.

Bryan Fox, Jennifer Fox to Evelyn Young, two lots, $64,900.

TIPP CITY

Kyle Dickerson, Stephanie Dickerson to Paula Kelley, Timothy Kelley, one lot, $200,500.

Ryan Steinmetz to Stuebnutz Property Management LLC, $0.

James Mathias, Jennifer Mathias to Cuy Investments, a part lot, $0.

Kathleen Sedmak, Michael Sedmak to Chad Cox, Julie Ann Cox, one lot, $246,900.

Troy Investments Group LLC to Kathryn Keel Trust, Kathryn Keel, trustee, one lot, $129,000.

Doneric Properties LLC to Margaret Graham, trustee, one lot, $0.

Kevin King, Kimberly King to Gregory Stout, Katy Stout, one lot, $347,000.

Arch City Realty Group LLC to Jan Hillman, one lot, $175,900.

NVR Inc. to Indira Rosales, Juan Rosales, one lot, $246,300.

Alvada Stanley to Peyton Phillips, one lot, $169,500.

A. Lee Scheidweiler to A. Lee Scheidweiler, trustee, Scheidweiler Family Trust, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $35,500.

Estate of Lois Durick, Mark Durick, executor to Susan Silvers, two lots, $169,000.

NVR Inc. to Bryce Bates, Emily Bates, two lots, $219,800.

PLEASANT HILL

DJB Unlimited LLC to Diahann Blair, Jaydee Blair, one lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Estate of Garrell Tipton to Judy Tipton, one lot, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Harold Goodman, Shelly Goodman to Harold Goodman, Shelly Goodman, 0.688 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Jeffrey Warner, Jennifer Warner to Rozen Pfeffenberger, Jared Radaker, one lot, $175,000.

Brooke Knue, William Knue to Christopher Piper, Nichole Piper, one lot, $331,900.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Brandon Stinson to Frances Hall, one lot, $0.

Donald Trumbull, Melissa Trumbull to Jennifer Smith, Kevin Smith, one lot, $309,900.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Pam Marsh, Thomas Marsh to Cassandra Patrick, Matthew Patrick, 1.515 aces, $278,000.

MONROE TWP.

Talismanic Properties LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.

Andrea Hook, Zachary Hook to Mateen Rizki, Pamela Rizki, one lot, $222,000.

Eidemiller Land Company to Talismanic Properties LLC, a part lot, 15.342 acres, $230,200.

NEWTON TWP.

Sarah Lavy, Trevor Lavy to Cody Alexander, 2.0 acres, $129,900.

Bonnie Rolf, Rex Rolf, attorney in fact, Richard E. Rold, attorney in fact to Ashley Hoke, Ryan Hoke, 5.001 acres, $182,500.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Julie Alexander Declaration of Trust, Robin Alexander Declaration of Trust to Pam Marsh, Tom Marsh, 10.001 acres, $359,000.

James Shaw, Lora Shaw to Andrea Karn, Trenton Karn, one lot, $259,900.

Richard Bayman, Jill Schroeder, attorney in fact to Sherry Spradlin, William Spradlin, one lot, $158800.

Kevin Swanson, Marion Swanson to Terri Peltier, David Young, one lot, $170,900.

STAUNTON TWP.

Frederick Bundy, Michele Bundy to James Schaefer, Pamela Schaefer, 17.084 acres, $128,000.

UNION TWP.

Patrick Amling to Douglas Pietrzak, Tammy Pietrazak, 3.0 acres, $51,000.

Sally Anne Pace to Jonathan Beeman, Linda Beeman, one lot, $16,500.

Barbara Hissong Revocable Living Trust, Shari Boomershine, successor co-trustee, Cindy Hissong, Kathy McGuffey, successor co-trustee to Cindy Hissong, 2.674 acres, $0.

Holly Cook, Holly Winters, Paul Winters to Kevin Cook, 1.053 acres, $0.