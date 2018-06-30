Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

June 27

Steak and Shake, 1779 W. Main St., Troy — Floors had black residual on the tiles as well as food debris and trash build-up under equipment. Food temperatures (guacamole 50 F/ 55 F and salsa 49 F/ 56 F) were not at proper cold holding ranges. Person in charge disposed of food during inspection.

Culvers, 2100 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected during inspection: Observed food pans and food utensils stored that had food debris on them. Food debris in handwashing sinks. Person in charge demonstrated good knowledge of food prep/cooking and holding temperatures. Ensure that handwashing sink is not used for other purposes other than handwashing.

June 28

Taco Bell, 928 W. Main St., Tipp City — Person in charge demonstrated good knowledge of food prep during inspection. Observed guacamole, salsa and cheese not holding at proper temperatures during inspection. Person in charge was working to correct issue during inspection. Observed single serve equipment not properly stored in outside storage area. Food bins were not properly air dried before stacking above three-compartment sink. Trash build up between wall and dumpster in refuse area during inspection. Repeat: Observed buildup of food debris and other items over floor of food prep area and underneath equipment.

Red’s Friend Chicken, 251 Union St., Troy — Person in charge demonstrated good knowledge in food prep/temperatures during inspection. Observed dented cans of food in storage. Corrected during inspection: Damp wash cloth not in proper sanitizing solution. Ensure Level 2 certification is available before next inspection. Ensure that storage shed door is always closed when not in use.

Panera Bread, 1920 W. Main St., Troy — Person in charge demonstrated good knowledge in food prep/temperatures. Observed black residual build up on back surface and on several pieces of equipment inside of ice machine. Corrected during inspection: Food debris on bowls stored under serving bar in front food prep area. Lid over prep cooler towards back of facility not fastened properly. Repeat: Black residual build up on ventilation fan cover inside walk in cooler. Food residual on handles of walk in cooler and freezer. Large amounts of frozen condensation inside walk in freezer. Re-inspection June 28: ice machine cleaned as well as fan cover inside walk-in cooler.

Westside Beer Wine & Food, 2495 W. Main St., Troy — Observed packaged raw meat above beverages in walk in cooler. Observed black residual on gasket of walk in cooler door. Packaged drinks/misc. items stored in handwashing sink.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

June 22

Susie’s Big Dipper, Rock Piqua Car Show — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

June 26

El Tequila Bar & Grill, 1274 E. Ash St. — Observed bulk food containers without labels. All food items not in original containers that are not unmistakable, must be labeled to prevent misuse. Raw meats stored above raw vegetables in upright refrigerator. Store raw meats below vegetables to prevent possible cross contamination. BBQ sauce marketed “Keep Refrigerated” stored on counter. The following items need cleaning: floors, refrigerator interior upright refrigerator interior. Provide paper towels at all hand sinks so hands can be easily washed. Corrected.

June 27

One More, 348 Wood St., Piqua — Provide thermometer for walk in cooler so temperature can be monitored. Bacon is being cooked at bar. The current license does not permit cooking of raw meats. Discontinue this practice. Only permitted to heat pre-packaged prepared items.

June 28

Covington Cheese Co., Downtown Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.