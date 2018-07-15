Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

From Piqua Health Department:

July 12

Covington Cheese Co., Farmers Market, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. License issued.

From Miami County Public Health:

July 13

Conagra Foods III, 801 Dye Mill Road, Troy — No violations documented.

Conagra Foods II, 801 Dye Mill Road, Troy — No violations documented.

Conagra Foods, 801 Dye Mill Road, Troy — No violations documented.

July 12

UTC Aerospace, 101 Waco St., Troy — Person in charge demonstrated good knowledge in food temps and safety. Observed ham and turkey in walk in cooler that were sliced and packaged that had not been properly marked for 10 days. Corrected during inspection: Observed pot roast that was not holding at proper temperature during inspection.

Spinnaker Coating, 518 E. Water St., Troy — No violations documented.

Spinnaker Coating, 518 E. Water St., Troy — Vending. No violations documented.

July 11

Kroger, 731 W. Market St., Troy. — Critical: Person in charge had known about prep sink not working in sushi area and did not resolve to fix the issue. Corrected during inspection: Observed stored food not properly covered in coolers underneath. Corrected during inspection: Critical repeat: Observed egg rolls hot holding at 118 F in the hot food bar. Critical repeat: Observed there was no ingredient list for donuts on the floor.

Repeat: Unsealed wood being used as shelving inside walk-in cooler. Repeat: Unsealed wood coving around bottom of walk in cooler. Observed food residual on the inside of the food scoop holder. Observed food residual build up on food scoops. Residual build up on fan covers of the condensation unit. Prep sink was in need of cleaning. Repeat Observed clean utensils not stored with handles in same direction. Critical: Observed handwashing sink block by boxes. Repeat: Observed black residual on floor of produce area. Sushi: Watch temperature at the steam temperatures.