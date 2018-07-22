Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

July 12

UTC Aerospace Troy, 101 Waco St., Troy — Critical: Observed pot roast (125 F) not hot holding at proper temperatures during inspection; corrected during inspection. Critical: Observed ham and turkey in walk-in cooler that were sliced and packaged that had been improperly date marked for 10 days.

July 13

Conagra Foods Inc., 801 Dye Mill Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

July 16

Golden Bowl Buffet, 15 S. Weston Road, Troy — No observations were documented at the time of inspection.

FTG Concessions, 401 N. Main St., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

July 17

Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Observed wings that were holding at 116 F during inspection; corrected during inspection. Observed that the door leading into the walk-in dairy cooler did not have a handle. Repeat: Observed gasket broken along the door of the walk-in deli/bakery freezer door, and the back paneling coming apart from the back of the door. Observed hand washing sink that did not reach proper water temperature. Repeat: Observed debris underneath shelving units and black residual on tiles in both the walk-in cooler and freezer in the deli/bakery area.

July 18

3 Sigma Corporation, vending, 5530 Fair Lane, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Catlow, vending, 2750 State Route 40, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Abbott Labs, 1 Abott Parkway, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Clopay Corp Troy, 1400 W. Market St., Troy — Repeat: Observed personal drinks on food prep table during inspection; corrected during inspection. Observed dented cans in back storage area. Repeat: Observed damp washcloths stored improperly on cutting board rather than in sanitizing solution. Critical: Observed Ready-To-Eat foods in reach-in cooler that were not properly date marked during inspection. Critical: Observed packaged foods in open cold holding unit that did not have any ingredients on the labels (salads and desserts). Critical: Observed cleaned utensil and cleaned food bin that had residual on food contact surface.

McDonald’s, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton — Critical: In the frappe and coffee area, live flies were observed. The floor beneath the front frappe, coffee, ice tea and pop stations were observed with food debris and trash build-up. Critical: In the frappe and coffee area, an offensive smell was evident.

July 19

Jimmy John’s, 1888 W. Main St., Troy — Critical, repeat: On and below the ice tea maker, below the soda fountain machine, and in the cabinet beneath the soda fountain machine and ice tea maker, live ants were observed.

Rich Oil, 1 W. Broadway St., Covington — Observed packaged foods improperly stored directly on floor in storage area. Observed debris build-up underneath shelving units and soda boxes in back storage area.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

July 13

Susie’s Big Dipper, Johnston Farm site — Satisfactory at the time of inspection. License issued.

July 16

Premier Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua — Provide paper towels at all hand sinks so hands can be washed properly. No paper towels present in men’s room or kitchen hand sink.

Service Center for Adults, 316 N. College St., Piqua — Observed signs of mice in store room. Remove unused items and keep food in containers. Also, use traps or other avenues to remove mice. Repeat offense.

Marathon, 315 Looney Road, Piqua — Provide dish soap at the 3-compartment sink so utensils can be washed properly.